Used 2012 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
3,021 listings
- 101,210 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$2,643 Below Market
- 154,826 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,302$2,732 Below Market
- 120,530 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495$2,134 Below Market
- 130,100 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900$3,499 Below Market
- 129,873 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,900$1,413 Below Market
- 148,327 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,321$2,514 Below Market
- 146,852 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$1,527 Below Market
- 157,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,950
- 102,951 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,995$874 Below Market
- 146,354 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000$904 Below Market
- 111,275 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,787$844 Below Market
- 176,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$7,995
- 138,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$815 Below Market
- 132,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,488$1,313 Below Market
- 47,473 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995
- 117,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,200$1,311 Below Market
- 94,778 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999$487 Below Market
- 126,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$304 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
saljack,03/14/2012
My biggest concern in purchasing a minivan was gas mileage. I calibrated the odometer against my GPS (it was perfect!), and then waited until the vehicle had reached 1000 miles. Then I carefully measured fuel consumption for our "around town" (we live in a suburb, so our "around town" doesn't have lots of stop and go), and cross country on open roads. I noted that the mileage computer is exceptionally accurate...within .1 mpg of my calculated mpg. The results: Our town driving...22-23 mpg Highway (under the best circumstances possible)...26-27 mpg. Basically, for a vehicle of this size and power, and with an EPA rating of 18/25, I think this is pretty good, and I am satisfied.
