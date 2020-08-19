Used 2004 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
- 129,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$2,595 Below Market
- 159,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,973$1,071 Below Market
- 175,425 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$566 Below Market
- 177,226 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 128,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999$946 Below Market
- 99,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,250$278 Below Market
- 104,748 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$7,387
- 170,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,000
- 125,912 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,595
- 204,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 175,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,888
- 199,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500
- 76,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
- 109,971 miles
$7,990
- 176,906 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,788
- 178,745 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 222,266 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,600
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna
walleyeman57,02/15/2012
XLE Limited 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased this van with 60K miles on it in 2007. Since then I have put over 240 more. This has been the most reliable car or truck I have ever owned. The items I have repaired or replaced include tires, brakes, spark plugs, and two timing belts. I had to have a new A/C compressor last summer. Both power sliding door cables broke some time ago but I have not fixed them because the doors open and close with one finger-they are a waste. This van still has the original alternator, starter, shocks, springs and of course engine and transmission. It rides and drives nice with no real issues. I would rate the comfort very good. Well, with well over 400,000 this van remains a daily driver for our family. Three timing belt changes (two with water pumps) three spark plug changes, two radiators, a couple strut changes. I do a transmission drain and fill every year. This van just keeps on going. No rust to speak of-and we live in MI where our roads are heavily salted at least 4 months out of the year. It is almost scary that the alternator, starter, and of course engine and transmission are original . We still use this van for long road trips-but I did put the title in the glove box just in case we have to make a quick trade while far from home. My 92 YO mother comments that she loves the smooth and comfortable ride. This van has lasted more than twice as long as the two Dodge vans we had in the past (190K and 170K) and shows no signs of giving up. Yes, you do have to maintain it. I change the oil about every 5-10K miles in addition to the trans fluid changes. I add up what we spend on repairs and maintenance every year and it still does not make sense for us to lay out another $40K for a new one. I think Toyota never got the message of planned obsolescence. This van is used in mixed driving as we live in the country but travel to urban areas at least 3 times per week. 10-3-17 we still drive this van everyday. This past year we put a new radiator and brakes. The starter and battery were replaced. This was the original starter-so really not a surprise. With 428k mikes people are shocked there is no visible rust anywhere on the body. I did change the tranny fluid again. I had an oil analysis done by Blackstone Labs and it came back great with no issues. 1-6-19 we took the van on a 1000 mile trip with no issues. While in the trip we purchased a 2012 Sienna. I sold this 2004 with 452,xxx miles and she was running great.
