2019 Toyota Sienna
What’s new
- Amazon Alexa functionality and Apple CarPlay come standard
- All-wheel drive optional on SE trims
- Part of the third-generation Sienna introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Refined ride quality imparts comfort and confidence
- V6 provides quick acceleration
- Still the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive
- Second-row seats are bulky, heavy and awkward to remove
- Offers fewer features than some newer competitors
Which Sienna does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
Somewhere on the automotive timeline, owning a minivan changed from smart and sensible family transportation to an admission of suburban defeat, a shift in attitude that in part explains the popularity of crossover SUVs. That's a shame really since a minivan like the 2019 Toyota Sienna offers features such as sliding side doors, easy entry and exit, and massive interior space that just make life easier for active families.
The Sienna's stout V6 gives it the power of a comparable SUV, and its eight-speed transmission helps maximize fuel economy. The Sienna has long held an edge on its rivals by offering optional all-wheel drive, and for 2019 that option expands to its sporty SE trim level as well.
The Sienna can seat up to eight passengers inside, although optional second-row captain's chairs mean more room for seven passengers to spread out. For 2019, the Sienna also gets a tech upgrade with Amazon Alexa voice-assistant integration, as well as Apple CarPlay. The latter is a welcome addition since it gives iPhone owners a way to largely bypass using Toyota's otherwise mediocre Entune infotainment system.
The Sienna remains a solid choice, but it's one of the oldest minivan designs on the road. Its last redesign was in 2011, while key competitors including the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Chrysler Pacifica all boast newer and more modern designs.
2019 Toyota Sienna models
The 2019 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five main trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The SE, the XLE and the Limited are further available in Premium subtrims. The base L come well stocked with the essentials, while the LE, SE and XLE trims add more premium features. The SE also has a sportier design. Topping the range is the Limited, which comes with nearly every Sienna feature as standard. Toyota also offers a mobility-enhanced Sienna (LE and XLE) with a power-operated Auto Access Seat.
All Sienna trims come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (296 horsepower, 263 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional on every trim level except the L. Depending on the configuration and trim, the Sienna seats either seven or eight passengers.
Standard features for the base L include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a wiper de-icer, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a conversation mirror, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack.
Toyota Safety Sense also comes standard starting with L trims. It includes forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights.
The LE adds roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, upgraded easy-clean fabric upholstery and rear sunshades. All-wheel-drive versions also get 18-inch wheels.
The SE is equipped similarly to the LE but adds a sport-tuned suspension, sharper steering, 19-inch alloy wheels (18-inch for all-wheel-drive models) and sportier exterior styling. The SE also has a power liftgate, first- and second-row leather upholstery (the third row gets premium vinyl), heated front seats, and unique gauges with a larger driver information screen.
The SE Premium adds a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a navigation system, a premium JBL sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system, and the Driver Easy Speak system, which amplifies the driver's voice through the rear speakers.
The Sienna XLE shares many of the SE trim's comfort and convenience equipment, but it features similar suspension, steering and styling to the LE. It also adds a power-adjustable front passenger seat, imitation-wood trim, power-opening rear-quarter windows and keyless ignition and entry. The XLE Premium adds the SE Premium's features and rear parking sensors.
The plush Limited includes the XLE Premium's features (minus the rear entertainment system), along with 18-inch alloy wheels, a different grille, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, front and rear sunroofs, and front and rear parking sensors. Inside is first- and second-row premium leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings and a heated steering wheel.
Front-wheel-drive models also get a sliding center console between the first two rows, extendable footrests for the second row, and a power-folding third row with faux leather upholstery.
You can add even more with the Limited Premium trim, which tacks on xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a surround-view parking camera system, the rear-seat entertainment system and upgraded third-row leather (AWD only).
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.5
Steering6.5
Handling7.0
Drivability6.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control8.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use5.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility9.0
Quality7.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids6.5
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
We have had 3 other Siennas before this but we aren't your typical family. We stage houses and need lots of space, some acceptable "presence" when we pull up to an appointment, dependablity and luxury- because doing 26,000+ miles a year requires some treats to keep the road time happy. With that, we bought a new 2019 Sienna Limited Premium, FWD in the black color. Limited, for us was mandatory because that trim level brings power folding mirrors. Lower trims don't have it and for garage spaces or narrow roads, we needed it. Limited also gets you two opening moon roofs, and these fantastic middle row recliner seats. They are heavy but exceptionally luxurious. "Premium" had Apple Play (more on that later), a heated steering wheel, auto wipers, lights and Radar Cruise Control, which I mostly love. Outside: Ours is the black color with blue flecks. It's nice. I'd say the paint is on the thin side. Not a good color if you're a frequent auto-car-washer. Style: I am a designer and I'm paid for my good taste. In my opinon, the Sienna is the only decent looking minivan. It's spared dumb swoops and has a refined, simple, timeless shape and details. Inside: The brown leather seats are very comfortable. We have a VolvoXC60 which is lauded for its fine seats and I like these just as much. I wish the passenger side had height and lumbar adjustments. The rear seats, as mentioned above are exceptional. Removing them is sucky. I wish Toyota would finally copy Chrysler. The Stow-n-Go of the Pacifica is next level convenient. The 3rd row is also quite nice and has power reclining. Tech: Meh. This was a disappointment. I'm pretty tech savvy and holy heck is the Entune system un-intuitive and annoying. It hijacks your phone when it initializes (Like, if you're sending a text before driving away, the Entune overtakes the phone and you have to accept or decline the Entune before using your phone. I find it painfully bad. The Toyota sales person kinda showed how to use it but just conceded, Apple CarPlay is way better. So, about that... This is our first Apple CarPlay equipped vehicle and I expected more. First, there is NO intermingling of your native audio system. So if you're a radio listner or an XM subscriber, you have to stab at the buttons to switch from Car Play to "audio" and it's just SUPER clunky. Further, with my iPhone, the map is quite graphic and explicit. The CarPlay verison is pretty lame. It doesn't zoom well... overall, it's nice for using a few apps like Waze or playing music off your iPhone but because of how it's not designed to share screen space with your car's audio system, I'd give it a 2 on a scale of 1-5. I expected way better. Re: Radar Cruise control, it's great. However it only controls above 30. So for slow stop and go, you're doing the driving, unlike our Volvo which controls all the way to zero mph and back up to your selected speed. The Sienna ain't that sophisticated, in the radar cruise. Power and handling: I love driving and have driven BMWs, Saabs, Volvos for years.. The steering on the Sienna is certainly not BMW precise but it's quite good. I haul up HWY 1 in Sonoma and Marin Counties often and it's a tenacious vehicle. I especially love the manual shifting that would be impossible in a Pacifica with that silly rotary knob used for shifting. I USE the gears and control the van on long grades, by shifiting, as it was designed to do and it's fantastic. I actually love driving it. Accelleration is FAR faster than you'd expect. I dust almost anyone who tries to beat me. MPG is pretty good. We average about 22-23. We drive on a lot of country roads and do some San Francisco driving. Utility: We wouldn't drive a minivan if it weren't for the utility. Usually. we have it set up as a two seater due to hauling. The annoying thing is the floor isn't flat because of Toyota's stupid "carriage" which are some tracks, above the floor surface which allow for the middle row seats to slide. These plastic-covered metal protruberances wreck the flat floor you expect from a van. We wound up getting sheet linoleum and cutting it to fit the van for a full length liner. It helps smooth out the issues with putting things atop the seat carriages but it's imperfect. Toyota needs a better system. The seats are VERY heavy. I'm strong, work out, but heck are these seats a beast to remove and store. Be prepared. Overall: I love this van. I'm ticked that Toyota sided with a particular anti-environment leader of my country so this will probably be my last Toyota despite an impressive run of about 400,000 miles in Siennas but for some reason, they think vehicles that get fewer mpg will be better for the planet. No bueno. Regardless, this is a fine vehicle which will serve well. If I could improve it, I'd wipe clean that stupid Entune bull, make CarPlay harmonize better with the standard sound system and redesign the stupid seat tracks in the middle seats.
I test drove a 2019 Sienna SE 7-Passenger AWD, and decided it was the minivan for me. But I wanted a different exterior color. The dealer obtained a different color for me, and I bought the vehicle. Literally two minutes into my ownership of the minivan, the infotainment screen that controls music, navigation, and bluetooth phone capability went black. I had to pull over and turn the vehicle off, and on again for it to work. This problem with the screen blacking out continued every time I drove the minivan. The Toyota dealer determined it had faulty radio equipment, and replaced the screen for free. But this involved two trips to the dealership for me, hassle with temporarily losing access to my parking pass for work and my car seats, and just generally dampened my "new car" satisfaction. I bought the Toyota Sienna instead of the Honda Odyssey specifically based on Consumer Reports predicting that the Sienna would have better reliability. Perhaps it will over the long term, but Toyota should have done quality control on this vehicle before selling it with faulty electronics. The minivan had 300 miles on it when I bought it "brand new" so there is no way that whoever had been test driving it or transferring it between dealerships could not have noticed the screen blacking out within minutes of every single drive. My other complaint is that my Chicco infant car seat base was not easy to install; the LATCH connectors in the Sienna are much more difficult to access than they were in my previous vehicle (a 2012 Nissan Rogue). The climate control system is also not as user-friendly as I would like; almost all of the buttons on the center dash are for climate control, but they're not super intuitive in my opinion. My Sienna meets my goal of having a minivan for my family, but it falls short of expectations based on the price.
We live off of 1.5 miles of gravel, so we went with the AWD Sienna. We have had it less than one year and have had multiple issues with tire balance. The dealership told me that rocks and/or mud get in between the wheel and the hub and cause balance issues. The only way to clean them out is to take wheels off. You read that right, the dealership said the only way to clean them - and correct the vibration - is to take the wheels off and clean them, then put them back on. This spring was rather wet - and muddy. We’ve had them cleaned three times and often just ride with the vibration because it’s such a pain to correct. Very disappointed, Toyota! An AWD vehicle should be capable of driving on wet gravel roads without chronic issues! Do not recommend the AWD minivan for those who live on gravel, or travel on gravel st day regular interval. For winter road conditions, it dies pretty well - especially in town. I have not tested it when there is drifting. (I drive our pickup when it’s windy and there may be drifting.)
Using your cell phone to operate their gps is bad. Cloth seats are like Velcro. Only things I see bad in 500 miles!!!
Features & Specs
|XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,265
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 6600 rpm
|LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,935
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,695
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$48,890
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sienna safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Mitigates or helps avoid a potential crash via audio and visual alerts and brake assistance.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sounds an audio alert when you unintentionally start to drift out of your lane.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches on and off the headlights' high beams when the system deems appropriate.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Sienna vs. the competition
Toyota Sienna vs. Honda Odyssey
This is the classic rivalry among minivans since both Toyota and Honda have set benchmarks for the class. Today's Odyssey was redesigned for 2018 and it's about as good as it gets. Flexible seating, ample engine power, overall quiet comfort and family-friendly tech features (an on-board rear cargo vacuum and increasingly ubiquitous driver intercom among them) give the Odyssey an edge on the comparatively stodgy Sienna, which hasn't had a good overhaul since 2011. That said, the Sienna does offer all-wheel drive — the Honda doesn't — making it a first choice for those in wet-weather climates.
Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Sedona
The Kia Sedona is the dark horse of the minivan class, matching up well with its rivals in the class and suffering only from under-recognition. Like its primary competitors, the Sedona offers plenty of power for hauling passengers and cargo, as well as a refined interior and generous maximum cargo space. The Sedona also represents an excellent value since it comes loaded with standard features that are often optional on its competitors. The Sedona's overall fuel economy falls short of its competitors, however, and the ride isn't quite as smooth and bump-free as the others. But it remains an excellent alternative to the more established vans.
Toyota Sienna vs. Chrysler Pacifica
Still a fairly new model (introduced in 2017), the Pacifica injects new life and flair into the minivan class. The main reason to consider a Pacifica is availability of Chrysler's signature Stow 'n Go second-row seats. They fold flat into the floor, offering cargo utility that others like the Sienna can't match, or at least match with similar ease. (Most other vans require complete removal of second-row seats for similar utility.) The Pacifica Hybrid also offers a unique choice for drivers who intend to spend most of their miles nearby; it offers 10 mpg better than the regular gasoline model and can run short trips on electricity alone.
FAQ
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Sienna?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Sienna is the 2019 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,190.
Other versions include:
- XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,265
- LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,935
- XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,695
- Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,890
- XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,955
- XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,385
- SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,265
- Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,530
- L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,115
- LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,475
- Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,010
- XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,400
- SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,360
- Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,370
- SE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,770
- SE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,865
- LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,945
- LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,860
- CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,190
More about the 2019 Toyota Sienna
Forget the mom-mobile stigma. Get past the rugged good looks of those crossovers. Minivans are still the ideal family haulers. And Toyota's Sienna returns for 2019 as one of the best choices among the breed.
Before listing all the virtues of a minivan, we concede that minivans will never get star treatment on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills or generate much drama on a twisty mountain road. But that's not their purpose. They're optimized for the life stage that lasts from the moment Kid No. 1 arrives to the point where Kid No. 4 ships off to college. For those 20 or so years of parenthood, the Toyota Sienna makes gobs of sense.
It's all about cargo space, sliding side doors and enough seats for your kids, the neighbor kid and the Labradoodle. These are the sorts of things that seem unimportant when you're single but are utterly vital to successful progeny-raising. Your minivan won't be coddled, cherished or even washed regularly. It's going to be worked until it's a mere husk of what it once was.
Toyota last fully redesigned the Sienna in 2011 and updated it in 2015. That 2015 update included better interior materials, some tweaked controls, and a reorientation of the center touchscreen to bring it closer to the driver. But that update didn't touch the mechanical essence of the machine. Last year brought more substantial changes to power delivery, with a reworked and more powerful V6 engine lashed to a new eight-speed transmission.
Updates for 2018 were similarly substantial, with the Sienna offering almost the full complement of Toyota's safety and driver aids as standard equipment. We're talking forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. Only blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors remain reserved for upper trims.
Changes for 2019 are relatively minor, but they include optional all-wheel drive for SE trims as well as enhanced tech functionality with Amazon Alexa integration and Apple CarPlay. The Sienna also remains the only minivan in North America available with all-wheel drive.
The 2019 Toyota Sienna can be had in trim levels ranging from the rugged and straightforward LE to the indulgent and leather-lined Limited. Still it's about as mainstream in its engineering and substance as any new vehicle on the market. Whatever Sienna configuration is best for your family, Edmunds can help you find it.
2019 Toyota Sienna Overview
The 2019 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Sienna?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Sienna and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sienna 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sienna.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Sienna and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sienna featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota Sienna for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Sienna.
