  • $9,995

    2001 Toyota Sienna LE

    25,782 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington

    2001 Toyota Sienna LE CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX. Silver 2001 Toyota Sienna LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 MPIAll prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sienna LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C21U402262
    Stock: P402262
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $3,290

    2001 Toyota Sienna LE

    167,256 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - TIMING BELT + WATER PUMP DONE 6 MONTHS AGO! - RUNS EXCELLENT - 2 BRAND NEW TIRES - A GREAT VAN FOR THE MONEY, PEOPLE LOVE THESE VANS! - ABS BRAKES AND ALLOY WHEELS - HAS SOME MINOR BUMPS AND BRUISES, BUT A GOOD VAN OVERALL - POWER SLIDING DOOR DOES NOT WORK, IT WORKS FINE MANUALLY - COLD AC - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX CALIFORNIA CAR - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sienna LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C11U325528
    Stock: AL22825P8H
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $3,225

    2001 Toyota Sienna LE

    210,833 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah

    2001 Toyota Sienna LE New Tires, Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, LE, Sienna LE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.0L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver, Oak Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Carpeted Floor Mats/Cargo Mat, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Captain's Seats, Cloth Seat Trim w/Rear Bench Seat, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual Automatic Air Conditioner, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, LE Extra Value Package, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof Rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Towing Package for LE, Trailering Weight (3500 lb), Variably intermittent wipers.Southtowne Mazda’s Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit southtownemazda.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sienna LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C41U387392
    Stock: P111531A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,450

    2001 Toyota Sienna CE

    184,789 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Russ Darrow Kia of Wauwatosa - Wauwatosa / Wisconsin

    2001 Toyota Sienna CE Tan FWD 3.0L V6 MPI 4-Speed Automatic CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, ABS brakes. Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sienna CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF19C91U408602
    Stock: PPS11585A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $2,699

    2000 Toyota Sienna CE

    212,029 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon

    This vehicle is sold AS IS. It has been inspected and the report can be provided to you. Thank you for your interest in one of Kendall Toyota of Bend's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2000 Toyota Sienna CE with 0mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Super White on Gray Toyota Sienna CE could end up being the perfect match for you. Beautiful color combination with Super White exterior over Gray interior making this the one to own!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Toyota Sienna CE.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF19C4YU294471
    Stock: XZ38380R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-18-2020

  • $4,500

    2002 Toyota Sienna LE

    141,233 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan

    2002 Toyota Sienna LE Beige Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***3RD ROW SEATS***, ***SUPER CLEAN***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***ONE OWNER***, ***LOW MILES***, ***LE PACKAGE***. Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C22U486083
    Stock: P4217
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $2,995

    2002 Toyota Sienna XLE

    248,654 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

    2002 Toyota Sienna Symphony Edition, 3.0 Liter DOHC V6, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Alloy Wheels, Front And Rear Air Conditioning, Quad Seating, Cruise Control, Premium Sound Stereo CD Cass, Power Seat, Dual Air Bags, Power Windows And Door Locks, Roof Rack, Runs And Drives Great, $2995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna XLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C72U488377
    Stock: 488377
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2019

  • $1,499

    2002 Toyota Sienna LE

    175,348 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota

    Runs and drives great, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, nice van. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C52U432664
    Stock: 3062
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,989

    2002 Toyota Sienna CE

    221,700 miles
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Used Truck Center Sandy - Sandy / Utah

    Located at Trucks and Imports this 2002 Toyota Sienna CE FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 15 x 6.5JJ Steel Wheels, 3.62 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Deluxe AM/FM CD/Cassette Radio, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna CE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF19CX2U477753
    Stock: S8250B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $2,900

    2002 Toyota Sienna LE

    166,120 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2002 Toyota Sienna LE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna has the following options: Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belts, fuel level, door-ajar, battery, anti-lock brakes, engine, oil pressure, low tire pressure, low washer fluid, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas-filled shock absorbers, coil springs, Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls, Tachometer, Sunglasses holder, Side-impact door beams, Removable third-row 50/50 split fold/tumble/recline/slide seats w/adjustable headrests, cup holders, seatback tables, and Removable center-row bench seat w/height adjustable headrests, seatback table. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C52U424600
    Stock: 26245
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-11-2020

  • $2,995

    2002 Toyota Sienna CE

    201,111 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey

    Clean Carfax!!WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna CE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF19C62U480780
    Stock: 10034
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $1,500

    2000 Toyota Sienna undefined

    303,046 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    M & M Car Sales - Madison Heights / Michigan

    TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL MINI-VAN - - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - - DEPENDABLE TOYOTA SIENNA - - NICE AND QUIET - - FOR THE ECONOMY MINDED FAMILY - - ONLY $1500 CASH SALE - - HURRY ON THIS ONE! M&M Carsales have been in business over 40 years. We specialize in financing vehicles under $10,000. Good or Bad credit we can help. The number one used car dealer in the new Downtown district - Stop in and see why!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Toyota Sienna .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C2YU184270
    Stock: 28790
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,000

    2002 Toyota Sienna XLE

    182,243 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bellevue Toyota - Bellevue / Nebraska

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna XLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13CX2U459777
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,450

    2003 Toyota Sienna LE

    169,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

    Super clean van that runs MINT!! Extra Nice!! VERY VERY clean too. Symphony edition with ICE cold AC, power windows and locks, power sliding right side door, clean aluminum alloy wheels with nice tires, 3rd row seating, two sets of keys, premium sound system, and so much more. It has a clean title, clean CARFAX and is only a two owner van. Buy it with cash or finance with only $800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C63U553530
    Stock: 553330
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,488

    2003 Toyota Sienna LE

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    This 2003 Toyota Sienna van features Quad bucket seatstinted glass and third seat.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF13C73U536381
    Stock: 18979
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $1,799

    2003 Toyota Sienna CE

    240,237 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sienna CE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF19C63U543684
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,800

    1999 Toyota Sienna CE

    149,134 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2800. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 1999 Toyota Sienna CE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belts, fuel level, door-ajar, battery, anti-lock brakes, engine, oil pressure, low tire pressure, low washer fluid, Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas-filled shock absorbers, coil springs, Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls, Temporary spare tire, Side-impact door beams, Removable third-row 50/50 split fold-down/tilt-forward seats w/adjustable headrests, cup holders, seatback tables, Removable center-row bench seat w/adjustable headrests, seatback table, and Remote releases-inc: hood, fuel-filler door. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Sienna CE.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF19C6XU095663
    Stock: 26370
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-04-2020

  • $2,995

    2003 Toyota Sienna CE

    194,014 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Best Auto Buy - Las Vegas / Nevada

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sienna CE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T3ZF19C43U553646
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

