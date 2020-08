Used 2017 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri

This BMW 7 Series has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Navigation system, Heated front seats, Window Grid Diversity Antenna. Carfax One-Owner. 9 Carfax Service Records. Drive Your BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive in Luxury with These Packages Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Light Alloy Dbl-Spoke (Style 630), Wheels w/Silver Accents, Voice Recorder, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Tires: P245/45R19 Run-Flat AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. Feel Confident About Your Choice According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 9 Service Records. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA7F2C51HG422584

Stock: K5455

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020