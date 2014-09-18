Used 2007 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

My husband bought this car for me to use with my grandchildren. One has Autism, but high functioning. He loves the car because he gets his own seat, movies on the dvd player, air conditioning in the rear and his personal setting. Very roomy car, drives really nice. Has tons of storage for those long trips, roof rack for the luggage, and has power like a V8. Middle seats are removable and can be moved to the side for easy entry to the 3rd seating area. I am in love with my car. Its baby blue with leather interior and I don't have space to tell you about all the features. But if you cart around your family, or like high quality cars. This is it!

