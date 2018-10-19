  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
2020 Lexus RX 450h

#3 Luxury hybrid

What’s new

  • New front and rear fascia, new suspension hardware
  • New optional 12.3-inch touchscreen and increased standard safety equipment
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted and attractively designed cabin
  • Generous amount of passenger room
  • Supremely quiet interior
  • Seamless power delivery
  • Below-average cargo capacity
  • Relatively slow acceleration
  • Touchpad controller is distracting to use
  • Subpar real-world fuel economy
MSRP Starting at
$46,800
Save as much as $6,836
Incentive offers available
Save as much as $6,836 with Edmunds

2020 Lexus RX 450h pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Lexus RX 450h Review

The Lexus RX crossover is one of the most familiar luxury vehicles on the market. For about two decades, it's been a top luxury SUV thanks to an impressive interior, an available fuel-efficient hybrid model and a strong reputation for reliability. On top of all those virtues, the 2020 Lexus RX 450h gets several upgrades this year to make it even more appealing.

Up front, the RX gets a new look with new headlights and a new bumper that gives it a more sophisticated look. Lexus also tweaked the suspension to bring about slight improvements in handling stability and ride comfort. Inside, there's a new infotainment interface plus touchscreen functionality. The new trackpad is better than last year's mouse-like controllers, but it can still be overly distracting to use when driving. Finally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on board this year as standard equipment.

Not everything with the RX is perfect. Cargo space is below average for a midsize SUV, and acceleration can be underwhelming. But overall, the 2020 Lexus RX 450h is a solid pick if you're looking for an upscale five-passenger SUV with high fuel economy.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
Lexus has been in the hybrid-making business for quite some time, so it's no surprise it makes some of the best. The RX 450h's bold styling could be a polarizing point for buyers, but its combination of impressive attention to detail, interior appointments and practicality make it an undoubtedly attractive proposition in the luxury SUV scene. Our only real reservation: It underperformed its EPA fuel economy estimates in our testing.

How does it drive?

7.5
The RX 450h feels good on the road, with easy effort steering and even quicker pickup than the non-hybrid models. And thanks to a well-tuned brake-by-wire system, the RX 450h is capable of surprisingly smooth stops, which can be a real weak point for hybrid vehicles. It's not only quicker than the non-hybrid RX 350, but it also delivers a smoother drive experience overall. That's a double win.

Our instrumented test numbers confirm the 450h is sufficiently quick, clocking 60 mph from a standing start in 7.3 seconds. But that does put it a few car lengths behind Volvo's potent hybrid SUVs. Suspension updates for the 2020 model year make the RX450h feel a bit more agile and nicely counteract the added weight from the batteries and hybrid components.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Comfort has always been an RX hallmark, and the 450h largely continues to deliver on that promise. The front seats are wide and accommodating, but the cushions feel a bit flat and our car didn't have the nice four-way adjustable lumbar we experienced in other models. The second-row seats are pretty comfy too, and they have the ability to recline.

The suspension does a good job of taking the edge off rougher road surfaces and bumps, but the added weight of the hybrid produces more residual motion after the 450h hits a bump, making for a floaty ride. The cabin is well insulated from traffic and wind noise as well as tire drone, and the silence of the hybrid powertrain only adds to the serenity. You'll never have to raise your voice to have a conversation.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The interior feels luxurious and roomy and will accommodate the tallest of drivers. Visibility can be an issue in parking lot scenarios since the corners of the RX can be hard to judge if you don't have the optional 360-degree camera. It's not an issue if you do, though, and we'd recommend selecting that option.

We appreciate that there are quite a few clearly labeled buttons around the cabin. We also appreciate the improvements Lexus has made to its infotainment system, replacing the joystick-style controller with a touchpad and adding a touchscreen interface. The location of the touchscreen makes it a bit of a reach for anyone, but it's better than not having that functionality.

How’s the tech?

7.5
Lexus' Mark Levinson stereos are always a high point, and the big infotainment screen is crisp and appealing. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration operates elegantly for the most part, though some of our Android users experienced issues with apps missing and sometimes had no functionality at all. Bluetooth works well, though, and charging options are available for the first two rows, with a generous six USBs total.

The adaptive cruise system works well even in stop-and-go traffic. It's a bit conservative about following distance, but it doesn't panic when cars change lanes ahead of you. Most other systems are similarly strong, but the lane keeping assist was a little hyperactive and sometimes would ping-pong back and forth within the lane.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The trunk of the RX 450h offers a good amount of storage — 18.0 cubic feet — in the trunk of the RX 450h, even if it's not nearly as much some other midsize SUVs by the numbers. And with 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, this luxury SUV has the flexibility to carry an assortment of goods. It's even rated to tow 3,500 pounds, which, though far from class-leading, is enough for a small trailer with a motorcycle or two.

Passengers get a fair amount of well-thought-out storage for personal items, even including a cupholder whose depth can be adjusted for taller mugs. There's also ample room for installing a car seat thanks to the large door openings and plenty of rear legroom.

How economical is it?

6.0
The RX 450h is EPA-rated to return 30 mpg combined (31 city/28 highway), which is pretty stellar. Our best tank in mixed driving came in at 25.7 mpg, while our 115-mile evaluation loop fell well below expectations at 25.1 mpg. That's better than most non-hybrid SUVs and about where the Volvo hybrids are rated. But it's pretty disappointing compared to expectations.

Is it a good value?

7.5
Fit and finish on the RX 450h leaves very little to be desired, both inside and out. It's unlikely you'll come in contact with something other than leather or soft-touch plastics, demonstrating a level of attention to detail that many manufacturers lack. Our well-equipped test car came in just over $60K (MSRP starts around $47K), which is still a good value considering other luxury hybrid SUVs begin in the mid-$50Ks.

As with other RX models we tested, we weren't overly impressed by the fuel economy we observed in the 450h. But Lexus' warranties are good for the class, and roadside assistance is offered for four years with unlimited miles.

Wildcard

7.5
The RX has visual personality with its swoopy bold styling and oversized grille. But like a kitty cat in a tiger suit, the Lexus oversells its ferocity a bit. It's a competent and comfortable vehicle to be sure, but it's not one we'd seek out for thrills behind the wheel. Others in this segment are simply better dynamically on road or more capable off-road, which just leaves the RX sitting pretty in the middle of the road.

Which RX 450h does Edmunds recommend?

The base Lexus RX 350 should be just fine for most buyers. The Navigation package is worth getting because it adds the sharp-looking 12.3-inch display, an upgraded audio system, and onboard navigation for when your adventures take you to locales with spotty cellular service.

Lexus RX 450h models

The 2020 Lexus RX 450h comes in two main trim levels: the base RX 450h and the F Sport. Every RX 450h is all-wheel-drive, powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine and three electric motor-generators (one on each front wheel and a single unit controlling the rear two). The combined 308 horsepower is routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission.

The base is equipped with features such as a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a suite of driver safety aids (Lexus' Safety System+ 2.0), an 8-inch touchscreen, and a nine-speaker sound system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is also standard this year.

A couple of packages — Premium and Luxury — are available to boost the RX's features. Notable additions from them include a sunroof, bigger wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, and leather upholstery.

The F Sport includes the Premium package's contents plus sportier exterior styling, a sport-tuned suspension, sport front seats, and unique interior trim. The optional F Sport Performance package adds adaptive suspension dampers and specially tuned steering.

For both versions, Lexus offers a Navigation package, which gets you a navigation system, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and either a 12-speaker sound system or an optional 15-speaker Mark Levinson system. Other worthwhile options to consider are blind-spot monitoring, power-folding second-row seats and a hands-free liftgate.

Features
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus RX 450h.

5 star reviews: 71%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • transmission
  • infotainment system
  • engine
  • ride quality
  • road noise
  • interior
  • sound system
  • seats
  • value
  • dashboard
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • electrical system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My Atomic Silver Ride!
markh,
F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I graduated from a 2017 RX 350 to the 2020 RX 450h Performance F Sport and love it! I love the feel and sound when I put it in Sport mode, but most of the time I keep it in Eco Mode for improved mileage. In Sport mode the gas pedal is soft, whereas in Eco mode it seems as the pedal is harder to push, saving fuel? The car is very similar to my 2017 inside, except the speedometer area. There is no space under the back seats to stick my car wash rags or umbrella since the battery is in that area. (not a problem). The RX 450h has a smaller fuel tank then the RX 350 but I am getting around a 100 miles more between fill ups with the RX 450h. The only drawback is the RX 450h does require 93 octane which compared to an RX 350 that burns 87 octane there is only a slight cost savings on fuel. Currently I am getting exactly what the estimated mileage on the sticker says....

5 out of 5 stars, Get f sport version if possible
Aries,
F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I did very intensive test drive comparing the non f sport and f sport. If possible, please get f sport. The f sport suspension turned grandma's 450h into a car like SUV. The eco and normal mode completely isolate you from the northcal crappy road condition. On the other hand, sport+ mode controls body roll really well, and the performance is very similar as my 2016 IS f sport. Overall, I'm extremely satisfied with my purchase!

5 out of 5 stars, Great Value and very comfortable!
Ian F,
F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

This is an incredibly well constructed and well composed SUV. It is exactly what you think it should be. There are no surprises. The CVT coupled with the Hybrid System provides adequate and smooth power. The ride is very comfortable. It’s heavy and well made yet fairly agile for a car this size. Lexus has done a very good job with this car. You would be hard pressed to find anything negative about the vehicle. There are obviously certain aspects of the car that might not be ‘as nice’ as other competitors in the segment but on average this Car does everything very well. Highly recommend.

4 out of 5 stars, Quality
Angel Mc ,
F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

This is a beautiful suv!! Lexus has definitely put out a quality vehicle. However it’s cargo space is limited and it’s overall back seat space is that as well. The new designed front grill is far superior to older models and was the selling point for me. I wish I could get better acceleration possibly more power from this engine but it’s not to say everything about this suv is quality.

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

2020 Lexus RX 450h video

2020 Lexus RX First Look

2020 Lexus RX First Look

[MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: If you've been in the market for a luxury crossover any time in the last 20 years, you're probably familiar with what's behind me. The Lexus RX. This is the new 2020 RX 350, the F sport in this particular case. It's got some new details. We're going to check out what this mid-cycle refresh is all about and see what's new. [MUSIC PLAYING] Since it's one of Lexus' top selling models, and one of the top selling luxury vehicles in America, they haven't really messed with the formula on this one. There are small changes to the front bumper and headlights, as well as the rear bumper, exhaust pipes, but the profile of this car stays the same. It was only redesigned four years ago, so they're not going to mess with success. And that's it on the outside. Sure, you get some new wheels, but if you see the 2019 and 2020 model next to each other in a parking lot, you might have a hard time telling them apart. That's because the side profile is pretty much the same. But everything up front looks a little bit sleeker, more grown up, which is strange to say about a luxury vehicle. I think it's a big improvement for this Lexus. Under the hood, you get the same choice of engines as you did last year. There's a 3.5 liter V6 that puts out about 295 horsepower, as well as another 3.5 liter V6 paired with two electric motors for the hybrid model. That puts out about 310 horsepower. Both of those engines get the same horsepower and fuel economy ratings as the previous model year. Under the car and the suspension bits things have changed a little bit more. The F-sport is actually now broken into two different packages. You can get the appearance package or the performance package. And the performance package includes an adaptive suspension sourced from the Lexus LC. They're big sporty grand coupe. On the safety front, there's new equipment too. All Lexus RX models get the Safety System Plus 2.0, which includes cool stuff like Cyclist Detection and Pedestrian Detection. Great when you add it to the already full list of safety features available on our models. Along with the tech updates and the things on the outside, there's some styling changes on the inside in the form of a couple of new interior colors like this red, as well as a couple of different options for paint. You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A first for this car. As well as this 12.3 inch optional touchscreen that moves 5 and 1/2 inches closer to the driver, not just controlled by this frustrating to use touchpad. That's going to be a big difference and might just change the game for the RX. So should you buy a new 2020 Lexus RX? Well, depends on what you want out of your luxury crossover. This one's well rounded. It's got lots of great standard and optional equipment, but it's not the sportiest in the bunch, despite the F-sport name. Other vehicles like the Audi Q5 might be better at that. And if you're looking at the long version, the RX 350L, you might look at something with more space in the back like an Audi Q7 or an XC 90 from Volvo. Those are going to be less cramped in the third row. And if you're looking at hybrid models, we also recommend a vehicle like the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid or the XC 90 T8 hybrid. But if you want a well-rounded luxury crossover, take a look at the RX. We think it's worth your time. For all the details on the RX 350, the F-sport, the 3-row version, and all of the RX models, go to edmunds.com. Take a look at our First Looks. Also for videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, and check us out on Facebook and Instagram.

Halfway through its current life cycle, the Lexus RX is getting a mild refresh in the form of some styling, tech and equipment updates. The 2020 Lexus RX acquires new headlights, a new front and rear fascia, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment. The standard RX 350 model all the way up to the Lexus RX 450h hybrid and its three-row variant, the RX 450hL, also receive suspension and chassis updates to improve ride quality and steering responsiveness. The optional 12.3-inch infotainment screen has also been moved closer to the driver and given touchscreen capability, a change that should make the system much easier to use.

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$46,800
MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$52,920
MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$50,600
MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Lexus RX 450h features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%

Lexus RX 450h vs. the competition

Lexus RX 450h vs. Lexus RX 350

While we do like the Lexus RX 450h for its impressive fuel economy, we recognize that it has a price premium compared to the standard Lexus RX 350. We'd caution buyers to think a bit more long-term, though, noting that the 450h has an EPA combined rating of 30 mpg, compared to the 350's EPA combined rating of 23 mpg — so it might not take long for the price difference to pay off at the pump.

Compare Lexus RX 450h & Lexus RX 350 features

Lexus RX 450h vs. BMW X5

The BMW X5 is slightly larger on the outside than the RX 450h, and it has much more interior space. Because the X5 doesn't have to accommodate a hybrid powertrain, it has 33.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. The RX 450h only has 18 cubes. The X5 is more expensive, though, both up front and at the pump, where it falls behind in EPA-estimated combined fuel economy by 7 mpg.

Compare Lexus RX 450h & BMW X5 features

Lexus RX 450h vs. Lexus RX 450hL

For buyers who have settled on the Lexus RX but want a bit more space for their cargo or passengers, the RX 450hL might make sense. It has a third row of seating that's suitable for small children, and it provides most of the same features you get with the standard-length vehicle. But if you're in charge of the carpool at work and you're transporting adults on a regular basis, you might want to search for something a bit bigger.

Compare Lexus RX 450h & Lexus RX 450hL features

FAQ

Is the Lexus RX 450h a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 RX 450h both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus RX 450h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RX 450h gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RX 450h has 18.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RX 450h. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Lexus RX 450h?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h:

  • New front and rear fascia, new suspension hardware
  • New optional 12.3-inch touchscreen and increased standard safety equipment
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Lexus RX 450h reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus RX 450h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RX 450h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RX 450h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Lexus RX 450h a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lexus RX 450h is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 RX 450h and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 RX 450h is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus RX 450h?

The least-expensive 2020 Lexus RX 450h is the 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,800.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,800
  • F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $52,920
  • F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $50,600
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus RX 450h?

If you're interested in the Lexus RX 450h, the next question is, which RX 450h model is right for you? RX 450h variants include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of RX 450h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Lexus RX 450h

2020 Lexus RX 450h Overview

The 2020 Lexus RX 450h is offered in the following submodels: RX 450h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2020 Lexus RX 450h?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RX 450h 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RX 450h.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 RX 450h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus RX 450h?

2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $6,836 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,836 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,109.

The average savings for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 12.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,625. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $6,826 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,826 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,799.

The average savings for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 13.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $6,783 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,783 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,042.

The average savings for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 14.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Lexus RX 450hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus RX 450h for sale near. There are currently 48 new 2020 RX 450hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,980 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,059 on a used or CPO 2020 RX 450h available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Lexus RX 450hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus RX 450h for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,574.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,757.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus RX 450h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

