Vehicle overview

When it comes to family haulers, nothing beats a minivan. And when it comes to minivans, it's tough to beat the 2013 Toyota Sienna. As you'd expect of any modern minivan, the Sienna offers a spacious interior and an embarrassment of riches as far as available luxury and convenience features go. But it's the Sienna's impressive combination of refinement, performance, fuel efficiency and reliability that push it to the front of this segment.

This year sees the four-cylinder engine dropped from the roster. Though we liked the way the Sienna drove with this lightweight engine, we imagine the number of buyers who selected it has been fairly small, given the fact that it got pretty much the same fuel mileage as the frugal but much more powerful V6. There are also a few new standard features, as the LE picks up triple-zone automatic climate control while the XLE and Limited gain a blind-spot monitoring system.

Speaking of trim levels, the Sienna offers quite the variety, including the SE with its sport-tuned suspension and aggressive styling tweaks that do their best to make the minivan look cool. If a first-class cabin is more to your liking, you'll be pleased to know that luxuries such as recliner-style seating for the second row and a rear video entertainment system sporting a large split-screen monitor are available.

Regardless of which version you lean toward, the 2013 Toyota Sienna has the basics nailed down, providing a smooth, quiet ride, spirited acceleration and comfortable seating. It also can carry up to eight and offers available all-wheel drive, the latter exclusive to the Sienna and a boon for those who frequently slog through rain and snow.

Of course, the minivan segment boasts some impressive choices. Our other top choice is the talented 2013 Honda Odyssey whose wide, uniquely configurable second-row seat adds an extra measure of versatility. You might also want to look at the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan or the 2013 Nissan Quest for their fold-flat second- and third-row seating arrangements. Still, the 2013 Toyota Sienna is easy to recommend to savvy consumers thanks to its pleasing mix of features, power and versatility.