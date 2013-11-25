Used 2014 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
- 100,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000$5,642 Below Market
- 195,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,750$1,671 Below Market
- 110,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988$2,042 Below Market
- 84,802 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,186$2,324 Below Market
- 136,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,999$1,853 Below Market
- 64,762 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,990$3,203 Below Market
- 98,265 miles
$16,735$2,163 Below Market
- 131,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,000$2,147 Below Market
- 95,784 miles
$17,877$2,665 Below Market
- 114,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,998$2,315 Below Market
- 69,377 miles
$18,490$2,138 Below Market
- 108,016 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,984$1,563 Below Market
- 102,861 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,295$1,550 Below Market
- 42,255 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 68,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000$1,307 Below Market
- 77,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,495$1,006 Below Market
- 74,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999$833 Below Market
- 79,954 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,977$627 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Sienna
The Sienna 2014 XLE was a great car. I hit two deer in a 75 mph zone. Air bags deployed, and I wasn't injured except for ear problems due to the side airbag hitting me in the ear. I now have a 2017 Sienna SE Premium. Technology is much advanced since 2014. The BlueTooth interface is greatly improved (much easier to use with a shorter introduction: "How may I help you" as compared to the long explanation before), though during phone calls people can tell I am in the car. With my 2010 Kia Sorento BlueTooth people usually couldn't tell I was driving. The Kia had the microphone on the driver's side windshield pillar; Toyota has kept the microphone in the center above the rear view mirror. iPod interface is also greatly improved. Navigation screen is bigger and better. There is now an information screen in between the speedometer and tachometer. You can customize the screen (mpg, digital speedometer, miles to empty, etc., outside temp is always displayed on the screen). The seats are much more comfortable than those in the 2014. Down hill assist works great: I do a lot of mountain and hill driving. The 2014 had down hill assist, but it didn't work well. Cabin lights are improved: window, door and cupholder lights are brighter and easier to see; they are now blue instead of green. The ride seems quieter, even though the SE comes with 19" rims. The handling is better--tighter, more responsive steering. The engine is now 8 speeds for better gas mileage, but I notice that the pick-up isn't as good. It seems to take longer when I step on the gas getting onto the freeway. The 2017 comes with LED daytime running lights, and the tail lights are LED, so that it looks like they are all white until the diodes light up. The SE does not have automatic third row windows--I miss that: they can only be opened manually. The SE Premium comes with 6 speakers instead of four, which is one reason I went with Premium; however, it also has a rear entertainment system, which I think is a waste. I didn't want it. I would have preferred automatic third row windows or parking assist or adaptive (radar) cruise control, or a subwoofer, or another moon roof, or cooled seats to a drop-down screen that sometimes rattles and will probably never be used. All that wiring for nothing (Blu-ray player to screen, input jacks in the rear (s video?!), headphone jacks, wired into sound system)! There is also a Blu-ray player which takes the place of a storage shelf that I used to use. I almost backed out of the sale because I didn't want the entertainment system. Why oh why, Toyota, did you have to put the entertainment system in? People have iPads and gaming devices with better screens, but I can't buy a stand alone cooled seat, or automatic third row windows, or any of the other useful items I mentioned previously that would have taken much less wiring. What were you thinking?
