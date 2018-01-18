  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Sienna
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2018 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride quality imparts comfort and confidence
  • V6 provides class-leading acceleration
  • Still the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive
  • Second-row seats are bulky, heavy and awkward to remove
  • Offers fewer features than some newer competitors
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Toyota Sienna for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$23,000 - $31,499
Used Sienna for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Sienna does Edmunds recommend?

Although a midgrade model, the Sienna LE has most of the minivan essentials (tri-zone climate control, power driver seat and easy-clean fabric upholstery) and optional all-wheel drive. But unless you absolutely need wet-weather capability, go for the SE. It has worthwhile upgrades, such as sportier styling, leather upholstery, a power liftgate and firmer suspension tuning. The latter makes the SE the best-handling Sienna. There is a small trade-off in ride quality, but we prefer the SE's more in-control feel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

For many people, the stigma of owning a minivan is too much to bear. Instead, they turn their focus to the latest crossover SUV. Shame really, since the minivan remains one of the most sensible ways to move your family around. Sliding side doors, easy entry into all three rows, and massive passenger and cargo space just make life easier. Crossovers have their own charms, but they can't beat the overall versatility and sensibility of vans such as the 2018 Toyota Sienna.

The Sienna was last redesigned in 2010, but annual updates keep it competitive against newer minivan rivals. For 2018, the Sienna gets a handful of key updates. Notably, Toyota now includes its Safety Sense package on all trim levels and no longer as an options group on midlevel and upper trims. These are key safety and driver aids, too, and include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

While the Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey and Kia Sedona all boast newer and more modern designs, the Sienna continues to be a solid pick for a versatile family hauler.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Sienna as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

2018 Toyota Sienna models

The 2018 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five main trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The SE, XLE, and Limited are further available in Premium subtrims. All Sienna trims come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (296 horsepower, 263 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The LE and XLE come in seven- and eight-passenger configurations: The L and Limited versions are seven-passenger only, and the SE is eight-passenger only.

Standard features for the base L include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a wiper de-icer, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a conversation mirror, Bluetooth, smartphone-app navigation (Scout GPS Link), Siri Eyes Free, five USB ports, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

Toyota Safety Sense also comes standard starting with L trims. It includes forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic headlights.

The LE adds roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, upgraded easy-clean fabric upholstery, rear sunshades, HD and satellite radio, Entune apps (i.e., Pandora, iHeartRadio, Yelp) and telematics services, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. All-wheel-drive versions get 18-inch wheels.

The SE is equipped similarly to the LE but adds a sport-tuned suspension, sharper steering, 19-inch alloy wheels, a unique front fascia (foglights, LED daytime running lights and a mesh grille), a noise-reducing windshield and lower body skirting. The SE also has a power liftgate, first- and second-row leather upholstery (the third row gets premium vinyl), heated front seats, and unique gauges with a larger driver information screen.

The SE Premium adds a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a navigation system, a rear-seat entertainment system, and the Driver Easy Speak system, which amplifies the driver's voice through the rear speakers.

The Sienna XLE shares many of the SE trim's comfort and convenience equipment, but it features similar suspension, steering and styling to the LE. It also adds a power-adjustable front passenger seat, imitation-wood trim, power-opening rear-quarter windows, keyless entry and push-button start. The XLE Premium adds the SE Premium's features and rear parking sensors.

The plush Limited includes the XLE Premium's features (minus the rear entertainment system), along with 18-inch alloy wheels, a different grille, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, front and rear sunroofs, noise-reducing side glass, and front and rear parking sensors. Inside is first- and second-row premium leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, Toyota Safety Connect emergency services, an in-dash navigation system, and an upgraded 10-speaker JBL surround-sound audio system. Front-wheel-drive models also get a sliding center console between the first two rows, extendable footrests for the second row, and a power-folding third row with faux leather upholstery.

You can add even more with the Limited Premium trim, which tacks on xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a surround-view parking camera system, the rear-seat entertainment system and upgraded third-row leather (AWD only).

Only two option packages are available. For SE trims, the SE Preferred package adds a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, keyless ignition and entry, the Driver Easy Speak system, and the in-dash navigation system. For XLE trims, the XLE Navigation package adds rear parking sensors, Driver Easy Speak and the in-dash navigation system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Sienna has received revisions that include the addition of driver and safety aids such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control on all trim levels, not just midlevel or top trims. Infotainment software has also been updated, and SE and Limited trims receive upgraded glass for a quieter cabin. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sienna.

Driving

7.0
A strong V6 makes the Sienna the quickest minivan on the market. The engine isn't terribly responsive in normal driving, and ample body roll reveals itself on curvy roads, but most minivan drivers should find it tolerable.

Acceleration

8.0
Changes to the Sienna's powertrain for 2017 (a more powerful V6 and a new eight-speed transmission) provide tangible benefits to acceleration. Our Limited Premium test car dashed 0-60 mph in 7.4 seconds, quickest of any current minivan we've tested. Acceleration from a stop is smooth.

Braking

8.0
The Sienna slows down smoothly, with a fairly soft pedal and linear braking force. There's not much initial resistance in the pedal, but it builds up as you lay into it. It stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, average for the class but considerably shorter than multiple Honda Odysseys we've tested.

Steering

6.5
Some road feedback transmits through the steering wheel, but otherwise the wheel is lifeless. Effort is light and lacks natural buildup. There's also no increased effort at higher speeds, which would aid stability.

Handling

7.0
The Sienna exhibits noticeable body roll if you hustle it through turns. You'll need to slow down to keep your passengers happy. The Sienna SE, with its sport-tuned suspension, is more stable along twisty roads.

Drivability

6.5
Gas pedal response is poor in Normal mode unless the pedal is nearly pressed to the floor. The V6 has plenty of power in reserve (as evidenced when you select ECT Power mode), but you won't feel it under usual driving circumstances. The transmission is reluctant to downshift on uphill grades.

Comfort

7.5
The seats are initially comfortable and supportive, but long stints reveal pressure points. The ride is serene, though considerable levels of road and wind noise disrupt an otherwise relaxed experience. The climate controls work well to keep the entire cabin at a pleasant temperature.

Seat comfort

7.5
The cushy seats are covered with soft, compliant leather. Some of our drivers had trouble remaining comfortable on longer trips, and found themselves making adjustments along the way. The extendable second-row leg rests are a nice touch.

Ride comfort

9.0
The Sienna glides down the highway, offering a supremely comfortable ride. It can get a little unsettled if you hit a bump in the middle of a turn, but that's the only real knock here.

Noise & vibration

6.5
There's a great deal of wind and road noise, especially at highway speeds. The V6 operates at low rpm while cruising so you don't hear it much. It sounds pretty good at full throttle, too. The climate control system's gale force winds produce an extraordinary din. Trim rattles are not uncommon.

Climate control

8.5
Tri-zone climate control is standard across all trims, with vents above the rear outboard passengers. The heated steering wheel delivers effective heat, and the heated front seats get quite toasty on the highest setting. The perforated upholstery breathes adequately, but ventilation would be ideal.

Interior

7.5
The Sienna offers great visibility and, unsurprisingly for a minivan, excellent points of entry and exit for all seats. There's a surprising lack of headroom in the second and third rows due to the tapered roofline, but the most egregious oversight has to be the Sienna's poorly arranged controls.

Ease of use

5.0
Many controls are awkwardly located, especially those for the rear entertainment system. The seat heater switches are hard for the passenger to reach with the dash-mounted cupholders deployed. The voice projection feature, which amplifies the driver's voice, is buried in touchscreen menus.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
Entry and exit through any door of the Sienna is a cinch. We'd only caution that the rear armrests are a bit flimsy, so don't try to use them to hoist yourself out. Exiting the third row is also simple. Using the strap or grab handle on the bottom of the second row slides it forward with ease.

Driving position

8.5
The driver's seat offers a wide range of vertical adjustment to accommodate a variety of body types. The front of the seat bottom tilts up high enough to provide thigh support for taller drivers. The steering wheel doesn't tilt or telescope much, so you might not be able to reach an ideal position.

Roominess

7.0
There's an ample amount of room up front, and the second-row seats slide all the way to the third row, though a sloping roofline reduces headroom the further you go back. There's enough legroom in the third row to accommodate adults, though taller individuals might find headroom a bit limited.

Visibility

9.0
The massive windshield and large windows provide an expansive view outward. The rear pillars aren't overly bulky, so you still have a wide view of the area directly behind you. The beltline rises a bit by the third-row windows but doesn't compromise the three-quarter rear view.

Quality

6.5
The interior of our top-trim tester doesn't feel quite as nice as that of a comparable Chrysler Pacifica or Kia Sedona. With less than 10,000 miles, our Sienna tester had already developed a few creaks here and there, and the second-row sunshades vibrated when deployed.

Utility

8.0
The Sienna's cargo capacity behind the third row is expansive. The power-folding seat controls are located on a panel just below the top of the hatch; it's easy to knock your forehead against it while loading cargo. The front door pockets are low and hard to reach.

Small-item storage

9.0
Twelve cupholders are placed throughout the Sienna . Most notable are the two pop-out holders on the dash and two behind the center console that can slide and extend back to reach second-row occupants. The center bin in front is deep, and the third row has two decent-size bins.

Cargo space

9.0
The load floor is fairly flat with the third row folded, and loading or unloading items is a cinch thanks to a low cargo liftover height in the back. The Sienna offers excellent cargo volume behind the third row and front row (with the second row removed).

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The second-row LATCH anchors are close to the front of the seatback, but the leather surrounding them is rigid and requires a little manipulation to push aside. Tethers are hidden on the bottom of the seatback. Some third-row anchors are difficult to access.

Technology

6.0
The user interface is intuitive, although the touchscreen interface is unappealing. Upgrades such as more USB ports and standard driver safety features for 2018 are welcome.

Audio & navigation

6.5
The infotainment is simple enough to operate, but the touchscreen resolution is low, the screen washes out in direct sunlight, and the interface isn't particularly attractive. The rear entertainment display is a drop-down widescreen that can display one video across or two with a split-view screen.

Smartphone integration

5.5
The Sienna is one of the older minivans in the segment, and it shows. As in other Toyotas, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not offered. You have to download Toyota's Entune mobile app and create an account to connect. It's a subpar solution for importing media.

Driver aids

6.5
You previously had to pay a pretty penny for adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, but all 2018 Siennas offer these features standard.

Voice control

7.0
The Entune system asks for commands using a set of predetermined phrases, but it does understand some natural speech. Siri Eyes Free is available for connected iPhones. Driver Easy Speak projects the driver's voice through the rear speakers. Great for when the kids become unruly.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility8.0
Technology6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Sienna.

5(44%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.2
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Value, Comfort, and Ride
John Egan,04/17/2018
XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Writing this review 3 months and 3500 miles into owning a 2018 Sienna XLE. I am very impressed with the safety features. In fact the automatic assist braking helped save me from an accident when the vehicle in front of me came to a sudden stop on the highway because they missed their exit! The radar proximity alarm sounded and brakes were applied before I realized that the car in front of me was coming to a complete stop, without any cars in front of it. Lots of compliment son the comfort of the interior, especially the seats. I live in Florida, but ended up buying the car in Virginia, because apparently Toyota is separated into three regions: Southeast, Gulf Coast, and everything else. The Sienna was about $3k less in Virginia than in FL. Well worth the drive! I wish Toyota would have have rounded dials for the air conditioner, similar to an ipod, rather than push buttons. You have to look down each time to adjust the buttons. If you had a dial, you could spin it without having to look down. I hate Toyotas Ensuite. I wish I could have bought the car without it. Your phone is more powerful than anything Toyota can provide. I dont think any car company has grasped this yet. Overall I am very happy with the purchase, esp considering the great price I got for it. The Odyssey was its biggest competition, but the 2018 Sienna seemed like a better value; and I can confidently say that I made the right decision.
Technology, console controls and rattles kill it
Todd W. Roat,08/20/2018
LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
We just upgraded from a 2005 Sienna to a 2018. And I have to say, overall not happy. Hope 2019 better. The Entune/Nav/Scout is atrocious. Test drove some Hondas and simple google-like nav came up no issues. Sienna Entune/Scout soooo painful (app needed x 2, registrations, pairing, phone has to be on) then final result is clunky at best. I was astonished at how bad it was. In car hot spot super bad. My 5 year old Verizon mifi hotspot was better, we had to use it on a trip. Not to mention the manual talks about setting up Verizon Connet and Verizon site says Verizon Connet will be discontinued?!? WTH? And climate controls are still confusing to us. And AC takes a noticeably long time to get cold compared to previous Sienna or any other car we have. Other things to look for in the 2019 that I hop they fixed: back passenger seats rattle like crazy, for some reason the front windshield is recessed in the frame and the vertical side channels drivers and passenger side protrude up like a wind scoop of some kind maybe - tons of wind noise at highway speed (weird decision), tranny not very smooth - have to literally be at complete stop before moving again or get some unsmooth tranny issues as it tries to figure out what to do. If you test drive please try the nav, entune phone paring bluetooth stuff. We did not just assuming it would be simple and easy like all the other vehicles we test drove.
May be our last Sienna!
KAvery,11/13/2018
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
We love Toyotas, but this is my second Sienna. First was a 2007. Loved it, but had a lot of miles on it. Purchased the 2018, and was so happy driving off the lot. My hubby had a 2017 Rav4. Love it too! Almost immediately had problems with the Sienna. When I have slowed to make a turn, then accelerate, I get a hesitation with a whip-lash effect that is dangerous! At first the dealership didn't have any answer as to what was causing the problem. Now I am told that the problem is "the throttle by wire design in vehicle and the vehicle trying to select the proper gear when you go full throttle from stop or driving down the road." This is DANGEROUS when you don't have control of your accelerator!!! I also have to keep the key turned much longer than I have ever had to with any vehicle that I have ever owned. Dealership says that this is normal. MPG was anywhere from 15-16, but bumped up to 18 during the summer when the gas changed. On long highway trip, did go over 23 MPG. My old Sienna did much better. Scout GPS stinks! Doesn't show a picture of a road, just arrows! And not reliable either! The sliding doors squeal frequently, and when I take it into the dealership to be greased, it comes back, the paperwork showing that the problem could not be duplicated. But the doors still squeal. There are also times when my passenger front seat airbag indicator is not working properly when I have a passenger. It shows that the airbag is not on. I have also had this checked several times. The center dash screen also dims at times when the headlights go on when it is raining during the day, and I can't see what is showing on the screen. It was repaired once, and it reverted back to it recently after a recent download of some sort. Now the customer service man said that there is no such setting to adjust. I had to go find my old paperwork and now will have to go and call and have him look up to show him that I am not making things up. When they had to do the recent download, they told me it took the shop guy 8 tries to get the download to work. If this vehicle weren't under warranty, I can only imagine what that bill would have been!!! And I have never been in the Toyota dealership with a vehicle as much as I have been with this 2018 Sienna!
Great Sienna Van, BUT...
A. L. Campbell,05/23/2018
Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
This is our 2nd Sienna Van. The 2018 model is a great, good solid van, but miss all the nooks/crannies our 2010 had for storage, big drawback...it had door arm rests that lifted up for storage within, it also had a smaller console for nick nacks, and this new model has no extra storage spaces like that, and none under the 3rd row seats when the seats are in the down position. The a/c is not powerful enough. The driver’s vent can’t be positioned directly on you. The turning radius is even better than our previous van. The rear window is a bit smaller though, so we bought one of those panoramic rear view mirrors to help see what is around us. That helps a lot. The front seat head rests are set at a very uncomfortable, awkward angle, especially for long drives. We recently took a total of a 22 hour drive, by the end my neck was in total spasms. All the new safety features are a big plus. Absolutely, not a fan of the black carpet. We ended removing the black floor mats and replaced them with grey rubber mats (Weathertech) that hide the dirt better and are easier to clean. The center console is too deep, plus the black interior of the console makes it difficult to find things. We ended up using tall, white plastic cups to store things in them, then labelling the cups. All-in-all, we are pleased with our 2018 Sienna Limited Premium, Toyota makes great cars, but there is room for improvement. I’ve been buying Toyota’s for 45 years!!! Sure do wish the Hybrid was available when we bought this one...SAD!!! They we’re available the year after our purchase. ☹️ P.S. When we drove off the lot with this van we didn’t notice it was missing the roof rail crossbars. We confronted the dealer about it later. You would think a top of the line Toyota Sienna Limited Premium that costs almost $50,000 would have the crossbars included!!! I had a nice in person discussion with the manager of the dealership’s Internet Sales. She was kind enough to agree to add the roof crossbars at no charge. Our biggest gripes are... The a/c vent for the driver’s side can’t be directed on the driver Toyota needs to bring back the many storage areas the 2010 model had More storage is needed under the rear seat when in the flat position Positioning of the front seat head rests needs to be redesigned Sometimes the second row seats get stuck in a jammed position There is no hook to hold a trash container like there was on the 2010 model The center console needs to be redesigned as it is too deep and dark
See all 30 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sienna models:

Pre-Collision System
Mitigates or helps avoid a potential crash via audio and visual alerts and brake assistance.
Lane Departure Alert
Sounds an audio alert when you unintentionally start to drift out of your lane.
Automatic High Beams
Switches on and off the headlights' high beams when the system deems appropriate.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Toyota Sienna

Used 2018 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is priced between $23,000 and$26,850 with odometer readings between 11178 and40259 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger is priced between $25,995 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 17408 and47161 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger is priced between $26,693 and$28,990 with odometer readings between 33899 and46727 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger is priced between $27,493 and$30,500 with odometer readings between 35614 and50894 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access is priced between $31,499 and$31,499 with odometer readings between 38997 and38997 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access is priced between $29,472 and$29,472 with odometer readings between 41515 and41515 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 27 used and CPO 2018 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,000 and mileage as low as 11178 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,309.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,675.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,361.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Sienna?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Sienna lease specials

Related Used 2018 Toyota Sienna info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles