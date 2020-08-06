2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Price Range
- $70,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Fall-winter 2022
What to expect
- New midsize electric SUV with projected range of at least 300 miles
- Cool new tech, including an augmented reality head-up display
- Super Cruise allows for hands-free highway driving
- Part of the first Lyriq generation introduced for 2023
What is the Lyriq?
General Motors has had some success with its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle. But it's also left the luxury EV market alone, and that's something that Tesla has clearly capitalized on. For 2023, we'll finally be getting a proper Tesla rival: the Cadillac Lyriq. This luxury electric luxury SUV introduces a new generation of battery technology, dynamic styling and Cadillac's latest technology features.
What's under the Lyriq's hood?
GM developed a new EV platform for the Lyriq and says it will provide the backbone for future GM electric vehicles. The Lyriq is also the first to use a new battery design. It supposedly contains fewer rare-earth materials than current GM batteries (better for the environment) and is less complex to manufacture.
Cadillac hasn't released acceleration stats or power output targets for the Lyriq, but we do know a few things about its powertrain. The Lyriq will come standard in a rear-wheel-drive configuration and will also be offered in a performance-focused all-wheel-drive version. The battery pack will provide roughly 100 kWh of capacity and more than 300 miles of range in both RWD and AWD specification. Cadillac is also working on battery enhancements to combat the traditional reduction of range that EVs experience in cold weather.
How's the Lyriq's interior?
In a word: stunning. The centerpiece is a huge curved digital instrument panel and touchscreen display that's similar to the one in the recently redesigned Escalade. Beyond that, not much inside is reminiscent of any other Cadillac. The airy interior is decorated with knurled metal on the controls and a laser-etched, backlit wood veneer on the doors. Slim air vents and a low dashboard further contribute to the impression of rarity and luxury. Overall, the Lyriq appears to be far more modern than anything else in the Cadillac lineup.
As a midsize SUV, it should also be spacious and hold up to the demands of everyday use. From a comfort standpoint, Cadillac says the Lyriq will have the latest noise cancellation technology to help keep the cabin quiet.
How's the Lyriq's tech?
The Lyriq will feature all of Cadillac's current bag of tech tricks, plus a few more. The Super Cruise system — it allows for hands-free driving on the highway under certain conditions — will be part of the Lyriq's feature list, as will an automated parking system that can be activated from outside the car. There's also a two-tier head-up display. The close-up tier shows typical head-up info such as speed, while the distance tier can project information such as available lane changes and navigation alerts to match what you see out the windshield — it's akin to an augmented reality experience.
On the outside, the Lyriq features vertically oriented headlights that flank a wild new grille design. The pinstripe LEDs have the appearance of a multilayered Cadillac shield and give the Lyriq an immediately recognizable face. Our only point of concern is with the rear hatch, which seems to have an unusually narrow opening.
Edmunds says
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq seems to be a true Tesla competitor. Its daring cabin design and unique tech also signal a new direction for the somewhat behind-the-times Cadillac brand. But know that it's not set to arrive until the winter of 2022. By then there will be many new luxury EVs for you to choose from, and the Lyriq might not seem quite as special as it does now.
