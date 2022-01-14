  1. Home
2023 Kia Carnival

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $34,000
What to expect
  • No major changes are likely for the Carnival
  • But we won't rule out a hybrid option
  • Part of the first Carnival generation introduced for 2022
