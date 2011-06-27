Close

Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah

2001 Toyota Sienna LE New Tires, Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, LE, Sienna LE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.0L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver, Oak Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Carpeted Floor Mats/Cargo Mat, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Captain's Seats, Cloth Seat Trim w/Rear Bench Seat, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual Automatic Air Conditioner, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, LE Extra Value Package, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof Rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Towing Package for LE, Trailering Weight (3500 lb), Variably intermittent wipers.Southtowne Mazda’s Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit southtownemazda.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sienna LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T3ZF13C41U387392

Stock: P111531A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020