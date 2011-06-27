  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Sienna
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

2014 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful V6 engine
  • available all-wheel drive
  • seven- or eight-passenger seating.
  • Some lower-grade plastics in cabin
  • usefulness of available Entune system is diminished by a cumbersome setup process.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Toyota Sienna for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$13,339 - $21,498
Used Sienna for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, comfortable, well-built and offered in several different trim levels, the 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for larger families.

Notably, we picked the 2014 Toyota Sienna as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

There's just no getting around the fact that a box on wheels is the most space-efficient vehicle for moving people and cargo. As such, minivans, although not the flashiest things on the road, make the best family haulers. And among these amiable beasts of burden, the 2014 Toyota Sienna stands out as a top choice.

As with its peers, the Sienna provides a spacious interior as well as plenty of available luxury features. As you'd expect, there are the well-equipped base and loaded-up luxury versions. But there's also the SE version, which boasts something rare in this segment: a sporty personality via its firmer suspension tuning, along with some bolder styling tweaks that do their best to make the minivan look cool. It's a nice complement to the Sienna's V6 engine, which is one of the strongest you'll find in this class.

Toyota's minivan can also carry up to eight passengers, and it can be optioned with all-wheel drive -- the Sienna is actually the only 2014 minivan available with AWD and it's a boon if you frequently slog through snow. Of course, the Sienna isn't the only impressive choice for a minivan. The 2014 Honda Odyssey is also one of our favorites and boasts minor advantages in fuel efficiency and second-row seating versatility.

Also worth considering are the more affordable 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan and the off-beat 2014 Nissan Quest; both offer ultra-convenient fold-flat second- and third-row seating arrangements. But among this box-on-wheels group, the 2014 Toyota Sienna is still very easy to recommend given its combination of performance, space and features.

2014 Toyota Sienna models

The 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five trim levels: base L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The LE and XLE come in seven- and eight-passenger configurations; the L and Limited are seven-passenger only and the SE is eight-passenger only. All trims come with front-wheel drive, while the LE, XLE and Limited also can be had with all-wheel drive.

The Sienna L includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a tow prep package, manual sliding rear doors, triple-zone air-conditioning, full power accessories, a telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LE adds roof rails, power-sliding side doors, a power liftgate, privacy glass, heated outside mirrors, floor- and overhead-mounted consoles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, triple-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), second- and third-row sunshades, a 3.5-inch infotainment display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB interface.

The sport-themed SE is equipped similarly to the LE but adds more aggressive styling thanks to 19-inch alloy wheels, a unique front fascia (with foglights, mesh inserts and a larger air intake), lower-body skirting and tinted head- and taillights. The SE also has firmer suspension tuning and revised power steering. Inside the SE are leatherette/cloth upholstery, unique instruments and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Sienna XLE adds a number of luxury features to the LE's list of amenities, including a unique metallic-gray grille insert, automatic headlights, a sunroof, an acoustic windshield, a blind spot monitoring system, leather upholstery, wood-grain interior trim, premium instrumentation, heated front seats, a four-way power front passenger seat and power-opening rear quarter windows.

The plush Limited features 18-inch alloy wheels, a satin chrome grille, auto-dimming outside mirrors, dual sunroofs, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, two-tone leather seating, driver memory settings, a leather-and-wood steering wheel, an upgraded 10-speaker JBL surround-sound audio system, second-row lounge-style seats and a power-split-folding third-row seat.

Although some of the upper trims' features are available on lower trims as individual options, most optional features are grouped into packages that vary based on trim level and where you live in the U.S. Other notable highlights include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system (with a large screen that can be split to display two different sources) and a navigation system with a 6.1-inch display, Entune smartphone app integration and a rearview camera. For the Sienna Limited only, Toyota offers xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control and adaptive cruise control with a forward collision warning system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Toyota Sienna is essentially unchanged apart from the tow prep package becoming standard across the board and the SE trim now offering a blind spot monitoring system as an individual option (it previously required the purchase of an option package).

Performance & mpg

Every Toyota Sienna comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers 266 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque and drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The Sienna LE, XLE and Limited models can also be equipped with all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, we timed a front-drive Sienna Limited from zero to 60 mph in a swift 7.5 seconds. The EPA fuel economy estimates come in at 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway) for front-wheel-drive versions. Opting for all-wheel drive drops those estimates to 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and active front head restraints are standard on all 2014 Toyota Sienna models. A rearview camera, a blind spot monitoring system and front and rear parking sensors are available depending on the trim level, while the Limited can be had with a forward collision warning system. At our test track, a Sienna Limited stopped from 60 mph in 127 feet -- about average for the minivan segment.

In government crash testing, the Sienna received an overall score of four stars out of five, with three stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Sienna earned a top score of "Good" for its performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. It also earned a "Good" rating for its seat/head restraint design's whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

We've long been impressed with the Sienna's V6 engine, which has the juice to deliver lively acceleration whether you're bopping around town running errands or getting up to cruising speed on the freeway. The smart six-speed automatic transmission does a great job at keeping the thrust on tap, yet the Sienna still manages to provide respectable fuel economy provided you're not too aggressive with the gas pedal.

The 2014 Toyota Sienna's ride quality is plush, and all versions offer competent handling. The SE's recalibrated suspension gives it even more agility around turns, albeit with a somewhat firmer (though still comfortable) ride quality. The steering in most Siennas is precise and light in effort (but low on feedback and not especially sporty), while the SE offers a meatier feel to its steering action in keeping with its more athletic character.

Interior

Lower trim levels of the Sienna are attractively decked out with high-quality fabric upholstery, while higher-end models get leather along with simulated wood cabin accents. Some of the interior plastics feel a bit downmarket, though, while others -- such as the intentionally coarse-textured plastic on the dash -- are just plain odd. Seating is plush, though, and there's abundant storage space along with user-friendly controls.

On the electronics front, the Sienna's available navigation system includes Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services that includes features like the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, and real-time traffic, sports and stock information. The touchscreen interface is pretty easy to use, but sometimes the virtual buttons' delayed response to touch inputs can be frustrating. The long reach from the driver seat to the center console's controls can also be problematic. The available rear-seat entertainment system features a split-screen monitor that allows two different media (a movie on one side and a video game on the other, for example) to play simultaneously -- thereby making it easier to keep the peace in the backseat.

With a seven-passenger Sienna, you get second-row captain's chairs that tip forward to allow easier access to the third row; these chairs also have a long-slide feature to maximize legroom for taller passengers. However, the seats require a fair amount of effort to slide, and removing them is a job best left to two people, as they are rather heavy and awkward. The eight-passenger Sienna comes with a 40/20/40-split second-row bench, and its center section slides close to the front seats for easier access to the little ones seated there.

If you choose a Sienna Limited with its lounge seats, the second-row passengers get to recline in La-Z-Boy-style comfort, provided the seats are positioned back far enough (and the front seats are up far enough) to allow the built-in footrests to rise all the way up. With the second-row seats removed and the third row stowed, the Sienna provides a massive 150 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Sienna.

5(46%)
4(12%)
3(25%)
2(4%)
1(13%)
3.8
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Totaled 2014 Sienna: I now have a 2017 Sienna SE
luxsacra,11/25/2013
XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The Sienna 2014 XLE was a great car. I hit two deer in a 75 mph zone. Air bags deployed, and I wasn't injured except for ear problems due to the side airbag hitting me in the ear. I now have a 2017 Sienna SE Premium. Technology is much advanced since 2014. The BlueTooth interface is greatly improved (much easier to use with a shorter introduction: "How may I help you" as compared to the long explanation before), though during phone calls people can tell I am in the car. With my 2010 Kia Sorento BlueTooth people usually couldn't tell I was driving. The Kia had the microphone on the driver's side windshield pillar; Toyota has kept the microphone in the center above the rear view mirror. iPod interface is also greatly improved. Navigation screen is bigger and better. There is now an information screen in between the speedometer and tachometer. You can customize the screen (mpg, digital speedometer, miles to empty, etc., outside temp is always displayed on the screen). The seats are much more comfortable than those in the 2014. Down hill assist works great: I do a lot of mountain and hill driving. The 2014 had down hill assist, but it didn't work well. Cabin lights are improved: window, door and cupholder lights are brighter and easier to see; they are now blue instead of green. The ride seems quieter, even though the SE comes with 19" rims. The handling is better--tighter, more responsive steering. The engine is now 8 speeds for better gas mileage, but I notice that the pick-up isn't as good. It seems to take longer when I step on the gas getting onto the freeway. The 2017 comes with LED daytime running lights, and the tail lights are LED, so that it looks like they are all white until the diodes light up. The SE does not have automatic third row windows--I miss that: they can only be opened manually. The SE Premium comes with 6 speakers instead of four, which is one reason I went with Premium; however, it also has a rear entertainment system, which I think is a waste. I didn't want it. I would have preferred automatic third row windows or parking assist or adaptive (radar) cruise control, or a subwoofer, or another moon roof, or cooled seats to a drop-down screen that sometimes rattles and will probably never be used. All that wiring for nothing (Blu-ray player to screen, input jacks in the rear (s video?!), headphone jacks, wired into sound system)! There is also a Blu-ray player which takes the place of a storage shelf that I used to use. I almost backed out of the sale because I didn't want the entertainment system. Why oh why, Toyota, did you have to put the entertainment system in? People have iPads and gaming devices with better screens, but I can't buy a stand alone cooled seat, or automatic third row windows, or any of the other useful items I mentioned previously that would have taken much less wiring. What were you thinking?
Practicality rendered in steel and plastic
henry_bowman,05/22/2014
LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
FIVE YEAR UPDATE: Things are going well with our Sienna. There's just shy of 60,000 miles on the odometer. There was a recall on the rear door motors that was fixed during a short morning at the dealership. Other than that, it's still working fine with nothing but oil, filters, and wiper blades. This has been a GREAT purchase. FOUR YEAR UPDATE: No problems to report with our Sienna after ~ 40,000 miles. Oil, air filters, washer fluid, tires, and wiper blades are all that it has demanded. The interior is holding up well. The engine starts and runs strong. The large space between the captain's chairs in the 2nd row is wonderful - it keeps little hands away from siblings! THREE YEAR UPDATE: Still love our Sienna. No problems and the only trips to the dealership are for oil changes and tire rotation. If it was stolen tomorrow, I'd buy another Sienna without a second thought. #toyotafamily TWO YEAR UPDATE: We initially leased our Sienna because it was our first minivan and we were unsure if we'd like. After two years, we loved it so much we bought out the lease. While at the dealership, they offered us $4,000 more than the buyout because the fair market value of the vehicle was so high. We decline their offer and kept our Sienna. After two years, we had zero problems with the van. The kids like that they can easily get in and out of the van by themselves, and close the doors. We've driven it cross-country and it excels in that role. There's plenty of space for luggage, tons of cupholders, good highway fuel economy (26 mpg), and a comfortable ride. My biggest complaint is the small screen for the backup camera. That's not really the van's fault, as a larger screen was available when new and I declined that option. My wife's favorite feature is the storage spot for her purse. It rides comfortably below the center stack. The front or rear seat passengers don't have to hold it and it's out of the way but easily within reach. ---------------------------- Our Sienna is the vehicle we should have gotten years ago instead of an SUV. It is incredibly practical despite its geeky image. The interior is often a sore spot in Sienna reviews, but many confuse a minivan with a Lexus sedan. The hard plastics in the Sienna are designed for contact with snot-nosed kids with their greasy popcorn hands. The interior of the Sienna is much easier to clean and will hold up better to hard use compared to something with soft-touch plastics. The Sienna does not have the reliability problems that the Odyssey has. Honda V6 powertrains have a history of eating transmissions and, lately, engines. Too bad, because the rest of the Odyssey is very nice.
Great Ride, loads of room, and no spare tire
carlryan,01/06/2015
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I am pleased with this car, 15k miles in except for the run flat tires and lack of a spare. the AWD versions of these vans have this serious design flaw, and the run flat tires are twice the price of standard tires, and wear twice as fast. So the buyer can figure on a factor of Four times the expense for keeping rubber on this car. As a lessor, I am disappointed that I will have to buy tires at least once for this car, and the run flats are absolutely awful for AWD traction and performance once they get to 4/32.
Loving our living room on wheels.
Kim,09/04/2016
XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I just purchased a 2014 pre owned Toyota Sienna. I have only owned the Van for a month. So far I love how it drives and the space it gives our family. I have 3 kids under the age of 9. I love the blue tooth and how I can play music from my iPhone. Its been such a luxury after driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla for 13 years. I would have liked to buy newer and have all the updated luxuries. However, my budget would not allot for this. Hopefully the next time around. But I bought my kids portable DVD players for entertainment that work just as good. I live in a mountainous area. We get all kinds of weather, but winters can get bad with snow and ice. So I love that the Toyota Sienna is offered in AWD. It also offers leather seats. Something I did not have in my last car. So much easier to clean and take care of with kids. I definitely think that if you are looking for a van the Sienna is something I would check out. The only issues I see that other vans have is storage space under the seats. The Sienna offers recliner captains seats. Although this seems coolant first. I have mixed feelings about them. I feel that for kids they are great. But do not fit well if you are an adult with long legs. I would of rather of seen Toyota use that space for storage space under the seats instead. I also wish Toyota offered more USB ports through out the middle and back rows. Since that is where my kids use all there electronic devices on road trips and outings. This could be offered in newer models. But its something I think would be wonderful if it is not. Overall I love our mini van and have and will remain a loyal Toyota customer and owner.
See all 24 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Toyota Sienna

Used 2014 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is priced between $14,980 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 50707 and91179 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is priced between $13,339 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 88124 and139493 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access is priced between $13,490 and$15,290 with odometer readings between 74409 and85605 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger is priced between $13,990 and$21,498 with odometer readings between 53445 and163000 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger is priced between $17,997 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 52531 and80066 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger is priced between $17,747 and$17,747 with odometer readings between 82882 and82882 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2014 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,339 and mileage as low as 50707 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,672.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,429.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,262.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,526.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota Sienna?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Sienna lease specials

Related Used 2014 Toyota Sienna info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles