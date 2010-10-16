Used 2005 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

One look at this Toyota SIENNA LE DVD LOW MILES 7 PASSENGER and you will just know, this is your ride. Rest assured knowing that this Toyota SIENNA LE DVD LOW MILES 7 PASSENGER has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 130,000 on the odometer. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. This van and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this van exceeds the highest standards. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.3L 6 cyl engine under the hood. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Toyota SIENNA LE DVD LOW MILES 7 PASSENGER's 3.3L 6 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. The best thing about this Toyota SIENNA LE DVD LOW MILES 7 PASSENGER is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this van to make sure it is perfect. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this van is incomparable. The interior of this van has been perfectly maintained. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. the Best cars Best price at Best Auto. Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDZA23C45S250528

Stock: 11958

Certified Pre-Owned: No

