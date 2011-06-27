2006 Toyota Sienna Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride, refined V6, packed with safety and convenience features, seven- and eight-passenger seating configurations, above-average fuel economy, available all-wheel drive.
- A bit too much lean in the corners, seat comfort and noise isolation could be better, expensive option packages.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you want luxury in your family hauler, the 2006 Toyota Sienna has your number. With tons of innovative features and even more available options, this Toyota minivan is one of our top recommendations in its segment.
Vehicle overview
At the end of its model run, the first-generation Toyota Sienna (1998-2003) was showing signs of age. Compared to the competition, it was smaller and less functional on the inside, and down on power. The Odyssey had been virtually unbeatable in the minivan category since its groundbreaking 1999 redesign, and Toyota was intent on claiming a larger share of this lucrative family vehicle segment. With the introduction of the all-new 2004 Sienna, Toyota made its move. Today's Sienna is larger, more powerful and more refined than the first generation -- three attributes that help it compete against other popular minivans. With the 2004 redesign, the Sienna also picked up some key family-friendly features.
One major attraction is its fold-flat third-row seat. The advantage that the Sienna has over many competitors is that its rearmost bench is a 60/40-split instead of a single piece. With both sections folded, the Sienna's cargo area is large enough to handle a sheet of plywood laid flat on the floor. The Toyota Sienna is available in either seven- or eight-passenger configuration. Eight-passenger vans get a 40/20/40 second-row bench, allowing cargo space to be configured around seated passengers. Sometimes it's the little things that make a big difference, and the Toyota minivan is full of thoughtful touches. The driver has a strategically placed mirror that, much like on a school bus, provides a clear view of the rear-seat passengers. Additionally, there are numerous storage compartments, cargo hooks and plenty of cupholders to prevent personal belongings from inadvertently traveling around the cabin. In a world full of sport-utility vehicles, minivans are still the best choice for family transportation, and the 2006 Toyota Sienna is clearly one of the category front-runners.
2006 Toyota Sienna models
The Toyota Sienna comes in four trim levels -- CE, LE, XLE and top-of-the-line XLE Limited; CE and LE seat seven or eight. LE, XLE and XLE Limited are eligible for all-wheel drive. The CE includes ABS, a rear air conditioner, CD player, telescoping steering wheel, dual-sliding doors with power windows and keyless entry. The LE adds driver lumbar, cruise control, heated power mirrors, privacy glass, a roof rack and a fold-flat front-passenger seat -- most of this is optional on the CE. The XLE includes alloy wheels, power-sliding doors, a power liftgate, auto headlamps, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats and a removable center console. The XLE Limited trim level gets larger 17-inch wheels, rear disc brakes, stability control, adaptive cruise control, a moonroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a CD changer, a park-assist system and rear window shades. All-wheel-drive models automatically receive 17-inch wheels, run-flat tires, stability control and upgraded brakes. Options include a rear-seat entertainment system, navigation system and power-folding third-row seat.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2006 Toyota Sienna benefits from a smooth 3.3-liter V6 engine with 215 horsepower coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. This refined combination results in good fuel mileage with EPA figures of 19 mpg in the city and 27 on the highway for front-drive models and 18/24 for all-wheel-drive vans. The AWD system requires no driver intervention -- if a wheel begins to slip, power is automatically transferred to the wheels with more grip.
Safety
Antilock brakes are standard across the line. Stability and traction control are included on XLE Limited and AWD models, and optional on all other Siennas. Standard airbag protection includes seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows. In government crash testing, the Toyota Sienna earned perfect five-star ratings for side-impact protection along with four-star ratings for frontal-impact protection. In frontal offset testing, the IIHS gave it a "Good" rating, the highest, and named it a "Best Pick."
Driving
The V6 is quite powerful when cruising around the suburbs, and especially when merging onto the freeway. Though the ride is supremely plush, overall handling isn't quite up to the sporty level of the Odyssey.
Interior
The Sienna's interior is swathed in high-quality fabric on lower trim levels and leather and faux wood on high-end models. Most controls are simple to use, and storage space is abundant. Seven-passenger vans allow owners to push the second-row captain's chairs together to create a bench seat, though the setup isn't as user-friendly as the Odyssey's. The eight-passenger version uses a 40/20/40-split bench in the second row, enabling you to pull the middle seat 13 inches closer to the front seats for easier access to a baby. The Toyota Sienna provides 149 cubic feet of cargo capacity -- second only to the Chrysler minivans.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Sienna.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sienna
Related Used 2006 Toyota Sienna info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019