Close

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Toyota Sienna. This van was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage Siennas we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. The interior of this beautiful Toyota Sienna is completely smoke free. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this van exceeds the highest standardsLooking for power? Look no further! This 3.5L V6 EFI DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. You can count on the 3.5L V6 EFI DOHC 24V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Toyota Sienna. This Toyota Sienna comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a van of this caliberFrom bumper to bumper this van has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. Given that this is a used van, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in itWant to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this van has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this van to be a one-owner vehicle. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this van has had only one ownerLike with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this van. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This van is beneath the BLUE BOOK valueUNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Mc Lean.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDYZ3DCXHS824174

Stock: 824174

Certified Pre-Owned: No

