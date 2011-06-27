  1. Home
2006 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, refined V6, packed with safety and convenience features, seven- and eight-passenger seating configurations, above-average fuel economy, available all-wheel drive.
  • A bit too much lean in the corners, seat comfort and noise isolation could be better, expensive option packages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want luxury in your family hauler, the 2006 Toyota Sienna has your number. With tons of innovative features and even more available options, this Toyota minivan is one of our top recommendations in its segment.

Vehicle overview

At the end of its model run, the first-generation Toyota Sienna (1998-2003) was showing signs of age. Compared to the competition, it was smaller and less functional on the inside, and down on power. The Odyssey had been virtually unbeatable in the minivan category since its groundbreaking 1999 redesign, and Toyota was intent on claiming a larger share of this lucrative family vehicle segment. With the introduction of the all-new 2004 Sienna, Toyota made its move. Today's Sienna is larger, more powerful and more refined than the first generation -- three attributes that help it compete against other popular minivans. With the 2004 redesign, the Sienna also picked up some key family-friendly features.

One major attraction is its fold-flat third-row seat. The advantage that the Sienna has over many competitors is that its rearmost bench is a 60/40-split instead of a single piece. With both sections folded, the Sienna's cargo area is large enough to handle a sheet of plywood laid flat on the floor. The Toyota Sienna is available in either seven- or eight-passenger configuration. Eight-passenger vans get a 40/20/40 second-row bench, allowing cargo space to be configured around seated passengers. Sometimes it's the little things that make a big difference, and the Toyota minivan is full of thoughtful touches. The driver has a strategically placed mirror that, much like on a school bus, provides a clear view of the rear-seat passengers. Additionally, there are numerous storage compartments, cargo hooks and plenty of cupholders to prevent personal belongings from inadvertently traveling around the cabin. In a world full of sport-utility vehicles, minivans are still the best choice for family transportation, and the 2006 Toyota Sienna is clearly one of the category front-runners.

2006 Toyota Sienna models

The Toyota Sienna comes in four trim levels -- CE, LE, XLE and top-of-the-line XLE Limited; CE and LE seat seven or eight. LE, XLE and XLE Limited are eligible for all-wheel drive. The CE includes ABS, a rear air conditioner, CD player, telescoping steering wheel, dual-sliding doors with power windows and keyless entry. The LE adds driver lumbar, cruise control, heated power mirrors, privacy glass, a roof rack and a fold-flat front-passenger seat -- most of this is optional on the CE. The XLE includes alloy wheels, power-sliding doors, a power liftgate, auto headlamps, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats and a removable center console. The XLE Limited trim level gets larger 17-inch wheels, rear disc brakes, stability control, adaptive cruise control, a moonroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a CD changer, a park-assist system and rear window shades. All-wheel-drive models automatically receive 17-inch wheels, run-flat tires, stability control and upgraded brakes. Options include a rear-seat entertainment system, navigation system and power-folding third-row seat.

2006 Highlights

The Toyota Sienna receives more standard equipment for 2006. Most importantly, the formerly optional front side-impact airbags and three-row head-protecting side curtain airbags are standard on all Siennas this year. Other changes include new seat fabric for the CE and LE trims and Optitron gauges for LE, XLE and XLE Limited models. The XLE also has dual power front seats this year, and the XLE Limited gains driver-seat memory. There's also a new power-folding rear seat option on XLE Limited 2WD models. In addition, all Siennas receive a new grille, headlamps, foglamps and taillamp clusters. Finally, revised SAE testing procedures have dropped the van's stated horsepower rating from 230 to 215.

Performance & mpg

The 2006 Toyota Sienna benefits from a smooth 3.3-liter V6 engine with 215 horsepower coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. This refined combination results in good fuel mileage with EPA figures of 19 mpg in the city and 27 on the highway for front-drive models and 18/24 for all-wheel-drive vans. The AWD system requires no driver intervention -- if a wheel begins to slip, power is automatically transferred to the wheels with more grip.

Safety

Antilock brakes are standard across the line. Stability and traction control are included on XLE Limited and AWD models, and optional on all other Siennas. Standard airbag protection includes seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows. In government crash testing, the Toyota Sienna earned perfect five-star ratings for side-impact protection along with four-star ratings for frontal-impact protection. In frontal offset testing, the IIHS gave it a "Good" rating, the highest, and named it a "Best Pick."

Driving

The V6 is quite powerful when cruising around the suburbs, and especially when merging onto the freeway. Though the ride is supremely plush, overall handling isn't quite up to the sporty level of the Odyssey.

Interior

The Sienna's interior is swathed in high-quality fabric on lower trim levels and leather and faux wood on high-end models. Most controls are simple to use, and storage space is abundant. Seven-passenger vans allow owners to push the second-row captain's chairs together to create a bench seat, though the setup isn't as user-friendly as the Odyssey's. The eight-passenger version uses a 40/20/40-split bench in the second row, enabling you to pull the middle seat 13 inches closer to the front seats for easier access to a baby. The Toyota Sienna provides 149 cubic feet of cargo capacity -- second only to the Chrysler minivans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Sienna.

5(67%)
4(17%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.4
179 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 179 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best van ever!
YaleMom,09/21/2015
CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
It took me nine months of research before buying my van new. I got a great deal and I have never regretted my decision. My van now has over 305,000 miles on it and I have never broke down anywhere! I get all of the regular servicing and repairs done at the dealership (always using their coupons) and have spent less than $1,500 on repairs over the years including: a/c blower, wheel bearing, new callipers and drums, as well as recently a new starter. I can only hope and pray that the next vehicle I purchase will be as reliable!
Automotive MVP
Daniel S.,12/23/2015
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
This van does everything I've ever asked it to do; and with grace and poise. It's a very composed and comfortable highway cruiser; and I can ferry my 70+ year old Mother (with severe back problems) around town with no complaints. I've used it for annual ski vacations to very snowy & hilly upstate NY and north of Quebec City. I had no trouble on the roads nor in hilly unplowed parking lots. The Sienna also works well as a car-camper: roll up the back seats, inflate an air mattress and go to sleep! And it isn't a bore to drive. My other car is a Honda S2000; the Sienna isn't all THAT. But, the V6 accelerates confedently in traffic and it can haul a full load of adults through the mountains (at or above the speed limit) at normal revs. It goes where you point it. And, brakes without drama. Maintenance has consisted of changing the oil and changing and rotating the tires. I have a great deal of appreciation for this vehicle and the people who designed it. GREAT vehicle. I'd buy another.
Best van I've ever purchased!
mmcnamara,10/12/2012
This van has been a fantastic vehicle for almost seven years, ferrying our family from the Atlantic to the Pacific without fail. The 3.3 seems stronger than the 215 hp rating, and the mileage is consistently 20 mpg in town, and 26 mpg regularly on the highway. In 114K miles, I've done 2 front brake jobs, 3 sets of tires, 1 timing belt service, 2 top-offs of the A/C system for a slow leak,and a shock that was replaced under warranty at 38K - that's it. In thirty years of owning vehicles, both domestic and imported, the Sienna has been the most trouble-free of all of them.
Great Buy
Jeffrey Groves,09/09/2006
I never thought I would own a mini van. But having a sedan with 2 kids just wasn't working out. The sienna offers so much room for the kids. It drives a lot better than I thought. My wife loves it. I like the fact of how safe I feel with her driving her and the kids around. I test drove a lot of mini vans and this by far was the best. I got the lower end model and it has everything you need and more.
See all 179 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2006 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A), and XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger is priced between $5,992 and$5,992 with odometer readings between 180970 and180970 miles.

Which used 2006 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2006 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 87701 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota Sienna.

