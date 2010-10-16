Used 2005 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
- 203,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,599$1,726 Below Market
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA22C15S352984
Stock: 20-568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,879 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,995$1,880 Below Market
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23CX5S278768
Stock: P13204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,439 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,999
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23C15S383926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,284 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,906
Sunshine Toyota - Battle Creek / Michigan
LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY, Synthesis 3-in-1 Audio w/10 Spkrs & Rear Seat Audio, Alloy wheels, Rear audio controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Sunshine Toyota proudly serving communities for over 34 years of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Bronson, Three Rivers, Paw Paw, Oshtemo, Plainwell, Otsego, Richland, Hastings, Delton, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Jackson, Parma, Galesburg, Augusta, Climax, Vicksburg, Schoolcraft, Comstock, Parchment, Dowling, Marshall, Gull Lake, East Leroy, Athens, Ceresco, Union City, Albion, Burr Oak, and Homer. Visit http://www.sunshinetoyota.com to view all inventory and see why Customers have voted Sunshine Toyota as a Preferred Dealership to do business with. Michigan's #1 TCUV dealer based on 2019 year end sales data from TMS Cincinnati region.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA22C75S244871
Stock: 19245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 145,371 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,495$227 Below Market
International Toyota - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Sienna XLE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic, FWD, Aspen Green Pearl, Stone w/Natural Leather Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 23206 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner.2005 Toyota Sienna Aspen Green Pearl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA22C85S288376
Stock: S052073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 176,458 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,980$408 Below Market
Landmark Chevrolet Buick - Bryan / Ohio
Come see this 2005 Toyota Sienna . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.3L/201 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna features the following options: Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers, Upper & lower glove box, Tri-zone automatic climate control w/push-button controls, Tow prep pkg-inc: 3,500 lb. towing capability w/HD radiator & fan, 150-amp alternator, pwr steering oil cooler, Torsion beam rear suspension, Temporary spare tire, Stainless steel exhaust, Side-impact front & sliding door beams, Roof rack, and Removable center console. Stop by and visit us at Estle Chevrolet Buick, 112 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, OH 43506.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA22C15S287828
Stock: 47828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- 173,376 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,495
Corwin Ford of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri
Sienna XLE Limited, 4D Passenger Van, 3.3L V6. Clean CARFAX. 2005 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 Beige The BIG QUESTION is why buy from Corwin Ford of Springfield. Corwin is a family owned and operated business. We have been in business for over 100 years. Along with being SW Missouriâ s #1 Ford Certified Dealer! Our select Certified inventory takes the risk out of buying a car. At the same live market price. All our preowned vehicles get 172 points of inspection by certified technicians. You get a Vehicle History Report. Now thatâ s a deal! What is Live Market Pricing? We utilize a 3rd party company, Kelly Blue Book, to help us price preowned vehicles. To be not just the best price, but the best value price. Which in turn takes the haggle out of buying a car. Saving you TIME and MONEY. Remember if it doesn't say Corwin on the back of the car, you've probably paid too much. We proudly serve Springfield, Ozark, Nixa, Fair grove, Pleasant Hope, Billings, Clever, Republic, Aurora, Branson, Marshfield, and the greater Springfield Missouri area. Corwin Price does not inclued Admin fee of $199 or optional Data Dots $299.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23C35S318432
Stock: 5318432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 192,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,100
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, 3RD ROW SEATING, ROOF RACK, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, Rear air conditioning, Roof rack.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23CX5S341559
Stock: H92995A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
AutoNation Nissan Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
Le Pkg 4 Rear Spoiler 3rd Row Seat Preferred Premium Accessory Pkg Wireless Headphones Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Nissan Memphis has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2005 Toyota Sienna. This 2005 Toyota Sienna comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. This low mileage Toyota Sienna has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2005 Toyota Sienna is a pre-owned vehicle. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2005 Toyota Sienna LE. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Toyota, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. Look no further! CLEAN CARFAX!!!!! This 2005 Sienna LE with just 148,961 is all you have ever wanted in a pre-loved vehicle! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBA23C75S048493
Stock: 5S048493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 172,066 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,299
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Le Pkg 10 3rd Row Seat Auto-Dimming Mirror All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Salsa Red Pearl AWD Toyota enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Salsa Red Pearl on Taupe Toyota Sienna LE could end up being the perfect match for you. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBA23C65S052616
Stock: 5S052616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 130,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,399
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
One look at this Toyota SIENNA LE DVD LOW MILES 7 PASSENGER and you will just know, this is your ride. Rest assured knowing that this Toyota SIENNA LE DVD LOW MILES 7 PASSENGER has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 130,000 on the odometer. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. This van and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this van exceeds the highest standards. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.3L 6 cyl engine under the hood. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Toyota SIENNA LE DVD LOW MILES 7 PASSENGER's 3.3L 6 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. The best thing about this Toyota SIENNA LE DVD LOW MILES 7 PASSENGER is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this van to make sure it is perfect. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this van is incomparable. The interior of this van has been perfectly maintained. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. the Best cars Best price at Best Auto. Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23C45S250528
Stock: 11958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,634 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000
Knox Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Check out this one owner Toyota! This 2005 Toyota Sienna is a local one owner vehicle with over 30 Carfax service records! It comes with keyless entry power windows/locks cruise control third row seating rear air conditioning and power sliding door. This is a clean well-kept van in the $5k price range! Knox Auto Sales Inc. is located at 107 NC 55 E . Dunn NC 28334. We are a Christian-owned family run dealership that specializes in vehicles under $6000. As always our vehicles come with Free CARFAX and test drives. We welcome TRADE-INS PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTIONS and BANK FINANCING. We are a cash-based dealership which means YOU get the best price whether you finance or not!! We carry over 75 vehicles in the $2000-$12000 price range. Visit our website at knoxautosalesinc.com or stop by for more information. Open Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23C45S231820
Stock: 231820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 234,220 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA22C85S299376
Stock: 190122-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,121 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2005 Toyota Sienna LE 3.3 Liter DOHC 24 Valve V6, Automatic Transmission, 8 Passenger, Dual Sliding Doors, Power Windows & Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Side Air Bags, Stereo CD, Roof Rack, Tilt Wheel, Runs And Drives Great, Only $4995 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At WWW.PERRYMORGANEXPRESS.COM. 10% discount for CA$H!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23C25S330622
Stock: 330622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2018
- 166,786 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,405
BMW of Bloomington - Bloomington / Illinois
**EXCELLENT MECHANICAL CONDITION AND VERY CLEAN INTERIOR** Here's a local trade-in on a BMW X5. 2005 Toyota Sienna XLE White 19/26 City/Highway MPGAt BMW of Bloomington, serving Peoria, Morton, Champaign, Springfield and Lincoln IL, we offer new BMW cars in Bloomington, along with many excellent vehicles by top manufacturers. Our sales staff will help you find that new or used car you have been searching for in Bloomington.Call Today to set up a test drive 309-661-2691.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA22C35S356504
Stock: BU1214A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 192,844 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,650
Global Car Sales - Tulsa / Oklahoma
3 OWNERS, 31 SERVICE RECORDS, no accidents with a perfect Carfax,Leather Power Seats, Power windows, power door locks, Stow N Go 3rd row seat, DVD Player, Dual Climate controls, Cruise Control, Titlt Wheel, Ice Cold Air, Rear air Controls, Steering wheel controls, 192K miles, Clean Title, dual sliding side doors, and good tires all around.Bad or No Credit welcomed, and we build credit here. Easy Financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23C95S236284
Stock: 236284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,866 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear air conditioning - automatic climate control|Rear air conditioning zones - dual|Front airbags - dual|Cassette|In-Dash CD - single disc|Radio - AM/FM|ABS - 4-wheel|Cruise control|Multi-function remote - keyless entry|Overhead console - front|Power steering|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Side door type - passenger-side manual sliding|Clock|Gauge - tachometer|Warnings and reminders - tire fill alert|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - heated|Roof rack|Front seat type - captains chairs|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - captains chairs|Upholstery - cloth|Power door locks|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Wheel diameter - 16 inch|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23C65S228031
Stock: 5S228031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-06-2020
- 225,283 miles
$3,573
Conklin Fangman Buick GMC - Kansas City / Missouri
Extra Clean. PRICE DROP FROM $4,298, EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! PHANTOM GRAY PEARL exterior and FB12 interior, LE trim. Third Row Seat, Brake Assist, Quad Bucket Seats. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 3rd Row Seat, Brake Assist Third Passenger Door, Rear Air, Fourth Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota LE with PHANTOM GRAY PEARL exterior and FB12 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 230 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com's review says 'The Sienna has an excellent reputation for overall quality and long-term dependability, which make it a hassle-free vehicle to drive day in and day out, while contributing to peace of mind on long road trips.'. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE Was $4,298. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Drive Forever limited lifetime engine and transmission protection on all eligible new and used vehicles. Every new and Conklin-Certified used vehicle includes a complimentary rental vehicle when you have any Service completed for three full years. Every Conklin-Certified used vehicle is backed by a 3-day buyback guarantee. Conklin Fangman Kansas City New and Used Car Dealership. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23C35S266171
Stock: KX1208B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
