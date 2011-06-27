  1. Home
2013 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful V6
  • available all-wheel drive
  • seven- or eight-passenger seating.
  • Some lower-grade plastics in cabin
  • expensive options packages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, comfortable, well-built and offered in several different trim levels, the 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for larger families.

Notably, we picked the 2013 Toyota Sienna as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to family haulers, nothing beats a minivan. And when it comes to minivans, it's tough to beat the 2013 Toyota Sienna. As you'd expect of any modern minivan, the Sienna offers a spacious interior and an embarrassment of riches as far as available luxury and convenience features go. But it's the Sienna's impressive combination of refinement, performance, fuel efficiency and reliability that push it to the front of this segment.

This year sees the four-cylinder engine dropped from the roster. Though we liked the way the Sienna drove with this lightweight engine, we imagine the number of buyers who selected it has been fairly small, given the fact that it got pretty much the same fuel mileage as the frugal but much more powerful V6. There are also a few new standard features, as the LE picks up triple-zone automatic climate control while the XLE and Limited gain a blind-spot monitoring system.

Speaking of trim levels, the Sienna offers quite the variety, including the SE with its sport-tuned suspension and aggressive styling tweaks that do their best to make the minivan look cool. If a first-class cabin is more to your liking, you'll be pleased to know that luxuries such as recliner-style seating for the second row and a rear video entertainment system sporting a large split-screen monitor are available.

Regardless of which version you lean toward, the 2013 Toyota Sienna has the basics nailed down, providing a smooth, quiet ride, spirited acceleration and comfortable seating. It also can carry up to eight and offers available all-wheel drive, the latter exclusive to the Sienna and a boon for those who frequently slog through rain and snow.

Of course, the minivan segment boasts some impressive choices. Our other top choice is the talented 2013 Honda Odyssey whose wide, uniquely configurable second-row seat adds an extra measure of versatility. You might also want to look at the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan or the 2013 Nissan Quest for their fold-flat second- and third-row seating arrangements. Still, the 2013 Toyota Sienna is easy to recommend to savvy consumers thanks to its pleasing mix of features, power and versatility.

2013 Toyota Sienna models

The 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five trim levels: base L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The LE and XLE come in seven- and eight-passenger configurations; the L and Limited are seven-passenger only and the SE is eight-passenger only. All trims come with front-wheel drive, while the LE, XLE and Limited can also be had with all-wheel drive.

The Sienna L includes 17-inch alloy wheels, sliding rear doors with power-down windows, triple-zone air-conditioning, full power accessories, a telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LE adds a roof rack, power-sliding side doors, power rear liftgate, privacy glass, heated outside mirrors, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, floor- and overhead-mounted control consoles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, triple-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power passenger seat, power driver lumbar support, second- and third-row sunshades, a 3.5-inch display (including a back-up monitor), Bluetooth (phone and streaming audio) and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB interface.

The sport-themed SE is equipped similarly to the LE but adds more aggressive styling thanks to 19-inch alloy wheels, a unique front fascia (with foglights, mesh inserts and a larger air intake), lower body skirting and tinted head- and taillights. The SE also has firmer suspension tuning, revised power steering and a power liftgate. Inside the SE are leatherette/cloth upholstery, unique instruments and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Sienna XLE adds a number of luxury features to the LE's list of amenities, including a unique metallic-gray grille insert, automatic headlights, a sunroof, a tow prep package, an acoustic windshield, a blind spot monitor, leather upholstery, wood-grain interior trim, heated front seats and auto-up/down power windows.

The plush Limited features 18-inch alloy wheels, a satin chrome grille, auto-dimming outside mirrors, dual sunroofs, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, two-tone leather seating, driver memory settings, a leather-and-wood steering wheel, an upgraded 10-speaker JBL surround-sound audio system, second-row lounge seats and a power split-folding third-row seat.

Options on the Toyota Sienna are grouped into packages that vary based on trim level and buying region. Notable highlights include xenon headlights, rain-sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with a large screen that can be split to display two different sources and a navigation system with Entune smartphone app integration and a back-up camera.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Toyota Sienna drops the four-cylinder engine and gains a few added standard features.

Performance & mpg

Every Toyota Sienna comes with a 3.5-liter V6 that delivers 266 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque and which drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The Sienna LE, XLE and Limited models can also be had with all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, we timed a front-drive Sienna Limited from zero to 60 mph in a swift 7.5 seconds. The EPA fuel economy estimates come in at 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. Opting for all-wheel drive drops those estimates to 16/23/19.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and active front head restraints are standard on all 2013 Toyota Sienna models. A package that includes active cruise control, a pre-collision warning system and hill start assist is optional on the Limited. At our test track, a Sienna Limited stopped from 60 mph in 127 feet -- about average for the minivan segment.

In government crash testing, the Sienna received an overall score of four stars out of five. It got three stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Sienna earned a top score of "Good" for its performance in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

We've long been impressed with the Sienna's V6, which has the juice to deliver lively acceleration whether you're bopping around town running errands or swiftly getting up to cruising speed on the freeway. The smart six-speed automatic does a great job at keeping the thrust on tap, yet the combination still manages to provide respectable fuel mileage provided one isn't too heavy on the throttle.

The 2013 Toyota Sienna's ride quality is plush, and handling is competent in all versions. The SE's recalibrated suspension helps it provide more agile handling with a somewhat firmer (though still comfortable) ride quality. The steering is typical Toyota, meaning precise if somewhat numb, though the SE offers a meatier feel to the steering action.

Interior

Lower trim levels of the Sienna are attractively decked out with high-quality fabric upholstery, while higher-end models get leather along with faux-wood cabin accents. Some of the plastics feel a bit downmarket, though, while others -- such as the intentionally rough-textured plastic on the dash -- are just plain odd. Seating is plush, there's abundant space for storage and the Sienna's controls are user-friendly.

On the electronics front, the Sienna's available navigation system includes Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services that includes features like the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, real-time traffic, sports and stock information. The touchscreen interface is pretty easy to use, but sometimes the virtual buttons' delayed response to touch inputs can be frustrating. We do like the available rear-seat entertainment system, which features a split-screen monitor that allows two different media (e.g., a movie on one side and a video game on the other) to play simultaneously.

With a seven-passenger Sienna, you get second-row captain's chairs that tip up to allow easier access to the third row; these chairs also have a long-slide feature to maximize legroom for taller passengers. However, the seats do require a fair amount of effort to slide, and removing them is a job best left to two people, as they are rather heavy and awkward. The eight-passenger version comes with a 40/20/40-split second-row bench whose center section slides close to the front seats for easier access to the little one seated there.

If you choose a model fitted with the lounge seats, the second-row passengers get to recline in La-Z-Boy-style comfort, provided the seats are slid back far enough (and the front seats are up far enough) to allow the built-in footrests to come up all the way. With the second-row seats out and the third row stowed, the Sienna provides a massive 150 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Toyota Sienna.

5(67%)
4(17%)
3(12%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

THE BETTER CHOICE!
drumndan,03/06/2013
I test drove the Grand Caravan, Odyssey, and Sienna before buying. The Dodge felt cheap & rough, the Odyssey was good, and the handling was tight, but it felt like a sports car - transmitted every little bump thru the suspension in a violent way. Also, as I test-drove a 5-speed Honda, the Sienna had noticeably better acceleration. The Honda had less comfy armrests, and no available center console on the base model. For the same price as the base Honda, I got a Sienna LE with power seat, power doors, a nicer ride, satellite radio, and a better reliability record. Only complaint for the Sienna is the driver's "dead pedal" area on the left is too close for comfort. Awesome car & purchase.
Great van with a little room for improvement
milans,02/25/2013
I have to admit that I had my eye on the latest generation Sienna from the day it came out. My 2004 Sienna LE that I still own had been quite a workhorse for me, but it has140k/miles. I liked the tight turning radius and 20-21MPG of the 04. Also the foldable center divider is handy for moving long objects. One of the reasons that I got the Limited was the lack of that ugly piece of plastic that is in the middle of the second row seats for seating 8 people. I like the 2013 very much but wish it got better MPG (I get 18-19 with mixed driving), and had a little tighter turning radius (like 04). The ride is effortless and smooth, seats are first class, and all the warning systems are great!
A grandfather's honest opinion
Doug Flyger,01/30/2016
LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I previously owned a new 2011 Toyota Sienna LE, put 30K plus on it and traded for a new 2013 Sienna LE almost 3 years ago. I now have 54K miles on this new 2013 as of 1-29-2016. Overall, this is the BEST vehicle I have ever owned. The best features are: effortless electronic steering, fabulous turning radius, smooth ride, spacious cargo room ( I can haul full 4 x 8 sheets of plywood flat in the rear), dual front and rear climate control, blue-tooth tech for my Ipod and phone, and just plain high quality and reliability of the van. Negatives are: driver side middle seat is cumbersome to remove because of the built in cup holder and seat rail slider,and the poor quality new LIMITED MILEAGE TIRES that the only last for 30K miles is disgraceful ( both of my 2011 and current 2013 Siennas had these Michelin limited mile tires.
A major mama gripe with design
mamato4,03/25/2014
As a mom I like this kid wagon pretty well, but have one major gripe with the design. It's obviously meant to haul children, and almost all children are in some sort of safety restraint/seat these days. Problem is, the 2nd and 3rd row seats have this ridiculous incline, about a 45 degree incline toward the back. What they really need to start at is about ground level for proper installation of car seats. I've had to roll a towel to stick under a car seat before, but this is insane. Who thought this was a good idea?? You really have to rig it to get the child seat at the proper angle, especially for the youngest children (newborns and babies) who are rear-facing and need to be reclined.
See all 24 reviews of the 2013 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2013 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Toyota Sienna

Used 2013 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2013 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XLE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger is priced between $13,155 and$19,244 with odometer readings between 57337 and145814 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is priced between $10,994 and$16,858 with odometer readings between 46377 and169718 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger is priced between $14,995 and$18,994 with odometer readings between 59658 and111228 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is priced between $16,989 and$16,989 with odometer readings between 83211 and83211 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger is priced between $17,695 and$17,695 with odometer readings between 99228 and99228 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger is priced between $14,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 84112 and84112 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access is priced between $18,000 and$18,000 with odometer readings between 90903 and90903 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2013 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,994 and mileage as low as 46377 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2013 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,005.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,161.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,789.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,241.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Toyota Sienna?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Sienna lease specials

