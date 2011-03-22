Used 2011 Nissan Juke for Sale Near Me
- 8,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,800$2,821 Below Market
Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona
2011 Nissan Juke SL Juke SL, AWD. SL Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!25/30 City/Highway MPGIf you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV8BT009332
Stock: 116432X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 112,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,698$1,818 Below Market
Sheehy Ford - Ashland / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Chrome Silver 2011 Nissan Juke SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Alloy wheels, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Ford of Ashland only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- Its Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass VA inspection. See Sheehy Ford of Ashland for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations. Odometer is 2780 miles below market average! 27/32 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Type your description here
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR8BT016641
Stock: JA39730B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 122,421 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,290$1,639 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2011 NISSAN JUKE SV WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH CLIMATE CONTROL / KEY LESS GO/ MANUAL TRANSMISSION / SUNROOF/ ALLOY WHEELS/ WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR5BT003426
Stock: LLM7149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 95,098 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$2,505 Below Market
North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
KEY LESS ENTRY BLUETOOTH USB AND AUX ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUNROOF
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV8BT025479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995$1,678 Below Market
Millennium Cars - San Diego / California
No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. Hurry don't miss it. Please call us at 858-273-8001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR4BT018922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,569 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,662 Below Market
Paniagua Automotive - East Ridge / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV0BT013276
Stock: 815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,490
DFW Universal Auto - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR6BT003404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,127 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499$1,379 Below Market
Centennial Toyota - Las Vegas / Nevada
** ALL VEHICLES SANITIZED REGULARLY **** WE PROVIDE MASKS FOR ALL OUR CUSTOMERS, JUST ASK! **** CALL (702) 942-3800 **AWD, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Power moonroof. Clean CARFAX. 2011 Nissan Juke SV AWD CVT with Xtronic Cayenne Red 1.6L I4 DOHC 16VOdometer is 25605 miles below market average! 25/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV3BT020044
Stock: 00400944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 122,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988$1,575 Below Market
Mazda of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
This 2011 Nissan Juke SL in Silver features. 1 Owner, No Accidents, AWD | All Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Sunroof | Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Transmission. 25/30 City/Highway MPGMazda of Bedford is family owned and operated for over 40 years. We include free carwashes, free loaner cars, and free shuttle service for all of our customers! We offer one of the largest selection of new and pre-owned Mazda's in Northeast Ohio. We offer a comfortable setting for all of your vehicle needs, including Body shop, Detail Department, Mazda and SAAB Genuine Parts department, and Mazda Service department with all Master Certified Technicians.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV9BT015639
Stock: 20M648A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 89,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,922$830 Below Market
Peters Nissan - Nashua / New Hampshire
+++2011 NISSAN JUKE SV+++AWD++++++ We proudly stand behind all our pre-owned vehicles and we have also competitively market priced this vehicle in order to save you the time and hassle that is normally associated with the car buying experience.If you've ever shopped for a Pre-Owned vehicle, you might give it a thorough going over. Or take it to a trusted mechanic. But you might still wonder, did you miss anything?With a pre-owned vehicle from Peters, you don't have to wonder. We take the vehicle to the best mechanic we know, a factory-trained mechanic. Using state-of-the-art equipment and a discerning eye, each pre-owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection.PETERS IN THE COMMUNITYPeters of Nashua has been serving the area's automotive needs since 1955. Family owned and operated, Peter Proko and Peggy A. Proko are involved in the daily operations of all of their stores and take personal pride in knowing that their customers are well taken care of. Peters of Nashua is fully involved with the organizations that matter to you. We are proud to support a number of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Nashua P.A.L., Nashua Technical College, Jewish Federation of the Arts, The American Red Cross, Local High Schools and Sports Teams, The Nashua Soup Kitchen, The Humane Society of Greater Nashua, The Nashua Police and Fire Departments, Veterans Associations, The Nashua Silver Knights and many more. We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV2BT007771
Stock: 20N467A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 118,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,100$688 Below Market
Hobson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Martinsville / Indiana
AWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V25/30 City/Highway MPGAWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 7 Speakers, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Axle Ratio: 5.798, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV2BT015661
Stock: U384A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 75,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,409$1,211 Below Market
Midway Automotive - Abington / Massachusetts
Sapphire Black 2011 Nissan Juke SV AWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY REPORT, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Navigation Package, Navigation System w/5" Color Touch Screen Display, Secure Digital, Speaker Upgrade.25/30 City/Highway MPG.......SEVERAL FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE....Call to schedule a test drive today!! YOU can buy a vehicle at MIDWAY AUTOMOTIVE in Abington, MA with CONFIDENCE and PEACE OF MIND. All vehicles include ONE key. *** Go to www.midwayautomotive.com for our full inventory with free CARFAX REPORT on every car we have in stock. ..OUR PRICES ARE COMPETITIVE and WE WOULD LOVE TO TAKE YOUR TRADE...***....(navigation data discs and cards may not be included) THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV6BT006994
Stock: 23818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 85,585 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,095$668 Below Market
Atlantic DriveTime - Jacksonville / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MVXBT019814
Stock: 1120167980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,657 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,580$457 Below Market
Moyer Nissan - Wernersville / Pennsylvania
MOYER NISSAN is proud to offer this. 2011 Nissan Juke Sapphire Black Pearl SV 6-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V 17' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 4.214, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers ALL NON CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 90 DAY MOYER NISSAN ASSURANCE PACKAGE. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONAL TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR9BT005342
Stock: 190716B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 132,246 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998$505 Below Market
Walser Polar Mazda - White Bear Lake / Minnesota
Transparent Upfront Price, One Person, Return & Exchange - Buy with Confidence. MN Test Drive Delivery All Walser branded MN locations offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the twin cities metro area. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. MN Purchase Delivery All Walser branded MN locations offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 100 miles from the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. Scores 30 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Nissan JUKE delivers a Gas Turbocharged I4 1.6L/ engine powering this Variable transmission. WHITE PEARL, GRAY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [B92] FRONT/REAR SPLASH GUARDS. * This Nissan JUKE Features the Following Options * Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/S-mode, XM satellite radio (N/A in AK or HI), Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr steering, Vehicle security system, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist, Trip computer -inc: tachometer, outside temp display, Traction control system (TCS), Torque vectoring all wheel drive, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). * Stop By Today * Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Walser Polar Mazda, 4095 Hwy 61 N, White Bear Lake, MN 55110.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV0BT007557
Stock: 23AE154T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 60,991 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Blue 2011 Nissan Juke SL FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V 2011 Nissan Juke SL in Blue vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, *MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, ** KEYLESS START**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 57307 miles below market average!Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR1BT006839
Stock: J236829C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2019
- 49,151 miles
$10,158$916 Below Market
Fort Wayne Nissan - Fort Wayne / Indiana
The JUKE SV is one of the most searched vehicles in our line-up - This one is NICE! Local trade-in - Sporty and fun to drive, You will not find a One-Owner Carfax with better service history - This one has always been maintained in our service department by our award winning factory trained technicians, 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Power moonroof. 2011 Nissan Juke SV CARFAX One-Owner. Cayenne Red CVT with Xtronic FWD Odometer is 63612 miles below market average!27/32 City/Highway MPGWith Some Available options like 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Power moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR3BT023769
Stock: N10767A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 128,432 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,400
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
LOCAL TRADE!!.. KEYLESS ENTRY!!.. KEYLESS START!!.. PWR WINDOWS!!.. PWR DOOR LOCKS!!.. CRUISE CONTROL!!.. TILT WHEEL!!.. AM/FM STEREO!!.. BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTION!!.. MOON ROOF!!.. ALLOY WHEELS!!.. INSPECTED/SERVICED & READY FOR DELIVERY!!.. More information about the 2011 Nissan JUKE: The growing crossover segment is creating a competition among auto manufacturers of who could best balance the conflicting components of small yet roomy, powerful yet fuel efficient and sporty yet rugged. Nissan, long famous for both athletic and tough vehicles, seems to have hit all the buttons with the new Juke. The car's small-car origins mean it is ideal as an around-town cruiser and easy to park, yet its all-wheel drive capabilities will allow you to leave the city behind. Rivals like the Suzuki SX4 can't match the Juke for performance, and its distinctive looks mean that it will surely turn heads. Interesting features of this model are distinctive styling, available all-wheel drive, Small stature perfect for urban driving, and zippy performance from turbocharged engine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR5BT003782
Stock: BT003782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
