Vehicle overview

For sensible family transportation, you can't do much better than the 2016 Toyota Sienna. One of the best minivans in the business, it offers seating for eight and class-exclusive available all-wheel drive. Overall, the Sienna effortlessly holds its own against its fellow top-rated minivans, the Honda Odyssey and Kia Sedona.

The Sienna was significantly refreshed last year, and we took special notice of the heavily revised interior that featured more user-friendly center stack controls. They're located closer to the driver than before, and the climate controls are easier to understand and use. Toyota also substantially improved interior materials quality, making the van seem like you're truly getting your money's worth.

Delivering a comfortable ride has always been a Sienna high point, and last year's structural and suspension improvements make it ride and handle even better than before. And if you want a minivan that feels less like a minivan, the SE version boasts sharper steering and a more controlled suspension. It's definitely not sporty, but it's one of the best of its kind to drive. We also appreciate that unlike in the past, the SE is available with most of the creature comforts found on other Sienna trims. As such, it's the one we'd most recommend.

As agreeable as the 2016 Toyota Sienna is, however, it's wise to check out the handful of other choices. The 2016 Honda Odyssey is the most direct rival, with similar pricing and a few exclusive features of its own. Top value can be found with the 2016 Kia Sedona, which gives up little (if anything) to the Honda and Toyota, while costing less. All of the above also offer seating for eight passengers. If you can make do with seven seats, consider the funky and efficient 2016 Nissan Quest, but we would steer clear of the aging 2016 Chrysler Town & Country and its Dodge Grand Caravan sibling.