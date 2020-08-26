Used 2018 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
- 28,171 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$19,995$3,644 Below Market
- 19,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,992$2,717 Below Market
- 44,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$25,335$2,129 Below Market
- 52,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,994$2,018 Below Market
- 43,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,397$2,996 Below Market
- 41,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,220$2,006 Below Market
- 24,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,808$2,871 Below Market
- 32,148 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,699$2,094 Below Market
- 28,180 miles
$26,900
- 96,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,860$2,082 Below Market
- 37,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,000$1,707 Below Market
- 49,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,999$961 Below Market
- certified
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger4,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$28,987$1,410 Below Market
- 23,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995
- 26,616 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500
- 58,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$22,197$1,916 Below Market
- 27,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,988$1,187 Below Market
- 33,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,000$1,789 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sienna searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Sienna
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.230 Reviews
Report abuse
John Egan,04/17/2018
XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Writing this review 3 months and 3500 miles into owning a 2018 Sienna XLE. I am very impressed with the safety features. In fact the automatic assist braking helped save me from an accident when the vehicle in front of me came to a sudden stop on the highway because they missed their exit! The radar proximity alarm sounded and brakes were applied before I realized that the car in front of me was coming to a complete stop, without any cars in front of it. Lots of compliment son the comfort of the interior, especially the seats. I live in Florida, but ended up buying the car in Virginia, because apparently Toyota is separated into three regions: Southeast, Gulf Coast, and everything else. The Sienna was about $3k less in Virginia than in FL. Well worth the drive! I wish Toyota would have have rounded dials for the air conditioner, similar to an ipod, rather than push buttons. You have to look down each time to adjust the buttons. If you had a dial, you could spin it without having to look down. I hate Toyotas Ensuite. I wish I could have bought the car without it. Your phone is more powerful than anything Toyota can provide. I dont think any car company has grasped this yet. Overall I am very happy with the purchase, esp considering the great price I got for it. The Odyssey was its biggest competition, but the 2018 Sienna seemed like a better value; and I can confidently say that I made the right decision.
