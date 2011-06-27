Used 2017 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
- $25,485Great Deal | $7,577 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger19,858 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.SE Preferred Package: Includes Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Smart Key System On All Doors with Push Button Start and Remote Illuminated Entry, Chrome Accented Outside Door Handles with Touch-Sensor Lock/Unlock Feature, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshade, Driver Easy Speak, and Entune Premium Audio with Navigation and App Suite - Includes The Entune Multimedia Bundle (7 Inch High Resolution Touch-Screen with Split Screen Display, AM/FM CD Player with MP3/WMA Playback Capability, 6 Speakers, Auxiliary Audio Jack, USB 2.0 Port with iPod Connectivity and Control, Advanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Phone Capability, Phone Book Access and Music Streaming Via Bluetooth Wireless Technology), Entune App Suite, HD Radio, HD Predictive Traffic and Doppler Weather Overlay, AM/FM Cache Radio, SiriusXM All Access Radio with 3-Month Complimentary Trial, Gracenotes Album Cover Art, and Integrated Backup Camera Display F FE 50 State Emissions P BM Chrome Lower Door Moldings MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-valve D-4S Injection with Dual VVT-i Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Intelligence (ECT-i) 19 Alloy Wheels with P235/50R19 Tires Sport Tuned Steering and Suspension SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brake System, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution, Brake Assist & Smart Stop Technology Driver & Fr Passenger Active Headrests Advanced Airbag System: Driver & Front Passenger Seat-Mounted Side, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Seat Cushion & 3-row Side Curtain Airbags 4 LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tethers for Children) locations: 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row EXTERIOR Smoked-Chrome Auto On/Off Headlights Dual Pwr Sliding SideDoors &Pwr Liftgate LED Daytime Running Lights Color-Keyed Power Outside Mirrors with Integrated Blind Spot Mirrors INTERIOR Leather Trimmed Front Seats, 8-way Power Drivers Seat Removable Tip Up & Long Slide 2nd Row Captain's Chairs w/Stowable Center Seat Leatherette 60/40 Split and Stow 3rd Row Seat with One-Motion Stow 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control: Driver, Passenger and Rear Zones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink Universal Transceiver 7 Hi-Res Touch-Screen,AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, SXM All Access 3-mo Trial, HD Radio & Integrated Backup Camera Display Scout GPS Link App 4.2 Color TFT Multi-Info Display Screen, ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Material, Low tire pressure warni
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDXZ3DC1HS872528
Stock: U3346P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $19,495Great Deal | $3,682 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger32,244 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
No PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!! RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0HS817143
Stock: L6979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- $26,000Great Deal | $2,352 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger14,705 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northtown Honda - Amherst / New York
Only 14,705 Miles! Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Toyota Sienna boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function. This Toyota Sienna Comes Equipped with These Options Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Northtown Honda, 2277 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYZ3DC6HS845068
Stock: 20G552A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $18,000Great Deal | $4,005 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access94,368 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Taylor Hyundai of Perrysburg - Perrysburg / Ohio
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to the exclusive Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg online vehicle listings. <b>Vehicle Details</b> This vehicle will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this vehicle won't let you down. The vehicle is roomy and has a smooth ride. The interior has expansive leg room. The window design gives the driver excellent visibility. The well designed interior is both functional and comfortable. Relax in the plush seats of this comfortable interior. <b>Equipment</b> The Toyota Sienna comes with third row seating for extra passengers. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the Toyota Sienna. This Toyota Sienna features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Front wheel drive on it gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The Toyota Sienna has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Easily set your speed in this vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. <b>Additional Information</b> Thanks for viewing Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg's exclusive listings. Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC7HS798980
Stock: DH5358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- $16,995Great Deal | $3,596 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger81,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous taxi/livery vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZ3DC9HS151220
Stock: 151220AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,988Great Deal | $2,657 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger24,265 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westbury Toyota - Westbury / New York
EPA 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Toyota Certified, GREAT MILES 24,265! Third Row Seat, CD Player, Bluetooth, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door. Toyota LE with Predawn Gray Mica exterior and Ash interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 296 HP at 6600 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. EXPERTS REPORT: Materials quality is very good, and the dash design is modern and attractive. Seating is plush, and there's abundant storage space along with user-friendly controls. -Edmunds.com. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included OUR OFFERINGS: When you're looking for a better selection of new and used cars, a superior customer service experience that puts your needs first, and a team of professional technicians that can keep your car working right, Westbury Toyota has you covered. Serving the communities of Hempstead, Garden City, Hickville, East Meadow, and Levittown, the Westbury Toyota family is here for you. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC9HS840663
Stock: UP8297
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $20,177Great Deal | $4,141 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger51,005 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Toyota Sienna. This van was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage Siennas we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. The interior of this beautiful Toyota Sienna is completely smoke free. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this van exceeds the highest standardsLooking for power? Look no further! This 3.5L V6 EFI DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. You can count on the 3.5L V6 EFI DOHC 24V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Toyota Sienna. This Toyota Sienna comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a van of this caliberFrom bumper to bumper this van has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. Given that this is a used van, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in itWant to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this van has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this van to be a one-owner vehicle. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this van has had only one ownerLike with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this van. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This van is beneath the BLUE BOOK valueUNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Mc Lean.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYZ3DCXHS824174
Stock: 824174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,799Great Deal | $3,213 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger35,962 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pure Car Buying - Dumfries / Virginia
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MONDAY-SATURDAY 9:30AM-7:00PM NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE/EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. PRICE LISTED EXCLUDES $799.00 DEALER PROCESSING FEETAXTITLE AND REG FEES. ONLINE LISTED PRICE IS AN ASSUMED ONE TIME PAYMENT CASH PRICE PRICE MAY VARY BASED ON QUALIFIED FINANCING. ALL LISTED INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO TYPOGRAPHICAL ERROR PLEASE CALL DEALER TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY OF A VEHICLE AND DETAILS REGARDING SPECIFIC FEATURES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC3HS792643
Stock: 792643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,588Great Deal | $3,266 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger31,589 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is very proud to offer this terrific 2017 Toyota Sienna in Silver. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; 17 x 6.5 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.94, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Material, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/6 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Certified. Toyota Details: * 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program) * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle His
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC1HS813330
Stock: HS813330
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $17,942Great Deal | $2,802 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger37,948 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2017 TOYOTA SIENNA L - 37,948 MILES - SUPER WHITE EX TERIOR / GRAY INTERIOR - ONE OWNER - BALANCE OF FACTORY 5 YEAR 60,000 MILE WARRANTY EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Digital climate control, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 17 Alloy wheels, 3.5L DOHC V6, Front Wheel Drive, 6 Speed Automatic. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZZ3DC3HS779857
Stock: 13932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $21,888Great Deal | $7,704 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access25,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Servco Auto Leeward Chevrolet - Waipahu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC1HS898234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,888Great Deal | $3,214 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger36,819 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC2HS897643
Stock: P12074
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $17,995Great Deal | $4,554 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger103,885 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
German Auto House - Fitchburg / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYZ3DC2HS788030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,995Great Deal | $2,922 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger32,645 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
No PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!! RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYZ3DC3HS844007
Stock: L7094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $22,988Great Deal | $2,325 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger27,602 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westbury Toyota - Westbury / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner, Toyota Certified, LOW MILES - 27,602! EPA 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! 3rd Row Seat, CD Player, Bluetooth, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door. Toyota LE with Predawn Gray Mica exterior and Ash interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 296 HP at 6600 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. EXPERTS RAVE: Materials quality is very good, and the dash design is modern and attractive. Seating is plush, and there's abundant storage space along with user-friendly controls. -Edmunds.com. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: When you're looking for a better selection of new and used cars, a superior customer service experience that puts your needs first, and a team of professional technicians that can keep your car working right, Westbury Toyota has you covered. Serving the communities of Hempstead, Garden City, Hickville, East Meadow, and Levittown, the Westbury Toyota family is here for you. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC6HS828342
Stock: UP8294
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $22,570Great Deal | $3,330 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger60,848 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is pleased to offer this gorgeous-looking 2017 Toyota Sienna in Black. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; Automatic temperature control, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry. Automatic temperature control, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Axle Ratio: 3.94, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Material, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermit
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYZ3DC3HS835274
Stock: HS835274
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $16,250Great Deal | $3,630 below market
2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger129,353 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2017 Toyota Sienna 4dr SE FWD 8-Passenger features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Salsa Red Pearl with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, SMART KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, AUX/USB INPUT, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL POWER SEATS, HOMELINK SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FOG LAMPS, DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, ABS BRAKES, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, DUAL AIR BAGS, SRS AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, SECURITY SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770- 449-9711 FOR MORE INFO!!! - One owner, Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDXZ3DC8HS831975
Stock: 831975-668E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2020
- $21,670Great Deal | $2,621 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger35,137 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is pleased to offer this terrific 2017 Toyota Sienna in Gray. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; 17 x 6.5 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.94, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Material, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/6 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Certified. Toyota Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * 160
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC8HS790970
Stock: HS790970
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes