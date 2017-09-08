Used 2017 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me

905 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LEAF Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 905 listings
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF SV in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan LEAF SV

    16,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,499

    $1,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    16,898 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,490

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    14,661 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $1,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    20,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,998

    $1,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF SV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF SV

    8,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,991

    $1,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    14,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,599

    $1,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    22,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,998

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    14,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,599

    $1,188 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    16,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,599

    $1,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    17,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,599

    $1,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    24,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,998

    $1,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Silver
    certified

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    17,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,499

    $1,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    26,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,998

    $1,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    34,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,599

    $1,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    33,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,599

    $1,190 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    33,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,599

    $1,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    30,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,998

    $980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    33,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,599

    $1,065 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan LEAF searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 905 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan LEAF
  4. Used 2017 Nissan LEAF

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan LEAF

Read recent reviews for the Nissan LEAF
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
GONE
mike,08/09/2017
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I have sold my Nissan Leaf. My decision to sell was for one main reason, a point I made in my initial review. RESALE VALUE! The second winter of ownership gave me a better handle on how the battery degrades with age. In weather that was only going to get colder, I saw my range drop below 90 miles per charge. So, on January 1, 2019, I sold the vehicle for $14000.00. I was fearful the range would continue to drop and thus so would my car value. My second concern was the fact that you must have a second car to get the full benefit of the car, otherwise planning your trips would be more stressful. I just decided it was not worth trying to juggle that as my vw van was starting to have problems and I didn't want to get stuck without a vehicle. I DO NOT REGRET PURCHASING THE VEHICLE. The rebate allowed me to pay no federal income tax for the 2017 year. I got to experience owning an electric car, and I truly believe I came out ahead financially. Would I buy another electric car? If the right deal came along, I would.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
LEAF
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to
to

Related Nissan LEAF info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings