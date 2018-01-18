2018 Toyota Sienna Review
Pros & Cons
- Refined ride quality imparts comfort and confidence
- V6 provides class-leading acceleration
- Still the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive
- Second-row seats are bulky, heavy and awkward to remove
- Offers fewer features than some newer competitors
Which Sienna does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
For many people, the stigma of owning a minivan is too much to bear. Instead, they turn their focus to the latest crossover SUV. Shame really, since the minivan remains one of the most sensible ways to move your family around. Sliding side doors, easy entry into all three rows, and massive passenger and cargo space just make life easier. Crossovers have their own charms, but they can't beat the overall versatility and sensibility of vans such as the 2018 Toyota Sienna.
The Sienna was last redesigned in 2010, but annual updates keep it competitive against newer minivan rivals. For 2018, the Sienna gets a handful of key updates. Notably, Toyota now includes its Safety Sense package on all trim levels and no longer as an options group on midlevel and upper trims. These are key safety and driver aids, too, and include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.
While the Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey and Kia Sedona all boast newer and more modern designs, the Sienna continues to be a solid pick for a versatile family hauler.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Sienna as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.
2018 Toyota Sienna models
The 2018 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five main trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The SE, XLE, and Limited are further available in Premium subtrims. All Sienna trims come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (296 horsepower, 263 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The LE and XLE come in seven- and eight-passenger configurations: The L and Limited versions are seven-passenger only, and the SE is eight-passenger only.
Standard features for the base L include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a wiper de-icer, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a conversation mirror, Bluetooth, smartphone-app navigation (Scout GPS Link), Siri Eyes Free, five USB ports, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack.
Toyota Safety Sense also comes standard starting with L trims. It includes forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic headlights.
The LE adds roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, upgraded easy-clean fabric upholstery, rear sunshades, HD and satellite radio, Entune apps (i.e., Pandora, iHeartRadio, Yelp) and telematics services, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. All-wheel-drive versions get 18-inch wheels.
The SE is equipped similarly to the LE but adds a sport-tuned suspension, sharper steering, 19-inch alloy wheels, a unique front fascia (foglights, LED daytime running lights and a mesh grille), a noise-reducing windshield and lower body skirting. The SE also has a power liftgate, first- and second-row leather upholstery (the third row gets premium vinyl), heated front seats, and unique gauges with a larger driver information screen.
The SE Premium adds a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a navigation system, a rear-seat entertainment system, and the Driver Easy Speak system, which amplifies the driver's voice through the rear speakers.
The Sienna XLE shares many of the SE trim's comfort and convenience equipment, but it features similar suspension, steering and styling to the LE. It also adds a power-adjustable front passenger seat, imitation-wood trim, power-opening rear-quarter windows, keyless entry and push-button start. The XLE Premium adds the SE Premium's features and rear parking sensors.
The plush Limited includes the XLE Premium's features (minus the rear entertainment system), along with 18-inch alloy wheels, a different grille, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, front and rear sunroofs, noise-reducing side glass, and front and rear parking sensors. Inside is first- and second-row premium leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, Toyota Safety Connect emergency services, an in-dash navigation system, and an upgraded 10-speaker JBL surround-sound audio system. Front-wheel-drive models also get a sliding center console between the first two rows, extendable footrests for the second row, and a power-folding third row with faux leather upholstery.
You can add even more with the Limited Premium trim, which tacks on xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a surround-view parking camera system, the rear-seat entertainment system and upgraded third-row leather (AWD only).
Only two option packages are available. For SE trims, the SE Preferred package adds a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, keyless ignition and entry, the Driver Easy Speak system, and the in-dash navigation system. For XLE trims, the XLE Navigation package adds rear parking sensors, Driver Easy Speak and the in-dash navigation system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Sienna has received revisions that include the addition of driver and safety aids such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control on all trim levels, not just midlevel or top trims. Infotainment software has also been updated, and SE and Limited trims receive upgraded glass for a quieter cabin. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sienna.
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility8.0
Technology6.0
Scorecard
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Sienna models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Mitigates or helps avoid a potential crash via audio and visual alerts and brake assistance.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sounds an audio alert when you unintentionally start to drift out of your lane.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches on and off the headlights' high beams when the system deems appropriate.
