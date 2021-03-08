What is the Sienna?

The 2022 is the latest version of Toyota's long-running minivan and is one of just a few minivans still being sold today. The Sienna underwent a full redesign just last year, with all-new styling inside and out, new tech and driver aids, and a hybrid-only powertrain. Rivals include the Honda Odyssey — Edmunds' top-rated minivan — and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid. A new Kia Carnival is coming soon and should breathe even more life into this segment.

We don't expect any major changes for 2022, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. We found the 2021 Sienna roomy and comfortable, with decent space in all three rows of seating. Available all-wheel drive is a plus for those who need it, and the hybrid powertrain helps yield excellent fuel economy. Unfortunately, that hybrid powertrain can make the Sienna feel underpowered, especially when loaded with people. It's also surprising that the second-row seats can't be removed, hurting overall utility for those who use their vans for hauling things other than people.