  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Sienna
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(241)
Appraise this car

2005 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, refined V6, fold-flat 60/40 third-row seat, seven- and eight-passenger seating configurations, great fuel economy, available all-wheel drive.
  • A bit too much lean in the corners, seat comfort and noise isolation could be better, expensive option packages.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Toyota Sienna for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$4,900 - $6,399
Used Sienna for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want Lexus-like luxury in your family hauler, the Sienna has your number. With tons of innovative features and even more available options, this Toyota is one of our top recommendations to buyers shopping in the minivan segment.

2005 Highlights

XLE and XLE Limited models now offer a power-adjustable passenger seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Sienna.

5(77%)
4(14%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
241 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 241 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good choice, only complaint was cost
Thomas Mommy,10/16/2010
I love this van. I drove 2 dr sport cars before motherhood. I love cars, and this fits me as a woman who loves cars. As good as it gets, always comfortable driving long distance with no breakdown fears. I have drove nine days alone in Toyota models over the years with NO FEAR. I had power door replaced under warranty. Only real problem with 2005 model. I have learned to have general suggested belts, brakes, and other repairs done by local mechanic verse dealership to save on cost. Recently had the two belts for alternator and AC replaced due to loud squealing noise for two months. I believe this only happened because I moved into Mountain regions and ran the AC hard in the mountains.
Sienna Ruler of Minivans
Danielle Eastmond,12/12/2015
XLE Limited 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
We love our Sienna! After many multi-state road trips, endless street driving, and forays back and forth between the California desert and coast, our Sienna is still going strong! We are a family with five children, so believe me when I say, you cannot find a better family car than a Sienna. Forget about people trying to make a minivan seem "uncool." I have many friends with SUV'S, and none of their cars comes close as far as comfort, value and reliability goes. Our Sienna, (aptly named "Endurance"), is the best car I've ever had!
Good Van / Avoid Crooked Dealerships
j_ly,05/30/2012
I bought my 2005 Sienna used from a private party in 2007 with 40,000 miles and I have over 130,000 miles on it today. I put new Michelin tires from Sams Club on at 90,000 miles (rotate every 10K) and they still have over half of their tread life. I changed spark plugs and plug wires as well as the timing belt at 110,000 miles. That's it! I received a recall notice for the spare tire holder so had to bring to dealership. When I got my van back I was told I needed a new radiator ($800) and cabin air filter ($80). I brought the van back to my mechanic and he said the radiator was fine and took 2 minutes to change the cabin filter ($15). That was 15,000 miles ago!
Define Reliable...
channelinvest,11/11/2013
So the engine, transmission and drive-line are still good to go after 145k but what about everything else? To replace the sparkplugs, the engine has to be dropped which is very expensive. We've had a sliding door fail on us and it cost over $2k to repair. The other door is now starting to make a very similar sound. The tires they recommend are from the Camry since the van frame is based off it but the vehicle weighs a lot more so you eat through them very quickly. The rear springs are undersized and loose their life very quickly. Still haven't found a beefed-up/stronger solution yet so the butt is dragging. The automatic doors take a lot of power so batteries are short lived.
See all 241 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Toyota Sienna

Used 2005 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), CE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), LE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE Limited 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE Limited 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), LE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), and CE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota Sienna?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 179040 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2005 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,110.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,293.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,103.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,206.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Toyota Sienna?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Sienna lease specials

Related Used 2005 Toyota Sienna info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles