Used 2014 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Dark Green
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    100,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,000

    $5,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    195,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,750

    $1,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger

    110,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $2,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Red
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    84,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,186

    $2,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Red
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    136,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,999

    $1,853 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    64,762 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,990

    $3,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    98,265 miles

    $16,735

    $2,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    131,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,000

    $2,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger

    95,784 miles

    $17,877

    $2,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    114,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,998

    $2,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    69,377 miles

    $18,490

    $2,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger in Red
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger

    108,016 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,984

    $1,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access

    102,861 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,295

    $1,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger

    42,255 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    68,465 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,000

    $1,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    77,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,495

    $1,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access

    74,222 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,999

    $833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access

    79,954 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,977

    $627 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,021 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna

Overall Consumer Rating
3.824 Reviews
  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Totaled 2014 Sienna: I now have a 2017 Sienna SE
luxsacra,11/25/2013
XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The Sienna 2014 XLE was a great car. I hit two deer in a 75 mph zone. Air bags deployed, and I wasn't injured except for ear problems due to the side airbag hitting me in the ear. I now have a 2017 Sienna SE Premium. Technology is much advanced since 2014. The BlueTooth interface is greatly improved (much easier to use with a shorter introduction: "How may I help you" as compared to the long explanation before), though during phone calls people can tell I am in the car. With my 2010 Kia Sorento BlueTooth people usually couldn't tell I was driving. The Kia had the microphone on the driver's side windshield pillar; Toyota has kept the microphone in the center above the rear view mirror. iPod interface is also greatly improved. Navigation screen is bigger and better. There is now an information screen in between the speedometer and tachometer. You can customize the screen (mpg, digital speedometer, miles to empty, etc., outside temp is always displayed on the screen). The seats are much more comfortable than those in the 2014. Down hill assist works great: I do a lot of mountain and hill driving. The 2014 had down hill assist, but it didn't work well. Cabin lights are improved: window, door and cupholder lights are brighter and easier to see; they are now blue instead of green. The ride seems quieter, even though the SE comes with 19" rims. The handling is better--tighter, more responsive steering. The engine is now 8 speeds for better gas mileage, but I notice that the pick-up isn't as good. It seems to take longer when I step on the gas getting onto the freeway. The 2017 comes with LED daytime running lights, and the tail lights are LED, so that it looks like they are all white until the diodes light up. The SE does not have automatic third row windows--I miss that: they can only be opened manually. The SE Premium comes with 6 speakers instead of four, which is one reason I went with Premium; however, it also has a rear entertainment system, which I think is a waste. I didn't want it. I would have preferred automatic third row windows or parking assist or adaptive (radar) cruise control, or a subwoofer, or another moon roof, or cooled seats to a drop-down screen that sometimes rattles and will probably never be used. All that wiring for nothing (Blu-ray player to screen, input jacks in the rear (s video?!), headphone jacks, wired into sound system)! There is also a Blu-ray player which takes the place of a storage shelf that I used to use. I almost backed out of the sale because I didn't want the entertainment system. Why oh why, Toyota, did you have to put the entertainment system in? People have iPads and gaming devices with better screens, but I can't buy a stand alone cooled seat, or automatic third row windows, or any of the other useful items I mentioned previously that would have taken much less wiring. What were you thinking?
Report abuse
