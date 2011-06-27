Vehicle overview

Since its last redesign in 2004, the Toyota Sienna has been a top pick in the minivan class. Whether you're a new parent, an empty nester or somewhere in between, it will almost certainly meet your needs. As you'd expect of a Toyota minivan, it rides smoothly, returns respectable gas mileage and has excellent safety ratings. It's also one of the roomiest minivans on the market, and in addition to offering comfortable seating in all three rows, it's one of the few models with a bench seat option in the second row -- a boon for large families in need of eight-passenger capacity. The Sienna is also notable for its extensive list of convenience features, offering items like a telescoping steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and rear sunshades that can't be had on other vans. And it's the only 2007 minivan with an all-wheel-drive option.

In the past, high pricing and a tepid driving experience were typically regarded as the major weaknesses of the current-generation van. Toyota has partially improved the driving experience this year by installing a new 3.5-liter V6. Rated for 266 horsepower, the 2007 Sienna's new V6 offers a 50-hp increase over last year's engine, along with considerably more torque. Besides feeling more energetic in traffic, the Sienna should get about the same fuel economy as before. There's no increase in consumption on front-wheel-drive models, and AWD Siennas actually see a slight improvement in their city mileage. Although quick, the Toyota Sienna still isn't the van to get if you like to drive. Sporty handling dynamics might seem like more of a luxury than a necessity in a minivan, but several competitors have succeeded at working them into the mix, and the Sienna, while competent, feels soft and flabby in comparison.

That said, the 2007 Toyota Sienna remains one of the most refined minivans out there, and its high-quality materials and construction are evident from the moment you step inside. If this is the van you decide to park in your garage, you won't get any objections from our staff. However, we do think you would be wise to try the Honda Odyssey, which is the better all-around minivan, and the Hyundai Entourage/Kia Sedona twins, which offer solid qualifications in most areas and bargain pricing.