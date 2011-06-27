  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,199$27,542$30,109
Clean$24,613$26,902$29,372
Average$23,439$25,623$27,898
Rough$22,265$24,344$26,424
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,898$25,158$27,628
Clean$22,364$24,574$26,951
Average$21,298$23,405$25,599
Rough$20,232$22,237$24,247
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,622$22,947$25,477
Clean$20,142$22,414$24,853
Average$19,182$21,349$23,606
Rough$18,221$20,283$22,359
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,873$28,477$31,319
Clean$25,271$27,815$30,553
Average$24,066$26,493$29,020
Rough$22,861$25,170$27,486
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,453$27,000$29,777
Clean$23,884$26,373$29,048
Average$22,745$25,119$27,591
Rough$21,606$23,865$26,133
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,021$31,871$34,988
Clean$28,345$31,131$34,132
Average$26,994$29,651$32,419
Rough$25,642$28,171$30,706
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,780$22,099$24,616
Clean$19,320$21,586$24,014
Average$18,399$20,559$22,809
Rough$17,478$19,533$21,604
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,369$27,934$30,735
Clean$24,778$27,285$29,983
Average$23,596$25,988$28,478
Rough$22,415$24,690$26,974
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,471$22,350$24,409
Clean$19,994$21,831$23,812
Average$19,041$20,793$22,617
Rough$18,088$19,755$21,422
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,908$28,199$30,716
Clean$25,305$27,545$29,964
Average$24,098$26,235$28,461
Rough$22,892$24,925$26,957
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,630$25,071$27,730
Clean$22,103$24,489$27,051
Average$21,049$23,325$25,694
Rough$19,995$22,161$24,337
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,934$20,084$22,418
Clean$17,516$19,618$21,869
Average$16,681$18,685$20,772
Rough$15,846$17,752$19,674
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,152$26,688$29,452
Clean$23,589$26,068$28,731
Average$22,465$24,829$27,290
Rough$21,340$23,589$25,848
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,730$30,156$32,821
Clean$27,085$29,456$32,018
Average$25,793$28,056$30,411
Rough$24,502$26,655$28,805
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,003$22,360$24,920
Clean$19,537$21,841$24,310
Average$18,606$20,802$23,090
Rough$17,674$19,764$21,870
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,237$19,456$21,858
Clean$16,836$19,004$21,323
Average$16,033$18,101$20,253
Rough$15,230$17,197$19,183
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,303$25,532$27,972
Clean$22,761$24,940$27,287
Average$21,675$23,754$25,918
Rough$20,590$22,568$24,549
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,836 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,004 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Toyota Sienna ranges from $15,230 to $21,858, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.