  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. 2022 Toyota Sienna

2022 Toyota Sienna

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $36,000
2022 Toyota Sienna
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Sienna
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
  • No significant changes
  • Part of the fourth Sienna generation introduced for 2021
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
Toyota Sienna for Sale
2022 Toyota Sienna Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/08/2021
What is the Sienna?

The 2022 is the latest version of Toyota's long-running minivan and is one of just a few minivans still being sold today. The Sienna underwent a full redesign just last year, with all-new styling inside and out, new tech and driver aids, and a hybrid-only powertrain. Rivals include the Honda Odyssey — Edmunds' top-rated minivan — and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid. A new Kia Carnival is coming soon and should breathe even more life into this segment.

We don't expect any major changes for 2022, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. We found the 2021 Sienna roomy and comfortable, with decent space in all three rows of seating. Available all-wheel drive is a plus for those who need it, and the hybrid powertrain helps yield excellent fuel economy. Unfortunately, that hybrid powertrain can make the Sienna feel underpowered, especially when loaded with people. It's also surprising that the second-row seats can't be removed, hurting overall utility for those who use their vans for hauling things other than people.

EdmundsEdmunds says

We expect the 2022 Sienna will continue to provide ample comfort, space, safety and technology basics well. High fuel economy is another bonus. But minivans are so similar and fundamentally good now that shopping around will be worth your while. You can also check out our review of the 2021 Sienna as we don't expect major changes for 2022.

People Also Viewed
2022 Honda OdysseyLearn more
2022 Honda Odyssey
2021 Toyota HighlanderLearn more
2021 Toyota Highlander
2021 Chrysler PacificaLearn more
2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota Sienna.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Sienna Articles

    Related 2022 Toyota Sienna info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model