2020 Lexus RX 450h Review

The Lexus RX crossover is one of the most familiar luxury vehicles on the market. For about two decades, it's been a top luxury SUV thanks to an impressive interior, an available fuel-efficient hybrid model and a strong reputation for reliability. On top of all those virtues, the 2020 Lexus RX 450h gets several upgrades this year to make it even more appealing. Up front, the RX gets a new look with new headlights and a new bumper that gives it a more sophisticated look. Lexus also tweaked the suspension to bring about slight improvements in handling stability and ride comfort. Inside, there's a new infotainment interface plus touchscreen functionality. The new trackpad is better than last year's mouse-like controllers, but it can still be overly distracting to use when driving. Finally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on board this year as standard equipment. Not everything with the RX is perfect. Cargo space is below average for a midsize SUV, and acceleration can be underwhelming. But overall, the 2020 Lexus RX 450h is a solid pick if you're looking for an upscale five-passenger SUV with high fuel economy.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

Lexus has been in the hybrid-making business for quite some time, so it's no surprise it makes some of the best. The RX 450h's bold styling could be a polarizing point for buyers, but its combination of impressive attention to detail, interior appointments and practicality make it an undoubtedly attractive proposition in the luxury SUV scene. Our only real reservation: It underperformed its EPA fuel economy estimates in our testing.

How does it drive? 7.5

The RX 450h feels good on the road, with easy effort steering and even quicker pickup than the non-hybrid models. And thanks to a well-tuned brake-by-wire system, the RX 450h is capable of surprisingly smooth stops, which can be a real weak point for hybrid vehicles. It's not only quicker than the non-hybrid RX 350, but it also delivers a smoother drive experience overall. That's a double win.



Our instrumented test numbers confirm the 450h is sufficiently quick, clocking 60 mph from a standing start in 7.3 seconds. But that does put it a few car lengths behind Volvo's potent hybrid SUVs. Suspension updates for the 2020 model year make the RX450h feel a bit more agile and nicely counteract the added weight from the batteries and hybrid components.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Comfort has always been an RX hallmark, and the 450h largely continues to deliver on that promise. The front seats are wide and accommodating, but the cushions feel a bit flat and our car didn't have the nice four-way adjustable lumbar we experienced in other models. The second-row seats are pretty comfy too, and they have the ability to recline.



The suspension does a good job of taking the edge off rougher road surfaces and bumps, but the added weight of the hybrid produces more residual motion after the 450h hits a bump, making for a floaty ride. The cabin is well insulated from traffic and wind noise as well as tire drone, and the silence of the hybrid powertrain only adds to the serenity. You'll never have to raise your voice to have a conversation.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The interior feels luxurious and roomy and will accommodate the tallest of drivers. Visibility can be an issue in parking lot scenarios since the corners of the RX can be hard to judge if you don't have the optional 360-degree camera. It's not an issue if you do, though, and we'd recommend selecting that option.



We appreciate that there are quite a few clearly labeled buttons around the cabin. We also appreciate the improvements Lexus has made to its infotainment system, replacing the joystick-style controller with a touchpad and adding a touchscreen interface. The location of the touchscreen makes it a bit of a reach for anyone, but it's better than not having that functionality.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Lexus' Mark Levinson stereos are always a high point, and the big infotainment screen is crisp and appealing. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration operates elegantly for the most part, though some of our Android users experienced issues with apps missing and sometimes had no functionality at all. Bluetooth works well, though, and charging options are available for the first two rows, with a generous six USBs total.



The adaptive cruise system works well even in stop-and-go traffic. It's a bit conservative about following distance, but it doesn't panic when cars change lanes ahead of you. Most other systems are similarly strong, but the lane keeping assist was a little hyperactive and sometimes would ping-pong back and forth within the lane.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The trunk of the RX 450h offers a good amount of storage — 18.0 cubic feet — in the trunk of the RX 450h, even if it's not nearly as much some other midsize SUVs by the numbers. And with 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, this luxury SUV has the flexibility to carry an assortment of goods. It's even rated to tow 3,500 pounds, which, though far from class-leading, is enough for a small trailer with a motorcycle or two.



Passengers get a fair amount of well-thought-out storage for personal items, even including a cupholder whose depth can be adjusted for taller mugs. There's also ample room for installing a car seat thanks to the large door openings and plenty of rear legroom.

How economical is it? 6.0

The RX 450h is EPA-rated to return 30 mpg combined (31 city/28 highway), which is pretty stellar. Our best tank in mixed driving came in at 25.7 mpg, while our 115-mile evaluation loop fell well below expectations at 25.1 mpg. That's better than most non-hybrid SUVs and about where the Volvo hybrids are rated. But it's pretty disappointing compared to expectations.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Fit and finish on the RX 450h leaves very little to be desired, both inside and out. It's unlikely you'll come in contact with something other than leather or soft-touch plastics, demonstrating a level of attention to detail that many manufacturers lack. Our well-equipped test car came in just over $60K (MSRP starts around $47K), which is still a good value considering other luxury hybrid SUVs begin in the mid-$50Ks.



As with other RX models we tested, we weren't overly impressed by the fuel economy we observed in the 450h. But Lexus' warranties are good for the class, and roadside assistance is offered for four years with unlimited miles.

Wildcard 7.5

The RX has visual personality with its swoopy bold styling and oversized grille. But like a kitty cat in a tiger suit, the Lexus oversells its ferocity a bit. It's a competent and comfortable vehicle to be sure, but it's not one we'd seek out for thrills behind the wheel. Others in this segment are simply better dynamically on road or more capable off-road, which just leaves the RX sitting pretty in the middle of the road.

Which RX 450h does Edmunds recommend?

The base Lexus RX 350 should be just fine for most buyers. The Navigation package is worth getting because it adds the sharp-looking 12.3-inch display, an upgraded audio system, and onboard navigation for when your adventures take you to locales with spotty cellular service.

Lexus RX 450h models

The 2020 Lexus RX 450h comes in two main trim levels: the base RX 450h and the F Sport. Every RX 450h is all-wheel-drive, powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine and three electric motor-generators (one on each front wheel and a single unit controlling the rear two). The combined 308 horsepower is routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission.