Used 2004 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

3,021 listings
Sienna Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,021 listings
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Light Blue
    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    129,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,999

    $2,595 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Silver
    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    159,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,973

    $1,071 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in White
    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    175,425 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,999

    $566 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Gray
    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    177,226 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Light Blue
    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    128,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $946 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Silver
    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    99,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,250

    $278 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna
    2004 Toyota Sienna

    104,748 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,387

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger in Gray
    2004 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger

    170,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,000

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger in Light Blue
    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger

    125,912 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,595

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Silver
    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    204,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,900

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger
    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Gray
    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    175,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,888

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger
    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    199,084 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger
    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    76,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna
    2004 Toyota Sienna

    109,971 miles

    $7,990

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Gray
    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    176,906 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,788

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Light Brown
    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    178,745 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,999

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger in Silver
    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger

    222,266 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,600

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7753 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
XLE Limited 406,000 Miles with only Minor Issues
walleyeman57,02/15/2012
XLE Limited 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased this van with 60K miles on it in 2007. Since then I have put over 240 more. This has been the most reliable car or truck I have ever owned. The items I have repaired or replaced include tires, brakes, spark plugs, and two timing belts. I had to have a new A/C compressor last summer. Both power sliding door cables broke some time ago but I have not fixed them because the doors open and close with one finger-they are a waste. This van still has the original alternator, starter, shocks, springs and of course engine and transmission. It rides and drives nice with no real issues. I would rate the comfort very good. Well, with well over 400,000 this van remains a daily driver for our family. Three timing belt changes (two with water pumps) three spark plug changes, two radiators, a couple strut changes. I do a transmission drain and fill every year. This van just keeps on going. No rust to speak of-and we live in MI where our roads are heavily salted at least 4 months out of the year. It is almost scary that the alternator, starter, and of course engine and transmission are original . We still use this van for long road trips-but I did put the title in the glove box just in case we have to make a quick trade while far from home. My 92 YO mother comments that she loves the smooth and comfortable ride. This van has lasted more than twice as long as the two Dodge vans we had in the past (190K and 170K) and shows no signs of giving up. Yes, you do have to maintain it. I change the oil about every 5-10K miles in addition to the trans fluid changes. I add up what we spend on repairs and maintenance every year and it still does not make sense for us to lay out another $40K for a new one. I think Toyota never got the message of planned obsolescence. This van is used in mixed driving as we live in the country but travel to urban areas at least 3 times per week. 10-3-17 we still drive this van everyday. This past year we put a new radiator and brakes. The starter and battery were replaced. This was the original starter-so really not a surprise. With 428k mikes people are shocked there is no visible rust anywhere on the body. I did change the tranny fluid again. I had an oil analysis done by Blackstone Labs and it came back great with no issues. 1-6-19 we took the van on a 1000 mile trip with no issues. While in the trip we purchased a 2012 Sienna. I sold this 2004 with 452,xxx miles and she was running great.
