Used 2010 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 133,973 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,988$558 Below Market
Curry Honda - Chamblee / Georgia
$$ Priced Below the Market $$ VEHICLE DETAILED! 3rd Row Seating, 6 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Roof Rack, Tire Pressure Monitors, Leather Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Cruise Control, Front Wheel Drive, Security System, Traction Control, and Auto Climate Control. This Toyota Sienna 5dr 7-Pass Van XLE FWD (Natl) has a great looking Silver Shadow Pearl exterior and a Stone interior! Our pricing is very competitive and our vehicles sell quickly. Please call us to confirm availability and to setup a time to drive this Sienna! We are located at: 5525 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturers safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls here at https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC1AS308416
Stock: 201449A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 175,448 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,900$578 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2010 Toyota Sienna XLE Key Features**Backup Camera**Leather Seats**8 Passenger Seatings**Dual Power Sliding Door**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Third Row Seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC3AS300916
Stock: JN06320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 148,724 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$847 Below Market
West Coast Auto Works - Edmonds / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC6AS300876
Stock: 2995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Bryan College Station - Bryan / Texas
XLE trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Quad Seats, XLE EVP 2, FRONT FOG LAMP PKG, TOWING PREP PKG, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: XLE EVP 2 leather seat trim w/heated front seats, manual 2nd & 3rd row window sunshades, pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, TOWING PREP PKG tow prep wire harness, receiver pkg, FRONT FOG LAMP PKG windshield wiper de-icer, fog lamps, daytime running lights. Toyota XLE with SLATE METALLIC exterior and STONE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 266 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "The Sienna has Camry-like driving manners and huge flexibility with its seating and cargo arrangements." -CarAndDriver.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. MORE ABOUT US: Buying a new vehicle can be a timely and sometimes frustrating experience. But here at Bryan CJD, we strive to take that hassle and frustration out of the process and provide you with a fun, relaxed and friendly atmosphere. With over 100 years of combined sales experience, our highly knowledgeable, friendly and caring staff strives to make you feel at home as soon as you drive onto our lot. If you want to stay close to home and avoid the big city hassle, come see us at Bryan CJD. Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC3AS293921
Stock: 19455PV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 107,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500$844 Below Market
Lee Auto Group - Fort Myers / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK4CC1AS302914
Stock: 3124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,200$298 Below Market
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2010 Toyota Sienna XLE **SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, **THIRD ROW SEATING**, **HEATED SEATS**At Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC3AS342440
Stock: 205223A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 186,245 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,800
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
*One Owner*, Sienna XLE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC, Blue Mirage Metallic, Stone w/Leather Seat Material, 17' x 6.5JJ 7-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Heated Driver Front Passenger Seats. 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC2AS317772
Stock: TC7772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 73,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK4CC9AS311862
Stock: 311862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,489 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS AWD 2010 TOYOTA SIENNA XLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! BEAUTIFUL GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS GREAT VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK4CC5AS033423
Stock: 14200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,949 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
CarMax El Paso - Now offering Curbside Pickup - El Paso / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC0AS289826
Stock: 17972341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,813 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988
Lithia Toyota of Odessa - Odessa / Texas
XLE trim. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Quad Seats, FRONT FOG LAMP PKG, 17" 7-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS, XLE EVP 4, Tow Hitch, TOWING PREP PKG. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: XLE EVP 4 leather seat trim w/heated front seats, manual 2nd & 3rd row window sunshades, pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, JBL AM/FM stereo w/4-disc CD/MP3/WMA changer, satellite radio capability, (10) speakers, dual in-glass antennas, DVD navigation system w/backup camera, Bluetooth, (2) 115V aux pwr outlets, (2) wireless headphones, front/rear Intuitive Parking Assist, TOWING PREP PKG tow prep wire harness, receiver pkg, FRONT FOG LAMP PKG windshield wiper de-icer, fog lamps, daytime running lights, 17" 7-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS P225/60R17 tires. Toyota XLE with BLIZZARD PEARL exterior and TAUPE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 266 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: "The Sienna has Camry-like driving manners and huge flexibility with its seating and cargo arrangements." -CarAndDriver.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Toyota of Odessa sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Odessa, TX. We have clean, quality pre-owned and second hand cars, trucks and SUVs with pictures and prices online. Lithia Toyota of Odessa also has Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, vehicles that meet Toyota's demanding standards for quality and pass a meticulous certification process. Plus TT&L, fees and $150 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC8AS340344
Stock: AS340344D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 182,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2010 Toyota Sienna? This is it. This Toyota Sienna has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Toyota Sienna XLE Ltd is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Toyota Sienna XLE Ltd is in a league of its own More information about the 2010 Toyota Sienna: The Sienna stands out from the minivan pack for several reasons. It's the only one to offer optional all-wheel drive and run-flat tires included. It also boasts true luxury-vehicle options like laser cruise control. And there's a choice of two different seating configurations. Historically strong resale value adds to the Sienna's appeal. This model sets itself apart with historically strong resale value, choice of seating configurations, tech options, Available all-wheel drive, very spacious, comfortable interior, and good handling Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC5AS342486
Stock: VAL342486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 107,993 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000$468 Below Market
Craige Motor Co - Durham / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC0AS319228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear air conditioning - independently controlled|Rear air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear third row|Antenna type - mast|Auxiliary audio input - jack|In-Dash CD - 6 disc MP3 Playback|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM ready|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.7|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 11.5|Rear brake type - disc|Interior accents - chrome|Cargo area light|Conversation mirror|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear third row 10|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - three 12V|Power steering|Reading lights - front rear|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Storage - door pockets seatback sunglasses holder under front seats|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Liftgate window - fixed|Rear door type - liftgate|Side door type - passenger-side manual sliding|Battery saver|Body side moldings - body-color|Bumper detail - rear protector|Door handle color - body-color|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - black|Rear bumper color - body-color|Gauge - tachometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level low oil level maintenance due tire fill alert|Headlights - auto delay off|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - heated|Roof rack|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Energy absorbing steering column|Steel body panels|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Third row seatbelts - 3-point|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - height reclining 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - captains chairs|Passenger seat folding - folds flat|Passenger seat power adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat folding|Rear seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear seat type - removable captains chairs|Third row headrests - 3|Third row seat folding - split|Third row seat type - 40-60 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Spare tire mount location - underbody|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel covers - full|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear quarter windows - power|Rear wiper - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK4CC9AS295243
Stock: AS295243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2019
- 86,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,488
Martin's Pre-Owned - Whitman / Massachusetts
Attention iPhone, iPod, & digital music junkies! Get your cable, plug it in here, & rock out! Come by today to see this one in person. If you really need a vehicle that gets great gas mileage for a very long daily commute, this is an excellent buy. So big inside, you'll think you're inside the Superdome! Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! Trust this dependable vehicle to get you there! Side airbags save lives, and this car has them!On your smart phone? Click to call (781) 523-2243 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. Call toll free: (781) 523-2243 buy here, pay there, drive it home today. We will pay off your trade no matter what you owe. We finance everyone! Rebuild your credit. Auto credit hotline: (781) 523-2243. No credit, bad credit? We can help (781) 523-2243.Call now! FALAMOS PORTUGUES! HABLAMOS ESPANOL! ITIN Accepted. Call, click, come in today and help us celebrate 38 Years! Buy any certified pre-owned car, truck SUV Price reflects *a $1000 trade allowance (ACV), All inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, errors do occur. Under no circumstances will we be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. To ensure your complete satisfaction, please verify accuracy prior to purchase.(781) 523-2243.See dealer for in stock inventory and actual selling prices. All prices plus tax, title & registration and doc fees.Payments**with approved credit. Terms may vary. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from vehicle price with a 72 month term,4.9%interest and 20%downpayment and should be used only as a guide. Buy smart with us buy certified, with a return car policy in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! Non-Smoker vehicle. See dealer for details. Your auto loan is approved guaranteed! Terms and conditions are set by the lender. Drive out
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK4CC5AS339092
Stock: AS339092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,804
Ray Laks Honda - Orchard Park / New York
SLATE METALLIC exterior and STONE interior, LE trim. Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Captains Chairs, 16" 6-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS, LE EVP 2, Aluminum Wheels, "The Sienna has Camry-like driving manners and huge flexibility with its seating and cargo arrangements." -CarAndDriver.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: LE EVP 2 dual pwr sliding doors, electronic rear door locking system, HomeLink universal transceiver, overhead multi-info display w/trip computer, 8-way pwr driver seat, 16" 6-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS P215/65R16 tires. Toyota LE with SLATE METALLIC exterior and STONE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 266 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The Sienna has Camry-like driving manners and huge flexibility with its seating and cargo arrangements.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. MORE ABOUT US: Our dedication as a dealership is first and foremost to you, our customer, with award winning Honda sales, service, and parts teams working together to make your Ray Laks Honda experience unlike any other. When you think of Honda in Buffalo, think of Ray Laks, Buffalo's first and most respected Honda dealer, serving Buffalo Honda customers, Niagara Falls Honda customers, and Jamestown Honda customers since 1971. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check or a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/. Plus tax, title & license with approved credit. Doc fee $75.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK4CC8AS335621
Stock: AS335621A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 98,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,991
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK4CC7AS298071
Stock: AS298071T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 92,966 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,491
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK4CC1AS308051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sienna searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna
- 5(64%)
- 4(26%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(4%)
Related Toyota Sienna info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Fontana CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Lynchburg VA
- Used Toyota Corolla Anaheim CA
- Used Toyota Highlander Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Philadelphia PA
- Used Toyota Matrix Everett WA
- Used Toyota Avalon Lincoln NE
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Fort Worth TX
- Used Toyota Corolla Manassas VA
- Used Toyota Corolla Bangor ME
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014 Bronx NY
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2011 Baltimore MD
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011 Oklahoma City OK
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020