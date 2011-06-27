Vehicle overview

Despite the popularity of crossover SUVs, the minivan remains the king of family vehicles. Let's face it: The minivan's boxy shape is the best for maximizing passenger and cargo space within a given footprint, and its dual sliding rear doors make entry and exit super-easy. And to spark more interest in this function-over-form segment, there's the redesigned 2011 Toyota Sienna.

The newest Sienna is virtually the same size as the outgoing version, and as before it can seat seven or eight passengers and has available all-wheel drive -- a Sienna exclusive. But there are a number of significant changes for 2011. Among them are the debut of a four-cylinder engine, a new six-speed automatic transmission, available recliner-style seating for the second row and a new split-screen video monitor for the rear seat entertainment system.

Those on a tighter budget who are also looking for max fuel economy may want to consider the new four-cylinder base and LE trims. On the other side of the spectrum is the new Sienna SE, which comes with a sport-tuned suspension as well as styling tweaks that include lower skirting and a larger lower grille. What hasn't changed much is the Sienna's basic and likable character, which means a smooth, quiet ride, easy handling, comfortable seating and plenty of family-friendly features. And based on its strong record, we assume the Sienna will likely provide many miles of low-maintenance and trouble-free transportation.

Still, the Sienna has its age-old rival, the 2011 Honda Odyssey, vying for minivan supremacy. Previously, the Honda had the advantage in driving enjoyment with its superior steering feel and relatively agile handling, making it the choice for driving enthusiasts in need of practical family wheels. Now, however, Toyota offers the Sienna SE to appeal to that same consumer. The Sienna also has a quieter ride and continues to offer the option of all-wheel drive. The latter is an exclusive option for the 2011 Toyota Sienna, and gives it added appeal to those who live in inclement climates.

Another consideration is the value-packed 2011 Kia Sedona, which may not offer quite the same refinement in the cabin, but boasts solid performance and plenty of features for quite a bit less than the two stalwarts. Though the Chrysler-derived minivans (Grand Caravan, Town & Country and VW Routan) offer attractive styling and features, their build-quality problems and an antiquated base engine prevent us from recommending them. This sets the minivan market as a three-horse race. The Toyota is certainly the newest and has a lot going for it, but you'll also want to check out the Honda and Kia to determine which minivan best suits your needs.