Vehicle overview

With its cavernous interior and bevy of available comfort and convenience features, the modern minivan is second to none as a family hauler. The Toyota Sienna has long been one of the segment's most capable picks, and last year, it got a top-to-bottom redesign that makes it even more compelling.

Relative to the previous generation, the current 2012 Toyota Sienna presents buyers with a wider range of choices. It can be had with a four-cylinder engine for those who want higher fuel economy, and there's the SE trim level with a sport-tuned suspension for more responsive handling. Other highlights include a split-screen video monitor for the rear-seat entertainment system and available recliner-style seating for the second row.

The Sienna also has a smooth ride and a quiet cabin in its favor, and the available V6 brings spirited acceleration. All-wheel drive is offered, a plus for those who frequently slog through rain and snow; the Sienna is the only minivan to offer this feature. Another bonus is the Sienna's ability to seat up to eight passengers.

Of course, the minivan segment boasts some impressive choices. Our other top choice is the talented Honda Odyssey, whose wide, uniquely configurable second-row seat adds an extra measure of versatility. You might also want to look at the Dodge Grand Caravan and the Nissan Quest. Still, the 2012 Toyota Sienna is an ideal match for many on the strengths of its overall competence and unique mix of features, engines and trim levels.