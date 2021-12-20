What is the Gladiator?

Even though it took Jeep a while to do it, introducing the Gladiator, essentially a Wrangler with a pickup bed, was pretty much a no-brainer for the brand. It combines most of the Wrangler's deeply impressive off-road capability with strong towing numbers and the kind of practicality that can only come from a pickup bed. Ready to rock crawl right off the showroom floor, the Gladiator has proven to be a huge hit among the Jeep faithful, and it's highly unlikely that Jeep will do anything too drastic for 2023.

That said, reports abound that Jeep will fit the Wrangler's 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain into the Gladiator, but whether it will show up for 2023 is uncertain. Making 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft, as well as offering 22 miles of pure EV range, the 4xe powertrain should prove to be plug and play (see what we did there?) with the Gladiator. Since that powertrain is only offered in the higher trim levels of the Wrangler, we expect the same for the Gladiator. Incidentally, the 4xe powertrain will make its debut in the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee early in 2022.

Speaking of Jeep powertrains, is there hope of seeing a Gladiator 392? Since the Wrangler has made ridiculous use of the 6.4-liter V8, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to imagine the Jeep folks adding it to the Gladiator lineup, just because they can. As for other changes, we expect them to be mild and fairly subtle. But if the Gladiator is a little too rough around the edges for you, check out the Chevy Colorado with the ZR2 package, the Toyota Tacoma outfitted in its TRD Pro trim, or the hot new Ford Bronco.