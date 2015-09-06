Used 2010 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

Martin's Pre-Owned - Whitman / Massachusetts

Attention iPhone, iPod, & digital music junkies! Get your cable, plug it in here, & rock out! Come by today to see this one in person. If you really need a vehicle that gets great gas mileage for a very long daily commute, this is an excellent buy. So big inside, you'll think you're inside the Superdome! Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! Trust this dependable vehicle to get you there! Side airbags save lives, and this car has them!On your smart phone? Click to call (781) 523-2243 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. Call toll free: (781) 523-2243 buy here, pay there, drive it home today. We will pay off your trade no matter what you owe. We finance everyone! Rebuild your credit. Auto credit hotline: (781) 523-2243. No credit, bad credit? We can help (781) 523-2243.Call now! FALAMOS PORTUGUES! HABLAMOS ESPANOL! ITIN Accepted. Call, click, come in today and help us celebrate 38 Years! Buy any certified pre-owned car, truck SUV Price reflects *a $1000 trade allowance (ACV), All inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, errors do occur. Under no circumstances will we be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. To ensure your complete satisfaction, please verify accuracy prior to purchase.(781) 523-2243.See dealer for in stock inventory and actual selling prices. All prices plus tax, title & registration and doc fees.Payments**with approved credit. Terms may vary. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from vehicle price with a 72 month term,4.9%interest and 20%downpayment and should be used only as a guide. Buy smart with us buy certified, with a return car policy in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! Non-Smoker vehicle. See dealer for details. Your auto loan is approved guaranteed! Terms and conditions are set by the lender. Drive out

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDKK4CC5AS339092

Stock: AS339092

Certified Pre-Owned: No

