2017 Sienna, XLE 5,255 miles. I noticed a light whining sound during drive/acceleration about a day or two before the first breakdown. The whining sound comes on and you can hear it faintly with the foot on the gas. You don't need to engage the acceleration, just keep your foot on the pedal lightly and you'll hear the whine, once you let go, the whining goes away. We didn’t have any problem with trips closer to home, the farthest we’ve driven locally was about 40 miles. We took our first of town trip with a travel time of two hours. After we got off the freeway with our exit, at the first stop light, when downshifting from 2nd to first, we heard a “clunk” and a jerked is felt. Then another light, the continued “clunk” and jerked progresses, the intensity has increased. It started to happen more frequent, at every stop light, the downshifting jerks, “clunk”, and pulls, sometimes it felt as if we were rear ended by the car from behind. Then on the acceleration from stop to go, the van started to upshifts too soon, therefore, it didn’t have any momentum. It was also slipping/not engaging in 3rd gear. Over the course of the next 30 minutes, all the skipping, jerking, pulling, clunking, every gear change. They were loud, and felt like we were hit by another car from the rear. We were pretty much rolling on first and second gear, no 3rd gear, vibration on 4th… There were no check engine lights, no warning lights of any kind. Finally, the check engine light came on, then shortly, the anti-slipping light came on, then the failed safely brake came on, then it just wouldn’t go forward or backward anymore. It stopped right at the intersection! It was dangerous, since it's an expressway intersection and cars were coming thru fast. I managed to have it barely roll off and out of the intersection and used Toyota Roadside Assistance and waited an hour and a half for the tow truck to arrive. The van was towed to a nearby Toyota dealer for an overnight drop off. It took the dealer several days figure out and to get repair approvals and instructions from Toyota Corp. They performed two software updates on the Transmission ECU and the throttle body. I picked up the van on the following week and it seems to be doing fine on the short drives in town. However, the problem started again after the 2 hours long drive back home. Again, the same stuff... a ‘clunk’ and jerk from the downshift from 2nd to first gear is heard and felt. This ‘clunk’ and harsh jerk was happening here and there, not as often as it did on the our first breakdown. I didn’t want to take any chances of breaking down on the road again, so I drove the vehicle straight to Maita Toyota dealer in Sacramento, took on another loaner and leave the van with the dealer again. Dealer didn't find anything wrong with the car because they let the transmission get cool overnight, therefore, when they diagnose the next day, it was fine, and it only happens on long drives, at minimum 1.5hrs drive. I kept on driving the van for another 2-3 weeks, then the whining noise came. It starts at about 30mph and last all the way, and gets louder as you drive faster, and up to about 70mph. It doesn't go away...and will continue to be louder and louder as time goes by. I took it into the dealer again and requested for a master mechanic to go on a drive with me so that I can point out the whining noise. Finally, it was a problem in the transmission, and Toyota Corp approved a transmission replacement. It's been several months now, with the replaced transmission. Car drives normal without the noises, but the shifting doesn't feel right. It tends to up-shifts too soon, therefore, lack of power, and when you need some lite acceleration, it won't go, but if you give it more gas, it'll down-shift all over the place and jerks like you're trying to race. It still doesn't perform, it feels like you're driving a car that's built in the 90's. To summarize all this up: - 2017 Sienna 5,255 miles - The bad shifting/clunking/skipping gear/missing gear seems to happen after a long drive 1.5-2hrs, after the transmission gets hot. - First sign of problem is whining noise - Second sign of problem is downshift into first gear, when coming to a stop. - 3rd and continued sign of problem is more downshifts and upshift felt and noise - After a few more lights of the continued sign, get ready to pull to the side and call for tow. - Transmission replaced at 6400 miles - It tends to up-shifts too soon, therefore, lack of power, and when you need some lite acceleration, it won't go, but if you give it more gas, it'll down-shift all over the place and jerks like you're trying to race. It still doesn't perform, it feels like you're driving a car that's built in the 90's. STILL NOT HAPPY! I STILL BELIEVE IT WILL BREAK DOWN AGAIN, hopefully, sooner before the warranty expires.

