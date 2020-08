Used 2018 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Carbon Black Metallic 2018 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo AWD, beige Leather, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Ceramic Controls, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Package, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Frontal Collision Warning, Head-Up Display, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Multi-Contour Seats, Navigation System, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Speed Limit Info, Surround View Cameras.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7356 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGBMW Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Roadside Assistance * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable WarrantyBMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 15,518! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE , TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGEThis vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Controls, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Front Ventilated Seats, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Multi-Contour Seats, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE rear cross-traffic alert, Speed Limit Info, Lane Departure Warning, Head-Up Display, Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning, city collision mitigation, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Surround View Cameras, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC (STD).ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA7E4C58JGV23674

Stock: JGV23674

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-19-2020