Used 2017 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me
2017 Nissan LEAF SV16,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,499$1,777 Below Market
Nissan Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Nissan Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Nissan Leaf SV* (FWD, Single Speed Reducer, 80kW AC Synchronous Motor) with only 16,684 miles (under 6k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front tires replaced, Battery replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * 17 Alloy Wheels * 4-Wheel Disc Brakes * 6 Speakers * Air Conditioning * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * Anti-whiplash front head restraints * Automatic temperature control * CD player * Dual front side impact airbags * Front wheel independent suspension * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * Heated steering wheel * Navigation System * Occupant sensing airbag * Power steering * Power windows * Rear window defroster * Remote keyless entry * Speed-sensing steering * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP5HC306165
Stock: UN5466
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 16,898 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,490$1,921 Below Market
Hudiburg Chevrolet Buick GMC - Midwest City / Oklahoma
Only One Owner! Low mileage! Odometer is 5577 miles below market average! Comes nicely equipped with a Backup Camera, Color Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks & more! PICTURE PERFECT... JUST THE RIGHT PRICE... DON'T WAIT CALL NOW! **We'll Give You More! *Call Now (1-844-362-3329) Or Come See Us! * I-40 and Hudiburg Drive (Exit 156-B) in Midwest City, Ok.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CPXHC302211
Stock: CM8295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan LEAF S14,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,999$1,725 Below Market
Lithia Nissan of Clovis - Clovis / California
REDUCED FROM $12,995! DEEP BLUE PEARL exterior and Black interior, S trim. Nissan Certified, GREAT MILES 14,661! Heated Seats, Auto-Off Headlights, Bluetooth, [F01] CHARGE PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Auto-Off Headlights Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES: CHARGE PACKAGE 6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 6 kW output, Quick Charge Port. Nissan S with DEEP BLUE PEARL exterior and Black interior features a Electric Motor. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $12,995. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Inspection completed by Nissan technicians, and factory-authorized parts are used when necessary. Certified warranty is honored at any Nissan dealer nationwide, 7-year/100,000-Mile Limited Warranty, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, Rental Car, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance and Towing Assistance, includes rental car reimbursement, Certified warranty is transferable when sold from one private party to another, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, along with the CarFax 3-year Buy Back Guarantee, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription WHO WE ARE: ***Why is Nissan of Clovis the Go-To Spot for Fresno, Madera and Visalia Drivers Seeking a New or Used Nissan Vehicle? It could be our varied and accommodating selection of new Nissan models, including the much-loved Nissan Altima, Maxima, Sentra, Murano and Pathfinder. Perhaps it's our equally vast range of high-quality, Nissan of Clovis-approved used cars. Visit our dealership at 370 W Herndon Ave Clovis, California and find out for yourself!*** Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP4HC310711
Stock: HC310711PLC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 20,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,998$1,473 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP9HC310283
Stock: 19172562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,991$1,504 Below Market
Dublin Nissan - Dublin / California
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Pearl White 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/Single In-Dash CD/MP3/WMA/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. 100/90 City/Highway MPG 2017 Nissan Leaf SV FWD Single Speed Reducer 80kW AC Synchronous Motor Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF SV with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP2HC304633
Stock: N8394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 14,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,599$1,206 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CPXHC309661
Stock: 19210308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,998$1,377 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP4HC307985
Stock: 19172545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,599$1,188 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP1HC308799
Stock: 19173438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,599$1,199 Below Market
CarMax West Sahara - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP3HC300431
Stock: 19199872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,599$1,051 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP1HC308947
Stock: 19173610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,998$1,247 Below Market
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP8HC306306
Stock: 19172795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Nissan LEAF S17,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,499$1,067 Below Market
Nissan Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Nissan Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Nissan Leaf S* (FWD, Single Speed Reducer, 80kW AC Synchronous Motor) with only 17,506 miles (under 6k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front tires replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Features list coming soon!*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP8HC311697
Stock: UN5545
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 26,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,998$1,086 Below Market
CarMax Serramonte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colma / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP4HC305105
Stock: 18865075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,599$1,219 Below Market
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP4HC308053
Stock: 19211559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,599$1,190 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP4HC304634
Stock: 19172540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,599$1,151 Below Market
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP5HC305193
Stock: 18865398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,998$980 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CPXHC308476
Stock: 19173056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,599$1,065 Below Market
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP8HC305558
Stock: 19206050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan LEAF
- 5(67%)
- 4(33%)
