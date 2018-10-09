  1. Home
2019 Toyota Sienna

What's new

  • Amazon Alexa functionality and Apple CarPlay come standard
  • All-wheel drive optional on SE trims
  • Part of the third-generation Sienna introduced for 2011

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride quality imparts comfort and confidence
  • V6 provides quick acceleration
  • Still the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive
  • Second-row seats are bulky, heavy and awkward to remove
  • Offers fewer features than some newer competitors
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Toyota Sienna pricing

Build & price

Which Sienna does Edmunds recommend?

While we don't think you should buy a minivan for its sporting value (bit of a contradictory impulse), the Sienna SE is our pick. It offers the same features as the lower LE trim, which include tri-zone climate control, power-sliding side doors, and a Wi-Fi hotspot, but it adds sportier styling and handling, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a power liftgate. The SE is also now available with all-wheel drive.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

Somewhere on the automotive timeline, owning a minivan changed from smart and sensible family transportation to an admission of suburban defeat, a shift in attitude that in part explains the popularity of crossover SUVs. That's a shame really since a minivan like the 2019 Toyota Sienna offers features such as sliding side doors, easy entry and exit, and massive interior space that just make life easier for active families.

The Sienna's stout V6 gives it the power of a comparable SUV, and its eight-speed transmission helps maximize fuel economy. The Sienna has long held an edge on its rivals by offering optional all-wheel drive, and for 2019 that option expands to its sporty SE trim level as well.

The Sienna can seat up to eight passengers inside, although optional second-row captain's chairs mean more room for seven passengers to spread out. For 2019, the Sienna also gets a tech upgrade with Amazon Alexa voice-assistant integration, as well as Apple CarPlay. The latter is a welcome addition since it gives iPhone owners a way to largely bypass using Toyota's otherwise mediocre Entune infotainment system.

The Sienna remains a solid choice, but it's one of the oldest minivan designs on the road. Its last redesign was in 2011, while key competitors including the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Chrysler Pacifica all boast newer and more modern designs.

2019 Toyota Sienna models

The 2019 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five main trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The SE, the XLE and the Limited are further available in Premium subtrims. The base L come well stocked with the essentials, while the LE, SE and XLE trims add more premium features. The SE also has a sportier design. Topping the range is the Limited, which comes with nearly every Sienna feature as standard. Toyota also offers a mobility-enhanced Sienna (LE and XLE) with a power-operated Auto Access Seat.

All Sienna trims come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (296 horsepower, 263 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional on every trim level except the L. Depending on the configuration and trim, the Sienna seats either seven or eight passengers.

Standard features for the base L include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a wiper de-icer, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a conversation mirror, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

Toyota Safety Sense also comes standard starting with L trims. It includes forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights.

The LE adds roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, upgraded easy-clean fabric upholstery and rear sunshades. All-wheel-drive versions also get 18-inch wheels.

The SE is equipped similarly to the LE but adds a sport-tuned suspension, sharper steering, 19-inch alloy wheels (18-inch for all-wheel-drive models) and sportier exterior styling. The SE also has a power liftgate, first- and second-row leather upholstery (the third row gets premium vinyl), heated front seats, and unique gauges with a larger driver information screen.

The SE Premium adds a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a navigation system, a premium JBL sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system, and the Driver Easy Speak system, which amplifies the driver's voice through the rear speakers.

The Sienna XLE shares many of the SE trim's comfort and convenience equipment, but it features similar suspension, steering and styling to the LE. It also adds a power-adjustable front passenger seat, imitation-wood trim, power-opening rear-quarter windows and keyless ignition and entry. The XLE Premium adds the SE Premium's features and rear parking sensors.

The plush Limited includes the XLE Premium's features (minus the rear entertainment system), along with 18-inch alloy wheels, a different grille, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, front and rear sunroofs, and front and rear parking sensors. Inside is first- and second-row premium leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings and a heated steering wheel.

Front-wheel-drive models also get a sliding center console between the first two rows, extendable footrests for the second row, and a power-folding third row with faux leather upholstery.

You can add even more with the Limited Premium trim, which tacks on xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a surround-view parking camera system, the rear-seat entertainment system and upgraded third-row leather (AWD only).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota Sienna Limited Premium (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility8.0
Technology7.0

Driving

7.0
This 3.5-liter V6 allows the Sienna to keep pace with the quickest minivans on the market, though the transmission's operations sometimes leave a little to be desired. The Sienna leans a lot when going around turns, but this attribute is shared by all minivans.

Acceleration

8.0
There's enough power for your typical driving situations, and the V6 engine feels quite lively at full throttle. We clocked a 0-60 mph sprint of 7.8 seconds, which is respectably quick for a family hauler.

Braking

7.5
The Sienna slows down smoothly thanks to fairly soft pedal action and linear braking force. It's perfect for the sort of stop-and-go driving you do around town. We recorded an emergency-stopping distance from 60 mph in 132 feet, which is an acceptable result for the class.

Steering

6.5
Some road feedback transmits through the steering wheel, but otherwise the wheel is lifeless. Effort is light and lacks natural buildup. There's also no increased effort at higher speeds, which would aid stability.

Handling

7.0
The Sienna exhibits noticeable body roll when you hustle it through turns. You'll need to slow down to keep your passengers happy. The Sienna SE, with its sport-tuned suspension, is more stable along twisty roads.

Drivability

6.5
When cold, the eight-speed transmission in our test vehicle revved the engine higher than expected when accelerating from a stop. This tendency subsided largely after the engine and transmission had warmed up. Also, we noticed the transmission was sometimes reluctant to downshift on uphill grades. Otherwise, the Sienna is easy to drive.

Comfort

7.5
The seats are initially comfortable and supportive, but long stints reveal pressure points. The ride is serene, though considerable levels of road and wind noise disrupt an otherwise relaxed experience. The climate controls work well to keep the entire cabin at a pleasant temperature.

Seat comfort

7.5
The cushy seats are covered with soft, compliant leather. Some of our drivers had trouble remaining comfortable on longer trips, and found themselves making adjustments along the way. The extendable second-row leg rests are a nice touch.

Ride comfort

9.0
The Sienna glides down the highway, offering a supremely comfortable ride. It can get a little unsettled if you hit a bump in the middle of a turn, but that's the only real knock against it.

Noise & vibration

6.5
There's a great deal of wind and road noise, especially at highway speeds. Aside from full throttle, you don't hear the V6 much. The climate control system's gale-force winds produce an extraordinary din. We also experienced some trim rattles in this test vehicle that weren't present in previous Siennas we tested.

Climate control

8.5
Tri-zone climate control is standard across all trims, with vents above the rear outboard passengers. The heated steering wheel delivers effective heat, and the heated front seats get quite toasty on the highest setting. The perforated upholstery breathes adequately, but ventilation would be ideal.

Interior

7.5
The Sienna offers great visibility and, unsurprisingly for a minivan, excellent points of entry and exit for all seats. There's a surprising lack of headroom in the second and third rows due to the tapered roofline, but the most egregious oversight has to be the Sienna's poorly arranged controls.

Ease of use

5.0
Many controls are awkwardly located, especially those for the rear entertainment system. The seat heater switches are hard for the passenger to reach with the dash-mounted cupholders deployed. The voice projection feature, which amplifies the driver's voice, is buried in touchscreen menus.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Entry and exit through any door is a cinch. We caution those who use the armrests to hoist themselves out of the rear seats that these armrests are a bit flimsy. Exiting the third row is fairly simple — use the strap or grab handle on the bottom of a second-row seat to slide it forward. The seats are really heavy, though.

Driving position

8.5
The driver's seat offers a wide range of vertical adjustment to accommodate a variety of body types. The front of the seat bottom tilts up high enough to provide thigh support for taller drivers. The steering wheel doesn't tilt or telescope much, so you might not be able to reach an ideal position.

Roominess

7.0
There's an ample amount of room up front, and the second-row seats slide all the way to the third row, though a sloping roofline reduces headroom the farther you go back. There's enough legroom in the third row to accommodate adults, though taller individuals might find headroom a bit limited.

Visibility

9.0
The massive windshield and large windows provide an expansive view outward. The rear pillars aren't overly bulky, so you still have a wide view of the area directly behind you. The beltline rises a bit by the third-row windows but doesn't compromise the three-quarter rear view.

Quality

7.0
The interior of our top-trim test Sienna feels comparable to a Chrysler Pacifica or Kia Sedona and about a half-step behind the Honda Odyssey. We didn't detect any creaks or rattles on the van we tested, but the same can't be said for every version of this generation we've tested.

Utility

8.0
The Sienna's cargo capacity behind the third row is expansive. The power-folding seat controls are located on a panel just below the top of the hatch; it's easy to knock your forehead against it while loading cargo. The front door pockets are low and hard to reach.

Small-item storage

9.0
Twelve cupholders are placed throughout the Sienna. Most notable are the two pop-out holders on the dash and two behind the center console that can slide and extend back to reach second-row occupants. The center bin in front is deep, and the third row has two decent-size bins.

Cargo space

9.0
The load floor is almost flat with the third row folded. A low cargo liftover height helps during loading of items. The Sienna boasts excellent cargo volume. Controls for the power-folding seats are located on a panel just below the top of the hatch, a less-than-ideal location.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The second-row seats slide fore and aft without having to remove installed child seats, which is great. The seats are very heavy to slide, which is not great. The LATCH anchors are well-placed, but the leather surrounding them is rigid and requires manipulation to push aside. Tethers are hidden at the base of the seatbacks.

Technology

7.0
The user interface is intuitive, even though the touchscreen's graphics are unappealing. Device integration upgrades and driver aid standardization have brought the Sienna up to par with competitive vans.

Smartphone integration

7.0
The 2019 model has better device integration than when this generation debuted in 2017. Up front, you'll find one USB port and an HDMI port. In back are two more USB ports. The good news is Apple CarPlay is now available. Android phone users are still out of luck.

Driver aids

6.5
Toyota Safety Sense is standard on all Sienna trim levels. Features include pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control. All aids function just OK, but adaptive cruise shuts off at 25 mph, so you can't use it in stop-and-go traffic.

Voice control

7.0
The Entune system asks for commands using a set of predetermined phrases, but it does understand some natural speech. CarPlay is available for connected iPhones. Driver Easy Speak projects the driver's voice through the rear speakers. It's useful for when the kids become unruly.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Sienna.

5 star reviews: 55%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 36%
2 star reviews: 9%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 11 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 26,000 miles in 11 months... it's good.
Pickles,
Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

We have had 3 other Siennas before this but we aren't your typical family. We stage houses and need lots of space, some acceptable "presence" when we pull up to an appointment, dependablity and luxury- because doing 26,000+ miles a year requires some treats to keep the road time happy. With that, we bought a new 2019 Sienna Limited Premium, FWD in the black color. Limited, for us was mandatory because that trim level brings power folding mirrors. Lower trims don't have it and for garage spaces or narrow roads, we needed it. Limited also gets you two opening moon roofs, and these fantastic middle row recliner seats. They are heavy but exceptionally luxurious. "Premium" had Apple Play (more on that later), a heated steering wheel, auto wipers, lights and Radar Cruise Control, which I mostly love. Outside: Ours is the black color with blue flecks. It's nice. I'd say the paint is on the thin side. Not a good color if you're a frequent auto-car-washer. Style: I am a designer and I'm paid for my good taste. In my opinon, the Sienna is the only decent looking minivan. It's spared dumb swoops and has a refined, simple, timeless shape and details. Inside: The brown leather seats are very comfortable. We have a VolvoXC60 which is lauded for its fine seats and I like these just as much. I wish the passenger side had height and lumbar adjustments. The rear seats, as mentioned above are exceptional. Removing them is sucky. I wish Toyota would finally copy Chrysler. The Stow-n-Go of the Pacifica is next level convenient. The 3rd row is also quite nice and has power reclining. Tech: Meh. This was a disappointment. I'm pretty tech savvy and holy heck is the Entune system un-intuitive and annoying. It hijacks your phone when it initializes (Like, if you're sending a text before driving away, the Entune overtakes the phone and you have to accept or decline the Entune before using your phone. I find it painfully bad. The Toyota sales person kinda showed how to use it but just conceded, Apple CarPlay is way better. So, about that... This is our first Apple CarPlay equipped vehicle and I expected more. First, there is NO intermingling of your native audio system. So if you're a radio listner or an XM subscriber, you have to stab at the buttons to switch from Car Play to "audio" and it's just SUPER clunky. Further, with my iPhone, the map is quite graphic and explicit. The CarPlay verison is pretty lame. It doesn't zoom well... overall, it's nice for using a few apps like Waze or playing music off your iPhone but because of how it's not designed to share screen space with your car's audio system, I'd give it a 2 on a scale of 1-5. I expected way better. Re: Radar Cruise control, it's great. However it only controls above 30. So for slow stop and go, you're doing the driving, unlike our Volvo which controls all the way to zero mph and back up to your selected speed. The Sienna ain't that sophisticated, in the radar cruise. Power and handling: I love driving and have driven BMWs, Saabs, Volvos for years.. The steering on the Sienna is certainly not BMW precise but it's quite good. I haul up HWY 1 in Sonoma and Marin Counties often and it's a tenacious vehicle. I especially love the manual shifting that would be impossible in a Pacifica with that silly rotary knob used for shifting. I USE the gears and control the van on long grades, by shifiting, as it was designed to do and it's fantastic. I actually love driving it. Accelleration is FAR faster than you'd expect. I dust almost anyone who tries to beat me. MPG is pretty good. We average about 22-23. We drive on a lot of country roads and do some San Francisco driving. Utility: We wouldn't drive a minivan if it weren't for the utility. Usually. we have it set up as a two seater due to hauling. The annoying thing is the floor isn't flat because of Toyota's stupid "carriage" which are some tracks, above the floor surface which allow for the middle row seats to slide. These plastic-covered metal protruberances wreck the flat floor you expect from a van. We wound up getting sheet linoleum and cutting it to fit the van for a full length liner. It helps smooth out the issues with putting things atop the seat carriages but it's imperfect. Toyota needs a better system. The seats are VERY heavy. I'm strong, work out, but heck are these seats a beast to remove and store. Be prepared. Overall: I love this van. I'm ticked that Toyota sided with a particular anti-environment leader of my country so this will probably be my last Toyota despite an impressive run of about 400,000 miles in Siennas but for some reason, they think vehicles that get fewer mpg will be better for the planet. No bueno. Regardless, this is a fine vehicle which will serve well. If I could improve it, I'd wipe clean that stupid Entune bull, make CarPlay harmonize better with the standard sound system and redesign the stupid seat tracks in the middle seats.

3 out of 5 stars, Not as reliable as I had hoped
WA_working_mom,
SE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

I test drove a 2019 Sienna SE 7-Passenger AWD, and decided it was the minivan for me. But I wanted a different exterior color. The dealer obtained a different color for me, and I bought the vehicle. Literally two minutes into my ownership of the minivan, the infotainment screen that controls music, navigation, and bluetooth phone capability went black. I had to pull over and turn the vehicle off, and on again for it to work. This problem with the screen blacking out continued every time I drove the minivan. The Toyota dealer determined it had faulty radio equipment, and replaced the screen for free. But this involved two trips to the dealership for me, hassle with temporarily losing access to my parking pass for work and my car seats, and just generally dampened my "new car" satisfaction. I bought the Toyota Sienna instead of the Honda Odyssey specifically based on Consumer Reports predicting that the Sienna would have better reliability. Perhaps it will over the long term, but Toyota should have done quality control on this vehicle before selling it with faulty electronics. The minivan had 300 miles on it when I bought it "brand new" so there is no way that whoever had been test driving it or transferring it between dealerships could not have noticed the screen blacking out within minutes of every single drive. My other complaint is that my Chicco infant car seat base was not easy to install; the LATCH connectors in the Sienna are much more difficult to access than they were in my previous vehicle (a 2012 Nissan Rogue). The climate control system is also not as user-friendly as I would like; almost all of the buttons on the center dash are for climate control, but they're not super intuitive in my opinion. My Sienna meets my goal of having a minivan for my family, but it falls short of expectations based on the price.

3 out of 5 stars, Not good for gravel
Mom of 5,
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

We live off of 1.5 miles of gravel, so we went with the AWD Sienna. We have had it less than one year and have had multiple issues with tire balance. The dealership told me that rocks and/or mud get in between the wheel and the hub and cause balance issues. The only way to clean them out is to take wheels off. You read that right, the dealership said the only way to clean them - and correct the vibration - is to take the wheels off and clean them, then put them back on. This spring was rather wet - and muddy. We’ve had them cleaned three times and often just ride with the vibration because it’s such a pain to correct. Very disappointed, Toyota! An AWD vehicle should be capable of driving on wet gravel roads without chronic issues! Do not recommend the AWD minivan for those who live on gravel, or travel on gravel st day regular interval. For winter road conditions, it dies pretty well - especially in town. I have not tested it when there is drifting. (I drive our pickup when it’s windy and there may be drifting.)

5 out of 5 stars, My view
Doug,
LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Using your cell phone to operate their gps is bad. Cloth seats are like Velcro. Only things I see bad in 500 miles!!!

Write a review

See all 11 reviews

Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Sienna safety features:

Pre-Collision System
Mitigates or helps avoid a potential crash via audio and visual alerts and brake assistance.
Lane Departure Alert
Sounds an audio alert when you unintentionally start to drift out of your lane.
Automatic High Beams
Switches on and off the headlights' high beams when the system deems appropriate.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota Sienna vs. the competition

Toyota Sienna vs. Honda Odyssey

This is the classic rivalry among minivans since both Toyota and Honda have set benchmarks for the class. Today's Odyssey was redesigned for 2018 and it's about as good as it gets. Flexible seating, ample engine power, overall quiet comfort and family-friendly tech features (an on-board rear cargo vacuum and increasingly ubiquitous driver intercom among them) give the Odyssey an edge on the comparatively stodgy Sienna, which hasn't had a good overhaul since 2011. That said, the Sienna does offer all-wheel drive — the Honda doesn't — making it a first choice for those in wet-weather climates.

Compare Toyota Sienna & Honda Odyssey features

Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Sedona

The Kia Sedona is the dark horse of the minivan class, matching up well with its rivals in the class and suffering only from under-recognition. Like its primary competitors, the Sedona offers plenty of power for hauling passengers and cargo, as well as a refined interior and generous maximum cargo space. The Sedona also represents an excellent value since it comes loaded with standard features that are often optional on its competitors. The Sedona's overall fuel economy falls short of its competitors, however, and the ride isn't quite as smooth and bump-free as the others. But it remains an excellent alternative to the more established vans.

Compare Toyota Sienna & Kia Sedona features

Toyota Sienna vs. Chrysler Pacifica

Still a fairly new model (introduced in 2017), the Pacifica injects new life and flair into the minivan class. The main reason to consider a Pacifica is availability of Chrysler's signature Stow 'n Go second-row seats. They fold flat into the floor, offering cargo utility that others like the Sienna can't match, or at least match with similar ease. (Most other vans require complete removal of second-row seats for similar utility.) The Pacifica Hybrid also offers a unique choice for drivers who intend to spend most of their miles nearby; it offers 10 mpg better than the regular gasoline model and can run short trips on electricity alone.

Compare Toyota Sienna & Chrysler Pacifica features

More about the 2019 Toyota Sienna

