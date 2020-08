Used 2010 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

Curry Honda - Chamblee / Georgia

$$ Priced Below the Market $$ VEHICLE DETAILED! 3rd Row Seating, 6 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Roof Rack, Tire Pressure Monitors, Leather Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Cruise Control, Front Wheel Drive, Security System, Traction Control, and Auto Climate Control. This Toyota Sienna 5dr 7-Pass Van XLE FWD (Natl) has a great looking Silver Shadow Pearl exterior and a Stone interior! Our pricing is very competitive and our vehicles sell quickly. Please call us to confirm availability and to setup a time to drive this Sienna! We are located at: 5525 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturers safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls here at https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDYK4CC1AS308416

Stock: 201449A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020