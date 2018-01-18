We love Toyotas, but this is my second Sienna. First was a 2007. Loved it, but had a lot of miles on it. Purchased the 2018, and was so happy driving off the lot. My hubby had a 2017 Rav4. Love it too! Almost immediately had problems with the Sienna. When I have slowed to make a turn, then accelerate, I get a hesitation with a whip-lash effect that is dangerous! At first the dealership didn't have any answer as to what was causing the problem. Now I am told that the problem is "the throttle by wire design in vehicle and the vehicle trying to select the proper gear when you go full throttle from stop or driving down the road." This is DANGEROUS when you don't have control of your accelerator!!! I also have to keep the key turned much longer than I have ever had to with any vehicle that I have ever owned. Dealership says that this is normal. MPG was anywhere from 15-16, but bumped up to 18 during the summer when the gas changed. On long highway trip, did go over 23 MPG. My old Sienna did much better. Scout GPS stinks! Doesn't show a picture of a road, just arrows! And not reliable either! The sliding doors squeal frequently, and when I take it into the dealership to be greased, it comes back, the paperwork showing that the problem could not be duplicated. But the doors still squeal. There are also times when my passenger front seat airbag indicator is not working properly when I have a passenger. It shows that the airbag is not on. I have also had this checked several times. The center dash screen also dims at times when the headlights go on when it is raining during the day, and I can't see what is showing on the screen. It was repaired once, and it reverted back to it recently after a recent download of some sort. Now the customer service man said that there is no such setting to adjust. I had to go find my old paperwork and now will have to go and call and have him look up to show him that I am not making things up. When they had to do the recent download, they told me it took the shop guy 8 tries to get the download to work. If this vehicle weren't under warranty, I can only imagine what that bill would have been!!! And I have never been in the Toyota dealership with a vehicle as much as I have been with this 2018 Sienna!

