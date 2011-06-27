Vehicle overview

At the end of its model run, the first-generation Toyota Sienna (1998-2003) was showing signs of age. Compared to the competition, it was smaller and less functional on the inside, and down on power. The Odyssey had been virtually unbeatable in the minivan category since its groundbreaking 1999 redesign, and Toyota was intent on claiming a larger share of this lucrative family vehicle segment. With the introduction of the all-new 2004 Sienna, Toyota made its move. Today's Sienna is larger, more powerful and more refined than the first generation -- three attributes that help it compete against other popular minivans. With the 2004 redesign, the Sienna also picked up some key family-friendly features.

One major attraction is its fold-flat third-row seat. The advantage that the Sienna has over many competitors is that its rearmost bench is a 60/40-split instead of a single piece. With both sections folded, the Sienna's cargo area is large enough to handle a sheet of plywood laid flat on the floor. The Toyota Sienna is available in either seven- or eight-passenger configuration. Eight-passenger vans get a 40/20/40 second-row bench, allowing cargo space to be configured around seated passengers. Sometimes it's the little things that make a big difference, and the Toyota minivan is full of thoughtful touches. The driver has a strategically placed mirror that, much like on a school bus, provides a clear view of the rear-seat passengers. Additionally, there are numerous storage compartments, cargo hooks and plenty of cupholders to prevent personal belongings from inadvertently traveling around the cabin. In a world full of sport-utility vehicles, minivans are still the best choice for family transportation, and the 2006 Toyota Sienna is clearly one of the category front-runners.