Used 2007 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

Rocket Chevrolet - Shelby / Ohio

Don't crowd your passengers. Give them the room they deserve with this extra roomy interior. 3 rows with 2nd row bucket seats for easy access to the back row. Throw in a sunroof, DVD player, heated seats and that should get you in to see this in person!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDZK22C57S017467

Stock: 3082P1

Certified Pre-Owned: No