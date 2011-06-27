  1. Home
2017 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride quality gives it a confident feel from the driver seat
  • High-quality materials and trim throughout the cabin
  • Wide range of adjustments for the second-row seats
  • No other minivan offers the option of all-wheel drive
  • Second-row seats are heavy and awkward to remove
  • Fewer features than some of its newer competitors
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

For sensible family transportation, it's still hard to beat a minivan. Sliding side doors, a low step-in height, and massive passenger and cargo space make the average minivan a more practical alternative to most large SUVs and crossovers. Although it was last redesigned in 2010, the Toyota Sienna is still a top choice in the class. With seating for eight and class-exclusive all-wheel drive, the Sienna holds its own against other top-rated minivans such as the Honda Odyssey and Kia Sedona.

Toyota did a minor face-lift of the Sienna in 2015, improving the interior layout and the quality of materials and fabrics. Commonly used controls and the touchscreen technology interface were oriented closer to the driver, and the upholstery and trim finally felt worthy of the Sienna's asking price.

For 2017, the Sienna gets two notable enhancements: an updated V6 engine and a new eight-speed transmission that together give the Sienna improved mileage and performance. 

When it comes to the competition, several alternatives are worth considering. The Honda Odyssey is the most direct rival, with similar pricing and some exclusive features. The Kia Sedona is not only a top value; it also gives up little to the Honda and Toyota in terms of features. The Chrysler Pacifica is a worthy new entrant, an overdue replacement for the Town & Country (and related Dodge Caravan). Its roominess and smart storage rival that of the Odyssey, and perhaps more important, it's also available as a hybrid. Finally, if you can make do with seven seats, consider the funky and efficient Nissan Quest.

Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, a front-passenger seat cushion airbag, active front head restraints and a rearview camera are standard on all 2017 Toyota Sienna models.

Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors are available depending on the trim level. The Limited can be had with a forward collision warning system.

At our test track, a Sienna Limited stopped from 60 mph in 126 feet, an average distance for a minivan.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Toyota Sienna received a five-star rating for overall performance, with four stars for total front-crash protection and five stars for total side-crash protection. In tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Sienna earned a top score of Good for its performance in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. It received the second-highest rating of Acceptable in the IIHS test for small-overlap front-impact protection.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Toyota Sienna as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

2017 Toyota Sienna models

The 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five main trim levels: L (base), LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The SE, XLE, and Limited are further available in Premium sub-trims. The LE and XLE come in seven- and eight-passenger configurations: the L and Limited versions are seven-passenger only, and the SE is eight-passenger only. All trims come standard with front-wheel drive, but the LE, XLE, and Limited can also be had with all-wheel drive.

The Sienna L includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a windshield wiper de-icer, manual sliding rear doors, automatic headlights, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free functionality for iPhone users, and a four-speaker sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, CD player, USB port, media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LE adds roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, body-color exterior trim (replacing black plastic), floor- and overhead-mounted consoles, a conversation mirror, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), upgraded "easy-clean" fabric upholstery, second- and third-row sunshades, a 7-inch touchscreen, compatibility with the Scout GPS Link app, and a six-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio. All-wheel-drive versions get 18-inch wheels.

The SE is equipped similarly to the LE but adds a sport-tuned suspension, sharper steering, 19-inch alloy wheels, a unique front fascia (foglights, LED daytime running lights and mesh grille) and lower-body skirting. The SE also has a power liftgate, first- and second-row perforated leather upholstery (row three gets premium vinyl), heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and unique gauges with a larger driver information screen.

The SE Premium adds a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a navigation system, Entune smartphone app integration, a rear-seat entertainment system (with HDMI and SD card inputs, a Blu-ray/DVD player, two 120-volt power outlets, and a large screen that can be split to display two different sources) and the Driver Easy Speak system, which amplifies the driver's voice through the rear speakers. A sunroof can be added separately.

The Sienna XLE shares many of the SE trim's comfort and convenience equipment, but it features similar suspension, steering and styling to the LE. It also adds a four-way power front-passenger seat, imitation-wood trim, power-opening rear quarter windows, and keyless ignition and entry. The XLE Premium adds the SE Premium's features and rear parking sensors. The XLE Navigation package includes the same items minus the rear entertainment system and blind-spot monitoring/cross-traffic alert.

The plush Limited includes the XLE Premium's features (minus the rear entertainment system), along with 18-inch alloy wheels, a different grille, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, front and rear sunroofs, front and rear parking sensors, first- and second-row premium leather upholstery, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, Toyota Safety Connect emergency services, a navigation system and an upgraded 10-speaker JBL surround-sound audio system. Front-wheel-drive models also get a sliding center console between the first two rows, extendable footrests for the second row and a power-folding third row with imitation leather upholstery.

You can add even more with the Limited Premium model that adds xenon headlights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, the rear-seat entertainment system and upgraded leather for the third row (AWD only).

For the front-wheel-drive Sienna Limited only, an Advanced Technology package adds adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system.

The Toyota Sienna comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that has been upgraded for 2017 and now packs 296 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission also replaces the previous six-speed. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models; the LE, XLE and Limited models offer the option of all-wheel drive.

The upgrades to the engine and transmission slightly improved EPA fuel economy estimates. Front-wheel-drive Sienna models are rated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway), and all-wheel-drive models are rated at 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway).

Driving

We've long been impressed by the Sienna's V6 engine and how it delivers lively acceleration around town or getting up to cruising speed on the highway. The V6's upgrades for 2017 bring a healthy increase in performance along with mildly improved fuel mileage.

All trim levels offer competent handling that most passengers will find agreeable. Still, the SE's firmer suspension (a relative term) provides more confidence around turns and greater body control over big bumps and undulations without giving up an appreciable amount of comfort. The marginally heavier steering is also more natural than the slightly numb feel on other trim levels. If you're accustomed to driving a car, the SE should make the switch to a minivan a bit easier.

Interior

Lower trim levels of the Sienna are attractively decked out with high-quality fabric upholstery, while higher-end models get leather along with simulated wood cabin accents. Materials quality is very good, and the dash design is modern and attractive. Seating is plush, and there's abundant storage space along with user-friendly controls.

On the electronics front, every Sienna comes with a touchscreen interface. Both available screens feature a similar easy-to-decipher menu structure with surrounding buttons that require little effort to jump from one main function to another, including the built-in navigation system or a suite of smartphone-connected services. There's also an available rear-seat entertainment system, which features a split-screen monitor that allows two different media (a movie on one side and a video game on the other, for example) to play simultaneously, thereby making it easier to quash at least one potential sibling argument.

The eight-passenger Sienna comes with a 40/20/20-split second-row bench with a sliding center section that slides forward to improve access for a child safety seat. It can also be removed and stowed within the van itself (unlike the Odyssey's, where you must find a place for it elsewhere).

With a seven-passenger Sienna, you get second-row captain's chairs. Although their available extendable footrests will likely catch your eye during a test drive, you'll also likely be impressed by their ability to slide much farther fore or aft than those of most competitors, increasing sprawl-out comfort. Maximum cargo space is 150 cubic feet, though to achieve this you have to take out the second-row seats, which are quite heavy and awkward to remove.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Sienna.

3.7
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The new 8sp Transmission, it has problems!
Keven Nguyen,02/26/2018
XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
2017 Sienna, XLE 5,255 miles. I noticed a light whining sound during drive/acceleration about a day or two before the first breakdown. The whining sound comes on and you can hear it faintly with the foot on the gas. You don't need to engage the acceleration, just keep your foot on the pedal lightly and you'll hear the whine, once you let go, the whining goes away. We didn’t have any problem with trips closer to home, the farthest we’ve driven locally was about 40 miles. We took our first of town trip with a travel time of two hours. After we got off the freeway with our exit, at the first stop light, when downshifting from 2nd to first, we heard a “clunk” and a jerked is felt. Then another light, the continued “clunk” and jerked progresses, the intensity has increased. It started to happen more frequent, at every stop light, the downshifting jerks, “clunk”, and pulls, sometimes it felt as if we were rear ended by the car from behind. Then on the acceleration from stop to go, the van started to upshifts too soon, therefore, it didn’t have any momentum. It was also slipping/not engaging in 3rd gear. Over the course of the next 30 minutes, all the skipping, jerking, pulling, clunking, every gear change. They were loud, and felt like we were hit by another car from the rear. We were pretty much rolling on first and second gear, no 3rd gear, vibration on 4th… There were no check engine lights, no warning lights of any kind. Finally, the check engine light came on, then shortly, the anti-slipping light came on, then the failed safely brake came on, then it just wouldn’t go forward or backward anymore. It stopped right at the intersection! It was dangerous, since it's an expressway intersection and cars were coming thru fast. I managed to have it barely roll off and out of the intersection and used Toyota Roadside Assistance and waited an hour and a half for the tow truck to arrive. The van was towed to a nearby Toyota dealer for an overnight drop off. It took the dealer several days figure out and to get repair approvals and instructions from Toyota Corp. They performed two software updates on the Transmission ECU and the throttle body. I picked up the van on the following week and it seems to be doing fine on the short drives in town. However, the problem started again after the 2 hours long drive back home. Again, the same stuff... a ‘clunk’ and jerk from the downshift from 2nd to first gear is heard and felt. This ‘clunk’ and harsh jerk was happening here and there, not as often as it did on the our first breakdown. I didn’t want to take any chances of breaking down on the road again, so I drove the vehicle straight to Maita Toyota dealer in Sacramento, took on another loaner and leave the van with the dealer again. Dealer didn't find anything wrong with the car because they let the transmission get cool overnight, therefore, when they diagnose the next day, it was fine, and it only happens on long drives, at minimum 1.5hrs drive. I kept on driving the van for another 2-3 weeks, then the whining noise came. It starts at about 30mph and last all the way, and gets louder as you drive faster, and up to about 70mph. It doesn't go away...and will continue to be louder and louder as time goes by. I took it into the dealer again and requested for a master mechanic to go on a drive with me so that I can point out the whining noise. Finally, it was a problem in the transmission, and Toyota Corp approved a transmission replacement. It's been several months now, with the replaced transmission. Car drives normal without the noises, but the shifting doesn't feel right. It tends to up-shifts too soon, therefore, lack of power, and when you need some lite acceleration, it won't go, but if you give it more gas, it'll down-shift all over the place and jerks like you're trying to race. It still doesn't perform, it feels like you're driving a car that's built in the 90's. To summarize all this up: - 2017 Sienna 5,255 miles - The bad shifting/clunking/skipping gear/missing gear seems to happen after a long drive 1.5-2hrs, after the transmission gets hot. - First sign of problem is whining noise - Second sign of problem is downshift into first gear, when coming to a stop. - 3rd and continued sign of problem is more downshifts and upshift felt and noise - After a few more lights of the continued sign, get ready to pull to the side and call for tow. - Transmission replaced at 6400 miles - It tends to up-shifts too soon, therefore, lack of power, and when you need some lite acceleration, it won't go, but if you give it more gas, it'll down-shift all over the place and jerks like you're trying to race. It still doesn't perform, it feels like you're driving a car that's built in the 90's. STILL NOT HAPPY! I STILL BELIEVE IT WILL BREAK DOWN AGAIN, hopefully, sooner before the warranty expires.
Transmission failure after 10K miles
Calin V,05/12/2018
XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
After 10k miles the car start making a whining noise when accelerating over 30 mph. Searching online reveals that it's a common problem that leads to complete transmission failure, however the dealer refuses to fix the noise until the transmission fails completely. It's not a pleasant experience driving a car with kids inside waiting for transmission to fail. Now I need to talk to lawyers and file for the Lemon Law. The acceleration overall is very bad, the car feels like an under powered big box on wheels. The interior quality is very low, the car squeaks from everywhere. Fuel economy is awful, I get around 10 mpg in the city and the car drives really bad. If you think you buy it because it's a Toyota think again because they are no longer what they used to be.
Greatly Improved over 2014 Sienna
Luxsacra,05/25/2017
SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
I totaled my Sienna 2014 XLE after 3.5 years of driving it. I hit two deer in a 75 mph zone. Air bags deployed, and I wasn't injured except for ear problems due to the side airbag hitting me in the ear. I now have a 2017 Sienna SE Premium. Technology is much advanced since 2014. The BlueTooth interface is greatly improved (much easier to use with a shorter introduction: "How may I help you" as compared to the long explanation before), though during phone calls people can still tell I am in the car (however, one friend told me it sounded better than the 2014) . By comparison, with my 2010 Kia Sorento BlueTooth, people usually couldn't tell I was driving. The Kia had the microphone on the driver's side windshield pillar; Toyota has kept the microphone in the center above the rear view mirror. iPod interface is greatly improved since 2014. The navigation screen is bigger and better. There is now an information screen in between the speedometer and tachometer. You can customize the screen (mpg, digital speedometer, miles to empty, etc., outside temp is always displayed on the screen) as well as view turn directions, speed limit, and iPod content from the screen. The seats are much more comfortable than those in the 2014. Down hill assist works great: I do a lot of mountain and hill driving. The 2014 had down hill assist, but it didn't work well. Cabin lights are improved: window, door and cup holder lights are brighter and easier to see; they are now blue instead of green. The ride seems quieter than the 2014, even though the SE comes with 19" rims. The handling is better--tighter, more responsive steering. The engine is now 8 speeds for better gas mileage, but I notice that the pick-up isn't as good: it seems to take longer when I step on the gas getting onto the freeway. The 2017 comes with LED daytime running lights, and the tail lights are LED, so that it looks like they are all white until the diodes light up. The SE does not have automatic third row windows--I miss that: they can only be opened manually. The XLE comes with automatic third row windows. The SE Premium comes with 6 speakers instead of four, which is one reasons I went with Premium; however, it also has a rear entertainment system, which I think is a waste. I didn't want it. I would have preferred automatic third row windows or parking assist or adaptive (radar) cruise control, or a subwoofer, or another moon roof, or cooled seats to a drop-down screen that sometimes rattles and will probably never be used. All that wiring for nothing (Blu-ray player to screen, input jacks in the rear (s video?!), headphone jacks, wired into the sound system)! The built-in Blu-ray player takes the place of a storage shelf that I used to use. I almost backed out of the sale because I didn't want the entertainment system. Why oh why, Toyota, did you have to put the entertainment system in? People have iPads and gaming devices with better screens, but I can't buy a stand alone cooled seat, or automatic third row windows, or any of the other useful items I mentioned previously which would have taken much less wiring. What were you thinking? I went for the SE instead of the XLE because I wanted a black interior. I wear a lot of dark clothing and had problems with dye transfer in my 2014 Sienna with its light grey seats. There are still two glove compartments, but the top one no longer has shelves and seems smaller than the one in the 2014. There is a feature that uses the front microphone to project the driver's voice through the speakers so people in the back can hear the driver better. Interesting. We used it just for the fun of testing it out. It works, but is it useful? The dealer threw in rear parking sensors for free as I was waivering.
Run flats are flat
Mike Roth,03/01/2018
Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The run flat tires on Sienna 's have a history of problems back to 2006. I had spoken with the San Francisco Toyota dealer who assured me this was resolved. Yes, indeed, by 19,000 I was purchasing a new set so they resolved it, in favor of Toyota and Bridgestone. We took into the snow with 4,000 miles on it and about 5 inches of snow, the AWD performed poorly, as compared to the 2008 Sienna AWD we used to own, both with Bridgestone run flat tires. Further, the brakes warped by 12,000. Toyota did replace those brakes after a lot of complaining. We have had Toyota sienna's before. But paying so much for this limited AWD sienna vehicle and disappointments with safety features of tires and Brakes, have made me question Toyota's claim of listening to the consumer. This will be our last Sienna.
See all 53 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota Sienna

Used 2017 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger is priced between $20,177 and$30,548 with odometer readings between 14928 and89653 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is priced between $19,000 and$25,796 with odometer readings between 20191 and95081 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger is priced between $24,897 and$33,000 with odometer readings between 15482 and71488 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is priced between $19,351 and$27,369 with odometer readings between 23506 and86691 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger is priced between $18,997 and$23,924 with odometer readings between 26443 and61833 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger is priced between $23,461 and$26,500 with odometer readings between 38917 and47423 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger is priced between $27,995 and$30,922 with odometer readings between 22206 and52157 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access is priced between $20,700 and$25,991 with odometer readings between 31655 and84518 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger is priced between $27,690 and$32,000 with odometer readings between 24111 and65879 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger is priced between $22,000 and$22,998 with odometer readings between 59792 and68349 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 109 used and CPO 2017 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,997 and mileage as low as 14928 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,089.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,894.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,684.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,297.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota Sienna?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Sienna lease specials

