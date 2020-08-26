Used 2018 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

Writing this review 3 months and 3500 miles into owning a 2018 Sienna XLE. I am very impressed with the safety features. In fact the automatic assist braking helped save me from an accident when the vehicle in front of me came to a sudden stop on the highway because they missed their exit! The radar proximity alarm sounded and brakes were applied before I realized that the car in front of me was coming to a complete stop, without any cars in front of it. Lots of compliment son the comfort of the interior, especially the seats. I live in Florida, but ended up buying the car in Virginia, because apparently Toyota is separated into three regions: Southeast, Gulf Coast, and everything else. The Sienna was about $3k less in Virginia than in FL. Well worth the drive! I wish Toyota would have have rounded dials for the air conditioner, similar to an ipod, rather than push buttons. You have to look down each time to adjust the buttons. If you had a dial, you could spin it without having to look down. I hate Toyotas Ensuite. I wish I could have bought the car without it. Your phone is more powerful than anything Toyota can provide. I dont think any car company has grasped this yet. Overall I am very happy with the purchase, esp considering the great price I got for it. The Odyssey was its biggest competition, but the 2018 Sienna seemed like a better value; and I can confidently say that I made the right decision.

