Used 2011 Nissan Juke for Sale Near Me

2011 Nissan Juke SL Juke SL, AWD. SL Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!25/30 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AF5MV8BT009332

Stock: 116432X

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020