So the engine, transmission and drive-line are still good to go after 145k but what about everything else? To replace the sparkplugs, the engine has to be dropped which is very expensive. We've had a sliding door fail on us and it cost over $2k to repair. The other door is now starting to make a very similar sound. The tires they recommend are from the Camry since the van frame is based off it but the vehicle weighs a lot more so you eat through them very quickly. The rear springs are undersized and loose their life very quickly. Still haven't found a beefed-up/stronger solution yet so the butt is dragging. The automatic doors take a lot of power so batteries are short lived.

