Consumer Rating
(73)
2007 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and refined V6, smooth ride, packed with convenience features, choice of seven- or eight-passenger seating, available all-wheel drive, tight build quality.
  • Expensive option packages, uninspired handling, noise isolation could be better.
List Price Range
$3,900 - $10,995
Used Sienna for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, comfortable and well-built, the 2007 Toyota Sienna minivan is an easy choice, especially if you have a big family.

Vehicle overview

Since its last redesign in 2004, the Toyota Sienna has been a top pick in the minivan class. Whether you're a new parent, an empty nester or somewhere in between, it will almost certainly meet your needs. As you'd expect of a Toyota minivan, it rides smoothly, returns respectable gas mileage and has excellent safety ratings. It's also one of the roomiest minivans on the market, and in addition to offering comfortable seating in all three rows, it's one of the few models with a bench seat option in the second row -- a boon for large families in need of eight-passenger capacity. The Sienna is also notable for its extensive list of convenience features, offering items like a telescoping steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and rear sunshades that can't be had on other vans. And it's the only 2007 minivan with an all-wheel-drive option.

In the past, high pricing and a tepid driving experience were typically regarded as the major weaknesses of the current-generation van. Toyota has partially improved the driving experience this year by installing a new 3.5-liter V6. Rated for 266 horsepower, the 2007 Sienna's new V6 offers a 50-hp increase over last year's engine, along with considerably more torque. Besides feeling more energetic in traffic, the Sienna should get about the same fuel economy as before. There's no increase in consumption on front-wheel-drive models, and AWD Siennas actually see a slight improvement in their city mileage. Although quick, the Toyota Sienna still isn't the van to get if you like to drive. Sporty handling dynamics might seem like more of a luxury than a necessity in a minivan, but several competitors have succeeded at working them into the mix, and the Sienna, while competent, feels soft and flabby in comparison.

That said, the 2007 Toyota Sienna remains one of the most refined minivans out there, and its high-quality materials and construction are evident from the moment you step inside. If this is the van you decide to park in your garage, you won't get any objections from our staff. However, we do think you would be wise to try the Honda Odyssey, which is the better all-around minivan, and the Hyundai Entourage/Kia Sedona twins, which offer solid qualifications in most areas and bargain pricing.

2007 Toyota Sienna models

The 2007 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in four trim levels -- CE, LE, XLE and XLE Limited. The CE and LE are available in seven- and eight-passenger configurations; the other Siennas max out at seven seats. The CE is front-wheel-drive only, while the LE, XLE and XLE Limited are eligible for all-wheel drive as well.

The base Sienna CE includes 16-inch steel wheels; dual sliding rear doors with power-down windows; separate front and rear air-conditioners; a six-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 player input jack; a telescoping steering wheel; power mirrors and locks; keyless entry and towing preparation. The LE adds privacy glass, a roof rack, heated mirrors, driver-seat lumbar adjustment, a cabin air filter, an in-dash CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, cruise control and upgraded instrumentation. The Sienna XLE features alloy wheels, power-sliding doors, a power liftgate, auto headlamps, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain interior trim, a trip computer and a removable center console. For the top-of-the-line XLE Limited trim level, Toyota adds 17-inch wheels, xenon HID headlights, a moonroof, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a leather/wood steering wheel, an upgraded 10-speaker JBL sound system, rear window shades and a windshield wiper de-icer. All-wheel-drive Siennas automatically receive 17-inch wheels, run-flat tires and the wiper de-icer.

Options on the Toyota Sienna are grouped in numbered packages, and you'll need to study them carefully to ensure the one you pick has all the features you want. Notable items include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a navigation system (with a backup camera and Bluetooth), a power-folding third-row seat and a pair of 115-volt power outlets.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Toyota Sienna benefits from a major power upgrade, as a new 266-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 replaces last year's 3.3-liter engine. This makes the Sienna the most powerful minivan on the market. In other news, all '07 Siennas with CD changers are satellite radio-ready (Sirius), and the standard tire-pressure monitoring system now has sensors for each tire (resulting in more accurate readings). The available 17-inch alloy wheels have a new finish.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Toyota Sienna is powered by a superb 3.5-liter V6 engine with 266 hp coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. This refined combination results in strong performance as well as above-average gas mileage, with EPA figures of 20 mpg in the city and 27 on the highway for front-drive models and 18/23 for all-wheel-drive vans.

Safety

Antilock brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system are standard across the line. Most 2007 Toyota Siennas have front disc/rear drum brakes, but four-wheel discs are standard on the XLE Limited and AWD models, along with stability and traction control -- these items are optional on all other Siennas. Standard airbag protection includes seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows. The XLE Limited comes with front and rear parking sensors, but oddly, this valuable safety item isn't available as a factory option on any other Sienna. A rearview camera is included if you order the navigation system on the XLE or XLE Limited.

Like the other leading minivans, the Toyota Sienna boasts impressive safety ratings. In NHTSA crash testing, the Sienna earned four out of five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and five stars for the front passenger. It earned five stars across the board for side-impact crash protection. The IIHS gave Toyota's van a "Good" rating (its highest) for its performance in frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Although the Sienna's automatic transmission is tuned more for fuel economy than performance and thus tends to shift conservatively, there's no denying the potency of the new V6 when you stomp on the gas pedal. Acceleration is more than ample in most situations, and the engine delivers its power in a highly refined manner. Ride quality is smooth and comfortable, but the 2007 Toyota Sienna offers little inspiration in the handling department. It feels secure enough when going around corners, but with minimal steering feedback and considerable body roll, it's not a minivan you'll relish driving. Braking distances are on par with the rest of the minivan class, but pedal feel is a little vague.

Interior

The Sienna's interior is swathed in high-quality fabric on lower trim levels and leather and faux wood on high-end models. Most controls are simple to use, storage space is abundant and the seats are plush. Seven-passenger vans allow owners to push the second-row captain's chairs together to create a bench seat. The eight-passenger version uses a 40/20/40-split bench in the second row, enabling you to pull the middle seat 13 inches closer to the front seats for easier access. The Sienna provides 149 cubic feet of cargo capacity -- second only to the Chrysler minivans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Sienna.

5(59%)
4(16%)
3(15%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.2
73 reviews
See all 73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my car!
gldnaura,09/18/2014
XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
My husband bought this car for me to use with my grandchildren. One has Autism, but high functioning. He loves the car because he gets his own seat, movies on the dvd player, air conditioning in the rear and his personal setting. Very roomy car, drives really nice. Has tons of storage for those long trips, roof rack for the luggage, and has power like a V8. Middle seats are removable and can be moved to the side for easy entry to the 3rd seating area. I am in love with my car. Its baby blue with leather interior and I don't have space to tell you about all the features. But if you cart around your family, or like high quality cars. This is it!
Great van for family with 3 or more kids
Phillip W,09/02/2015
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
bought since 2007, 101138 mile so far, hauling 3 kids daily, smooth engine, a lot interior space, you can fit anything in this Van if you remove the middle two captain seats. Extremely reliable, highway average 25mpg, local mix 20mpg, A/C keep us cold at 100+ degree here in Southern California
Not Happy
Brian,05/28/2008
Had the van 6 months and had to be in the shop every other month. First the battery died and I had to drag the van out of the garage with 5k miles. Then the tire sensor had to be replaced, check engine light comes on, electric motors jumpy, rear latch broke and the door wouldn't even open. All this with 10k miles. I bought a new vehicle so my wife (works nights) and small children would have a reliable vehicle and I wouldn't have to worry. Now I have to spend a Saturday taking it to the shop. Can't get rid of it because the dealer says I still owe more than it is worth. Can't wait to see what happens next!
WORST TOYOTA EVER OWNED
Heloise Pendergast,06/19/2017
XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This van, this year,model and make, has a critical design flaw that can and will destroy your engine without any warning. Despite all my baby-ing, consistent synthetic oil changes, etc. the engine cooling lines are made with rubber, so it is guaranteed they will wear out/melt, and when they do, bam! Immediate destruction of motor. I have been a tried-and-true Toyota owner, always paying above and beyond what other cars cost simply because I trusted Toyota. NO MORE. DO NOT BUY THIS VAN USED.
See all 73 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Toyota Sienna

Used 2007 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 66631 and66631 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger is priced between $7,900 and$7,900 with odometer readings between 129907 and129907 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 66631 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Sienna.

