  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Sienna
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(753)
Appraise this car

2004 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Reliable Camry genes, refined V6, fold-flat 60/40 third-row seat, seven- and eight-passenger seating configurations, available all-wheel drive.
  • Unusual gearshifter placement, doesn't feel as "carlike" as the Honda Odyssey, some desirable options aren't available on all trims.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Toyota Sienna for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$3,895 - $3,900
Used Sienna for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2004 Sienna has all the right stuff to take on the toughest minivan competitors, even the much acclaimed Honda Odyssey.

2004 Highlights

The Sienna has been completely redesigned for 2004. Roomier and more powerful than before, Toyota's minivan entry now has the all-important fold-flat third-row seat, as well as a choice of seven- or eight-passenger seating (on lower level trims) and available all-wheel drive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Sienna.

5(83%)
4(10%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
753 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 753 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

XLE Limited 406,000 Miles with only Minor Issues
walleyeman57,02/15/2012
XLE Limited 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased this van with 60K miles on it in 2007. Since then I have put over 240 more. This has been the most reliable car or truck I have ever owned. The items I have repaired or replaced include tires, brakes, spark plugs, and two timing belts. I had to have a new A/C compressor last summer. Both power sliding door cables broke some time ago but I have not fixed them because the doors open and close with one finger-they are a waste. This van still has the original alternator, starter, shocks, springs and of course engine and transmission. It rides and drives nice with no real issues. I would rate the comfort very good. Well, with well over 400,000 this van remains a daily driver for our family. Three timing belt changes (two with water pumps) three spark plug changes, two radiators, a couple strut changes. I do a transmission drain and fill every year. This van just keeps on going. No rust to speak of-and we live in MI where our roads are heavily salted at least 4 months out of the year. It is almost scary that the alternator, starter, and of course engine and transmission are original . We still use this van for long road trips-but I did put the title in the glove box just in case we have to make a quick trade while far from home. My 92 YO mother comments that she loves the smooth and comfortable ride. This van has lasted more than twice as long as the two Dodge vans we had in the past (190K and 170K) and shows no signs of giving up. Yes, you do have to maintain it. I change the oil about every 5-10K miles in addition to the trans fluid changes. I add up what we spend on repairs and maintenance every year and it still does not make sense for us to lay out another $40K for a new one. I think Toyota never got the message of planned obsolescence. This van is used in mixed driving as we live in the country but travel to urban areas at least 3 times per week. 10-3-17 we still drive this van everyday. This past year we put a new radiator and brakes. The starter and battery were replaced. This was the original starter-so really not a surprise. With 428k mikes people are shocked there is no visible rust anywhere on the body. I did change the tranny fluid again. I had an oil analysis done by Blackstone Labs and it came back great with no issues. 1-6-19 we took the van on a 1000 mile trip with no issues. While in the trip we purchased a 2012 Sienna. I sold this 2004 with 452,xxx miles and she was running great.
Not bad!
ksgirl1,01/07/2011
I bought my 04 used in 2008 with 55Kmi. I just sold it in Oct. with 90K miles. I thought it was a great car. Super comfy and great smooth and quiet ride. My complaints would be the heated seats never seemed to get more than lukewarm. I also thought it took awhile to warm the interior of this car in the winter. The other issue we had was the DVD player would sometimes not eject the discs but other than that it was a great car for us. The only reason I sold it was because I was ready for something non "mom like". I would reccomend.
'04 Sienna LE 7-passenger
jrobey747,05/31/2012
My wife and I recently purchased a used '04 Sienna w/122,000 miles on it. I didn't think twice about buying this Sienna because of Toyota's reliabilty (we also own a '02 Camry w/175,000 miles on it). The model we got is the LE 7-passenger w/leather interior. It is a very comfortable vehicle to ride in and fun to drive, even though it's a minivan. Other than some slight vibration in the dash the Sienna drives like new, very smooth and quiet. My wife loves the right rear sliding door that opens w/a push of a button. Although, I have heard of many instances when the chain breaks in that power sliding door being a costly repair (over $1400 I believe). We love the minivan life!
Happy so far
Happy so far,07/29/2010
Purchased at 92k from original owner who had only needed routine maintenance. Aside from radiator (below), our only maintenance has been scheduled (including the 90k timing belt swap) and an ATF flush for good measure. OEM front rotors finally replaced at over 100k. After being bled to death by domestic vehicle repair costs (and that with doing lots of the work ourselves) this has been a wonderful change. Easy to maintain, well-thought-out engine layout, etc. Sure footed and nimble: great in upstate NY snow with dedicated snow radials, and a quiet, controlled ride with good quality all-seasons the rest of the year. Our local repair shop is experienced with Toyotas, a good source for advice.
See all 753 reviews of the 2004 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Toyota Sienna
More About This Model

The Honda Odyssey has enjoyed a long run as king of the minivan hill. Edmunds.com named the Odyssey "Most Wanted" minivan every year since the current generation hit the market as a 1999 model, and consumers around the country reflect our editorial voting process by keeping the Odyssey perpetually on dealer order lists. While the Odyssey remains the one to beat for 2003 models, the early introduction of the 2004 Toyota Sienna could provide some stiff competition.

In order to fully appreciate the new Sienna's long list of improvements, we spent some time behind the wheel of a 2003 version just prior to our first experience in the 2004 model. Although still a capable minivan, the current Sienna showed signs of age in its interior design and was down on power compared to the competition.

The 2004 Sienna benefits from a new 3.3-liter V6 engine, increasing horsepower from 210 hp to 230 hp, and torque from 220 pound-feet to 242 lb-ft. We immediately noticed the difference around town and especially when moving into a freeway passing lane. The more powerful engine is coupled with a new five-speed automatic transmission — an improvement over the previous four-speed automatic version. This combination results in better fuel mileage with preliminary EPA figures of 19 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway for two-wheel-drive models.

In addition to the larger engine and five-speed transmission, the new Sienna also offers an optional all-wheel-drive system, a benefit it claims over the Honda Odyssey and just about every other minivan on the market as well. This system not only provides peace of mind to families who live in areas where severe weather is a threat, but it's also an added safety benefit while driving on lightly dampened freeways. The all-wheel-drive system uses a center differential to divide engine power 50/50 to the front and rear wheels, so if one set of wheels begins to slip, power is automatically transferred to the wheels that have more grip. The standard 17-inch wheels that come on AWD-equipped models also feature run-flat tires for an added level of safety. All-wheel drive is available on the LE, XLE and XLE Limited models, while the CE will be limited to the standard two-wheel-drive powertrain.

With a stretched wheelbase — nearly five inches longer than the current Sienna — and widened front and rear tracks, the new Sienna handles much better than the previous model. The overall length has been increased by 6.5 inches, and while you might think that a larger vehicle would make for poorer handling characteristics, we found the new Sienna to be more carlike than ever before, although the Honda Odyssey shows less body roll during cornering. Surprisingly enough, even with its expanded dimensions, Toyota still managed to cut the Sienna's turning radius by more than three feet — from 40 feet down to 36.8 feet, while the Odyssey is hampered comparatively at 37.7 feet.

By design, minivans are inherently used for transporting people, and therefore safety plays a big part in their design. The Sienna is no exception as it comes standard with antilock brakes, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist on all models. Vehicle stability control with traction control is optional on lower-end models, but standard equipment on XLE Limited trim and all-wheel-drive models.

There are airbags aplenty in the new Sienna, including front side and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows — yet another claim that the Sienna can now make over the Odyssey. The Sienna can also accommodate three child safety seats across the second row, since the LATCH (Lower Anchor with Tether for Children) system is standard in all second-row seating positions.

We were immediately impressed by the Sienna's spacious new cabin. Interior volume has increased by 45 cubic feet, making the Sienna the new class leader for cargo space at just under 149 cubic feet. The Sienna is available in both seven- and eight-passenger configurations, while the Odyssey maxes out at seven passengers. With the Sienna's seven-passenger configuration, the second-row captain's chairs can be pushed together to create a bench seat. The eight-passenger version uses a three-way split bench in the second row which allows you to pull the middle seat 13 inches closer to the driver to provide an easier reach to a pint-sized child safety-seat occupant.

One of the Odyssey's most heralded features has been its flat-folding third-row bench seat. While the Honda's seat is convenient to flip and fold into the floor, there's no doubt that it takes two hands and most of the body weight of a 120-pound woman to complete the action. The Sienna has improved upon the Odyssey's rear-seat function by engineering a 60/40-split third-row bench which can also be folded flat into the floor, either in halves or as the entire bench. Either way, flipping and folding that rear bench in two sections is much lighter and therefore easier than the Odyssey's one-piece bench. Toyota boasts that with the second-row seats removed and the third row stowed, 4-by-8 sheets of plywood can be transported flat on the Sienna's floor.

Most minivans now provide the convenience of dual sliding side doors, but not all have advanced to making them remote power doors. On the XLE and XLE Limited models, the Sienna takes the side doors, and also the rear hatch, all the way to remote power, allowing harried mothers and fathers to keep a hand on the kid and a hand on the grocery cart while the doors begin to open at the quick push of a button.

We found the Sienna's interior to be comfortable and pleasing with high-quality fabric and interior moldings on lower trim levels, and leather seating surfaces and wood trim on the high-end models. The center stack has been redesigned and sports simple stereo and climate controls, and a uniquely placed gated gearshift handle. Stereo controls work a standard AM/FM/cassette/CD unit with six speakers, or an upgraded 300-watt unit with 10 speakers and surround sound. Climate control comes in dual-zone on CE and LE models, and a new digitally operated tri-zone system on XLE and XLE Limited, allowing rear passengers to set the controls to their comfort level. While it took a few shifts between park, drive and reverse to remember that the quirky shifter was on the console instead of the steering column, we found it nothing to complain about.

Numerous storage compartments are placed throughout the Sienna's interior to secure small items that travel with you on a daily basis. We found the two gloveboxes, the large removable center console box and the 10 baggage hooks to be just the beginning of the hidden treasures found in the Sienna's nooks and crannies, and even noticed the handbag hook that designers placed on the side of the center stack in the passenger's footwell to prevent an unlatched purse from spilling its contents.

DVD rear-seat entertainment systems have been showing up on more and more family vehicles, and it was no surprise to find a DVD unit with a swing-down screen, remote control and two wireless headphone sets ready to entertain the little kids (and big kids, too) who travel as second- and third-row passengers.

The XLE model only offers Sienna buyers a GPS navigation system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen monitor and voice guidance. While we didn't travel any great distance using the nav system, we did allow it to guide us around town and found it easy to operate with simple controls. Combined with the nav system is a rearview camera monitoring system that shows a wide-angle view of the rear of the Sienna whenever the minivan is put in reverse gear. This feature will be much appreciated if you find that your kids' bikes often seem strategically placed in the driveway behind your rear tires.

The top-of-the-line XLE Limited model, a new trim level on the 2004 Sienna, gets the lion's share of the Sienna's new features. Standard on the XLE Limited is a park-assist system that uses a sonar range-finding system. The system uses two front sensors and four rear sensors with an audible beep that quickens as you close in on the obstruction in your path. Other standard equipment includes a laser cruise control system that can be set to conventional speed cruise control, or set as a time interval based on the car ahead of you, and pull-up sunshades for second- and third-row seating area windows.

There's no doubt in our minds that the 2004 Sienna will become a standout in the minivan world. Its carlike handling and innovative features will challenge all of its competition, and that's before pricing even comes into play. The Sienna CE will go on sale this spring with a price tag of $22,955 — that's nearly $1,000 less than the 2003 CE model. The new Sienna is truly the right mix of product and pricing, not to mention it has the proud Toyota reputation behind it.

Used 2004 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), CE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE Limited 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), LE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE Limited 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), LE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), and CE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 204819 and204819 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2004 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,895 and mileage as low as 126723 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,364.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,170.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,315.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,682.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Sienna?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Sienna lease specials

Related Used 2004 Toyota Sienna info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles