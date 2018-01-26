Used 2018 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me
1,067 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2018 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive15,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,995$5,749 Below Market
- 50,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,495$10,499 Below Market
- 43,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$34,191$9,759 Below Market
- 41,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,721$7,751 Below Market
- 25,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,980$6,804 Below Market
- 17,788 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,495$6,647 Below Market
- 26,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,377$4,609 Below Market
- 21,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,563$4,412 Below Market
- 29,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,335
- certified
2018 BMW 7 Series 750i44,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,398$5,690 Below Market
- 16,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,900$4,337 Below Market
- 45,371 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,991$5,561 Below Market
- 28,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,733$3,223 Below Market
- 34,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,901
- 49,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,385$3,979 Below Market
- 14,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,998$6,323 Below Market
- 47,836 miles
$34,999$3,739 Below Market
- 48,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,995$5,025 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 7 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 7 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 7 Series
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating56 Reviews
Report abuse
C Brunson,01/26/2018
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I love this car. I had been shopping for a sedan with a roomy back seat because it's hard getting in and out of the back seat of a 5-series. 5-series is a terrific car, but not for more than two adults. The 7-series fixes that and I no longer have to take out guests in my crew-cab truck to make sure that everyone has plenty of legroom. Auto manufacturers are all going with electronic gimmickry these days and BMW is no different. The 'swipe-or-twirl-to-change' feature should never have been developed or added; it's stupid, and BMW could have spent that $$ to standardize their collision-avoidance tech or hardware. The hot-spot works well depending on your carrier, I guess. No, the car doesn't handle or track like an E-30, but this is a big sedan and I don't think the people that buy the 7s are too concerned with how fast it hustles around COTA or the 'Ring. That's why you buy an M3. This car will provide a quiet, smooth ride for hundreds of miles at any speed you are comfortable driving. It is amazingly quiet and smooth at triple digits. I lease this vehicle, so maintenance and warranty and resale are not an issue for me. I think the car looks great as well. The car is well-proportioned and the styling is distinctive but subtle. I don't like the designs from Benz or Lexus or Cadillac and would not drive any of them. The interior is well laid-out and there are buttons and knobs for just about everything. There is a lot of technology and swiping if you want to use it, but you don't have to. Head-up display is better than just a couple of years ago. The lane position feature takes a little getting used to, but it is helpful and you can turn it off if you find it too obtrusive. Driving position is very adjustable and my 5-2 wife can get comfortable while my 6-1 self can also find a good driving position. Transmission is good and you have to pay attention to notice the shift points. Steering is light and road feedback is minimal, but again, if you want a track car, get an M2 or M3. The run-flats on this vehicle are surprisingly good despite the low profile and width. There's really only one thing that I wish BMW would add, and that is an audible alert (and a popup on the HUD) when one of your favorites comes up on satellite radio. Value is subjective. My dad sees cars as appliances and drives a wonderful Honda and loves it. On the other hand, he wears Hickey Freeman suits where I wear what find on sale at Dillard's. I am very happy with the car I have and I'm willing to pay what it costs for this level of comfort, quiet and performance. This is a great car and as Ferris said, 'If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up.'
Related BMW 7 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 4 Series Tuscaloosa AL
- Used BMW 5 Series Providence RI
- Used BMW X2 Naples FL
- Used BMW X4 Orange CA
- Used BMW 7 Series Macon GA
- Used BMW X5 Greensboro NC
- Used BMW X5 M Athens GA
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Worcester MA
- Used BMW X1 Seattle WA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Clearwater FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW X5 2016 Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M3 2016 Hialeah FL
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News