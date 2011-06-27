  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2009 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful turbo V8 engine, excellent ride/handling balance, adjustable driver-preference settings, sublime seats.
  • High-tech features may overwhelm, ride on the firm side for some.
List Price Estimate
$4,578 - $8,380
Used 7 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now with less controversial styling and less technological aggravation, the 2009 BMW 7 Series is a greatly improved luxury flagship sedan and a clear choice for those who favor an involved driving experience.

Vehicle overview

The last-generation BMW 7 Series made people mad. Many car fans and Bimmerphiles hated its styling so much they turned its designer Chris Bangle's name into a derogatory term. From now on, to be "Bangled" is to have a previously attractive automotive design ruined. While subsequent BMWs took on many of the 7's controversial styling cues, the big flagship sedan remained the most visually challenging, and a lightning rod for critical wrath.

Now we have an all-new 2009 BMW 7 Series, and thankfully, designer Karim Habib won't be turned into a derogatory verb. While there are certainly some brash elements -- particularly the flared nostril grilles -- BMW's flagship has been significantly de-Bangled. The body work now appears tauter, the light clusters are more harmonious and the bulbous "Bangle-butt" trunk lid has been excised (he had a derogatory noun named after him, too). In short, the new 750i now looks more like a BMW.

Styling isn't the only issue BMW took on with the 2009 7 Series. As you likely know, iDrive has long been vilified for its clumsy operation and needlessly complex menu structure. The system has been improved over the years, but then so has the acting ability of the Rock, who still won't be taking home an Oscar any time soon. For the revised 7's iDrive, the multipurpose knob and large LCD screen remain, but physical menu select buttons have been added and the menus themselves laid out in a more logical manner. Dash-mounted preset buttons have also been added (other BMWs with iDrive had them, but the 7 didn't), and much of the climate control system has been put outside iDrive's jurisdiction. The result is a thumbs-up.

One thing not in need of help was the 7's driving dynamics -- the previous car was the most rewarding to drive in its class. The 2009 750i and 750Li carry on this tradition and gain a bevy of high-tech vehicle control systems. The new twin-turbo V8 is a remarkable engine, and the vehicle's handling remains a class benchmark. The new Dynamic Driving Control features four different settings that alter the aggressiveness of damper control, steering assist and ratio, antiroll bar stiffness, shift calibration of the six-speed autobox, throttle sensitivity and stability control. It's complicated, and we'd bet good money most folks will leave it on Normal, but it should reward an owner who likes to customize a car to his or her own driving tastes.

The 2009 BMW 750i and long-wheelbase 750Li are substantial improvements over the cars they replace -- and not just because of Bangle and iDrive. The 7 Series is a lavish, rewarding luxury flagship sedan designed for those who prefer to be involved with their car. This is a highly competitive class, though, that contains such premium choices as the Audi A8, Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes S-Class, They all have their own merits that appeal to specific buyers and are worth a look. Given the 7 Series' adjustable driving settings, though, it certainly stands a better chance of meeting more people's wants and needs. Plus, not being Bangled should help, too.

2009 BMW 7 Series models

The 2009 BMW 7 Series is a large luxury sedan available in 750i and extended-wheelbase 750Li styles. Standard equipment on the 750i includes 18-inch wheels, run-flat tires, adaptive xenon headlights, an adaptive adjustable suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors and keyless ignition and entry. On the inside, you'll find four-zone automatic climate control, 16-way-adjustable front seats, driver and passenger seat memory functions, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats and leather upholstery. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics controller, a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and voice activation and a 10-speaker stereo with HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and digital music storage (8GB). The 750Li adds a self-leveling air suspension and a longer wheelbase for more rear seat space.

Options are bountiful. The Sport package adds active four-wheel steering, a sport steering wheel, 19-inch wheels and active roll stabilization (the last two items can be ordered stand-alone). The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and steering wheel. The Luxury Seating package adds ventilated front seats, power rear sunshades and manual rear side sunshades (available as stand-alone), active adjustable driver seat bolsters and the Cold Weather package. The Convenience package adds a power trunk lid and soft-close doors. The Driver Assistance package adds a blind-spot warning system, lane departure warning and high-beam assistant. The Camera package adds rear and sideview parking cameras. The Premium Sound package adds an iPod/USB audio jack, a six-CD/DVD changer and a premium stereo. The Luxury Rear Seating package available on the 750Li adds rear ventilated, multiadjustable seats.

Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control, a rear-seat entertainment system, a head-up display, infrared night vision and satellite radio.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 BMW 7 Series has been fully redesigned. Highlights include new exterior styling, a revised iDrive interface and a new and more powerful turbocharged V8 engine.

Performance & mpg

Both the 2009 BMW 750i and 750Li are fitted with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 good for 400 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control sends the engine's power to the rear wheels. There are four settings for shift response and speed as part of the Dynamic Driving Control system, which also provides different settings for throttle response, shock-absorber firmness, power-steering assist and stability control.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock brakes (with brake assist, brake fade compensation, brake drying and a brake stand-by feature), stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints.

Driving

The 7 Series' new twin-turbo V8 is a marvelous, torque-rich engine that effortlessly moves this huge luxury sedan. It actually feels reminiscent of a normally aspirated V12, with no perceptible turbo lag or vibration. Each of the 7's Dynamic Driving Control modes -- Comfort, Normal, Sport and Sport Plus -- provides meaningful distinctions, allowing for a wide variety of drivers to tune the car to their own liking. Those looking to high-tail it up to their mountain ski lodge will find the 7 behaves like a much smaller sport sedan in Sport Plus, while those on a beeline to Las Vegas will find the 750i to be a serene highway cruiser. However, all ride settings are on the firm side compared to a cushier luxury barge like the Lexus LS 460. Steering is a high point with the 2009 BMW 7 Series, and when equipped with the Sport package, four-wheel steering facilitates quicker lane changes and makes parking easier, thanks to a tighter turning circle.

Read our 2009 BMW 750i Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The redesigned 2009 BMW 7 Series features a much more user-friendly interior than its oft-criticized predecessor. The iDrive controller has been improved with new physical buttons that call up the many different entertainment and navigation functions, along with reorganized and redesigned display screen menus. Eight preset buttons (programmable for radio stations as well as other iDrive functions) are a welcome addition, as is the climate control display that's now separate from the main iDrive screen and located with the controls themselves. The electronic gear selector migrates from the steering column to the center console where it belongs, but the selector itself (shared with other BMWs) is still a needlessly complicated solution to a problem that never existed. In the end, the 7 Series remains complicated, but it's no longer as aggravating to use.

The 7 also remains very luxurious, with almost infinitely adjustable front seats and a staggering number of available features. The backseat in the 750i should be plenty large for most folks, while the extended-wheelbase 750Li will meet the added space needs of the large and/or in charge. Available rear-seat cooling, heating and adjustability will make their VIP rides even more posh. The large 17.7-cubic-foot trunk can be outfitted with an auto open and close feature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 BMW 7 Series.

5(88%)
4(6%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW builds another fantastic 7 Series!
Tcjenn,07/05/2010
I have owned four BMW 7 series. 1991, 95, 2006' and 2009. This newest one, 2009 750Li is a fantastic automobile. The upgrade in power from a normally aspirated 360 hp v8 to the new twin turbo charged v8 is great. I can really feel the difference. I like the heads up display. I like all of the new features like the lane departure warning, the blind spot avoidance, the lane change vibration steering wheel , the continued excellent leather used, the continued excellent standard of the industry BMW seats.
3 1/2 yrs later on used 2009 750i
R Felts,10/07/2018
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
Now have 88k miles, bought at 58k (see previous review). Over the last 3 1/2 years this car has had about 10k in repairs. Fortunately I had an extended warranty that covered everything -- a couple of major oil leaks (3700) , satellite radio receiver (1700) and 3 more leaks (oil block, turbo housing and radiator - 4700). Supposedly everything has been fixed! The car is now over 9 years old, still drives well. It looks almost new, styling still looks current, and paint and interior are holding up remarkably. I keep it waxed & have done my own leather treatment twice. I also updated the nav software. As for the much posted oil and battery problems, I've had none. Burns no oil and I keep the battery charged occasionally with a Battery Tender. Battery is about5 years old now. This car has the dynamic sway control and 4 wheel steering, and when I test drove some newer 7 series and 5 series models, they did not handle near as well as this old 750, so I'll be keeping it. Hopefully nothing else will require repair, but whatever, it's better than 100k for a new one. This early model 2009 had air shocks in the rear, and IMO they are not as good as regular adaptive ride shocks. Sometimes they give a rather bumpy ride, but it could also be the sorry run-flat tires (Goodyear Excellence). Now car is over 10 years old, with about 85k miles (Previous mileage above was incorrect). Since my last entry, my extended warranty expired and I had to do $3500 worth of repair work at my expense. This included a new radiator, new hoses and a couple of preventative things that I don't recall. I've been operating on the principle that unless the cost of repair work is absolutely prohibitive, I'll continue to have repair work done and keep the car. As I said before, I've driven a couple of the newer ones and don't believe they drive as well as my car does. One correction to my comments above — the car does not have air shocks — but it does not have adaptive shocks either, so I'm guessing they're just regular dynamic dampers. I've kept the car because buying a new lesser car, Like a Honda or a Camry, would be a severe step down in my opinion. I've come close to trading on a 2016 BMW 750 a couple of times, primarily for more horsepower, but the money the dealership wanted for them was frankly out of my price range— plus as you may know, a certified BMWs have some pretty important things that are not covered, and a BMW extended warranty cost a lot of money. This car still burns no oil, cruises as fast as I want to go without breaking a sweat, has an interior that is pretty much new looking, has a great paint job because it's been garaged, and is so smooth-running, it's really hard to believe it's a V-8. One of these days I suppose it'll break and cost a lot of money for repairs. At that point I'll probably part it out and say goodbye to one of the best cars I've ever owned..
2009 BMW 750i
Robert Felts,08/07/2015
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
Gas mileage is poor in town, more like 13 than 15. Hi-way mileage is ok, averaging about 21.5 mpg. About 16.3 combined. Car is a fantastic machine and a true pleasure to drive - acceleration. anti-sway, steering control and ability to cruise comfortably at high speed are all phenomenal. Accessories are second to none. I had a 2009 E550 before this, and IMO it was inferior to this 750i. Maybe the best car I've ever owned -- except for a 2003 Honda V-6 that was an engineering marvel engine-wise. I know potential maintenance costs could kill me down the road, but this car was pretty much gone through by the dealer before purchase, so hopefully it'll be a while before repairs start. Short story? The Ultimate Driving Machine, hands-down. I love it. Update 6500 miles and 8 months later: Car continues to be maintenance free, runs like a charm; fast, comfortable, zero problems so far. 22.8 mpg on a recent 500 mile trip averaging over 70mph. Still the ultimate cruising auto, but unfortunately attracts police at 90.
"Without a doubt the best car yet"
BROGERS,09/21/2009
I recently purchased my second 750Li after owning a BMW '07 Li. My first ride was unbelievable. Fast, comfortable, easy to handle, idrive more friendly, head up option and nav system 100% better, so quiet you have to check the tach to know it running, and 0-60 time is really true. This beast is a sports car feel in a limo body. Nothing compares with it. Mercedes can't hold a candle to the 750Li. I've owned both.
See all 16 reviews of the 2009 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2009 BMW 7 Series features & specs

More about the 2009 BMW 7 Series
More About This Model

The previous BMW 7 Series was the best-selling 7 Series yet. It was also widely considered to be the worst-looking BMW ever. When this ungainly sedan supplanted the timelessly elegant fourth-generation 7 Series in 2002, it was as if the clock had struck midnight and BMW's gilded stagecoach had been transformed into a lowly pumpkin. Happily, the brain trust in Bavaria has waved its magic wand over the all-new 2009 BMW 750i. With its imposing curbside presence, taut proportions and classic BMW styling cues, the 7 no longer has an exterior only a fairy godmother could love.

As much as we applaud the 7 Series' classy makeover, though, superior engineering may trump stately styling in this segment. For evidence, look no further than the outgoing 7 Series' strong sales — or the handsome Audi A8's lack thereof. Executive sedan shoppers want more than just a pretty face, and with prices starting around $80,000 and escalating quickly, we don't blame them. On this count, too, the news for the 750i is good. The eerily quiet twin-turbo V8 provides bullet-train acceleration, the Sport package gives the 750i the athletic character of a performance car, the interior reeks of quality and sophistication, and the technological features list is as long as an Oktoberfest beer queue. If there's a better all-around luxury sedan at our test car's $91,170 MSRP, we haven't driven it.

Indeed, the main challenge in assessing the 2009 BMW 750i is finding flaws. If you don't believe us, just look at our paltry "Cons" list. The throttle tip-in is legitimately annoying, but our other beefs are only noteworthy because everything else is so spot-on. We've yet to find the perfect car, but the new 7 Series is awfully close to being that mythical beast.

Used 2009 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2009 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A), and 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A).

