2020 Lexus RX 450h
What’s new
- New front and rear fascia, new suspension hardware
- New optional 12.3-inch touchscreen and increased standard safety equipment
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Impeccably crafted and attractively designed cabin
- Generous amount of passenger room
- Supremely quiet interior
- Seamless power delivery
- Below-average cargo capacity
- Relatively slow acceleration
- Touchpad controller is distracting to use
- Subpar real-world fuel economy
2020 Lexus RX 450h Review
The Lexus RX crossover is one of the most familiar luxury vehicles on the market. For about two decades, it's been a top luxury SUV thanks to an impressive interior, an available fuel-efficient hybrid model and a strong reputation for reliability. On top of all those virtues, the 2020 Lexus RX 450h gets several upgrades this year to make it even more appealing.
Up front, the RX gets a new look with new headlights and a new bumper that gives it a more sophisticated look. Lexus also tweaked the suspension to bring about slight improvements in handling stability and ride comfort. Inside, there's a new infotainment interface plus touchscreen functionality. The new trackpad is better than last year's mouse-like controllers, but it can still be overly distracting to use when driving. Finally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on board this year as standard equipment.
Not everything with the RX is perfect. Cargo space is below average for a midsize SUV, and acceleration can be underwhelming. But overall, the 2020 Lexus RX 450h is a solid pick if you're looking for an upscale five-passenger SUV with high fuel economy.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Our instrumented test numbers confirm the 450h is sufficiently quick, clocking 60 mph from a standing start in 7.3 seconds. But that does put it a few car lengths behind Volvo's potent hybrid SUVs. Suspension updates for the 2020 model year make the RX450h feel a bit more agile and nicely counteract the added weight from the batteries and hybrid components.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The suspension does a good job of taking the edge off rougher road surfaces and bumps, but the added weight of the hybrid produces more residual motion after the 450h hits a bump, making for a floaty ride. The cabin is well insulated from traffic and wind noise as well as tire drone, and the silence of the hybrid powertrain only adds to the serenity. You'll never have to raise your voice to have a conversation.
How’s the interior?8.0
We appreciate that there are quite a few clearly labeled buttons around the cabin. We also appreciate the improvements Lexus has made to its infotainment system, replacing the joystick-style controller with a touchpad and adding a touchscreen interface. The location of the touchscreen makes it a bit of a reach for anyone, but it's better than not having that functionality.
How’s the tech?7.5
The adaptive cruise system works well even in stop-and-go traffic. It's a bit conservative about following distance, but it doesn't panic when cars change lanes ahead of you. Most other systems are similarly strong, but the lane keeping assist was a little hyperactive and sometimes would ping-pong back and forth within the lane.
How’s the storage?7.5
Passengers get a fair amount of well-thought-out storage for personal items, even including a cupholder whose depth can be adjusted for taller mugs. There's also ample room for installing a car seat thanks to the large door openings and plenty of rear legroom.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.5
As with other RX models we tested, we weren't overly impressed by the fuel economy we observed in the 450h. But Lexus' warranties are good for the class, and roadside assistance is offered for four years with unlimited miles.
Wildcard7.5
Which RX 450h does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus RX 450h models
The 2020 Lexus RX 450h comes in two main trim levels: the base RX 450h and the F Sport. Every RX 450h is all-wheel-drive, powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine and three electric motor-generators (one on each front wheel and a single unit controlling the rear two). The combined 308 horsepower is routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission.
The base is equipped with features such as a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a suite of driver safety aids (Lexus' Safety System+ 2.0), an 8-inch touchscreen, and a nine-speaker sound system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is also standard this year.
A couple of packages — Premium and Luxury — are available to boost the RX's features. Notable additions from them include a sunroof, bigger wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, and leather upholstery.
The F Sport includes the Premium package's contents plus sportier exterior styling, a sport-tuned suspension, sport front seats, and unique interior trim. The optional F Sport Performance package adds adaptive suspension dampers and specially tuned steering.
For both versions, Lexus offers a Navigation package, which gets you a navigation system, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and either a 12-speaker sound system or an optional 15-speaker Mark Levinson system. Other worthwhile options to consider are blind-spot monitoring, power-folding second-row seats and a hands-free liftgate.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus RX 450h.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- driving experience
- transmission
- infotainment system
- engine
- ride quality
- road noise
- interior
- sound system
- seats
- value
- dashboard
- technology
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- electrical system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I graduated from a 2017 RX 350 to the 2020 RX 450h Performance F Sport and love it! I love the feel and sound when I put it in Sport mode, but most of the time I keep it in Eco Mode for improved mileage. In Sport mode the gas pedal is soft, whereas in Eco mode it seems as the pedal is harder to push, saving fuel? The car is very similar to my 2017 inside, except the speedometer area. There is no space under the back seats to stick my car wash rags or umbrella since the battery is in that area. (not a problem). The RX 450h has a smaller fuel tank then the RX 350 but I am getting around a 100 miles more between fill ups with the RX 450h. The only drawback is the RX 450h does require 93 octane which compared to an RX 350 that burns 87 octane there is only a slight cost savings on fuel. Currently I am getting exactly what the estimated mileage on the sticker says....
I did very intensive test drive comparing the non f sport and f sport. If possible, please get f sport. The f sport suspension turned grandma's 450h into a car like SUV. The eco and normal mode completely isolate you from the northcal crappy road condition. On the other hand, sport+ mode controls body roll really well, and the performance is very similar as my 2016 IS f sport. Overall, I'm extremely satisfied with my purchase!
This is an incredibly well constructed and well composed SUV. It is exactly what you think it should be. There are no surprises. The CVT coupled with the Hybrid System provides adequate and smooth power. The ride is very comfortable. It’s heavy and well made yet fairly agile for a car this size. Lexus has done a very good job with this car. You would be hard pressed to find anything negative about the vehicle. There are obviously certain aspects of the car that might not be ‘as nice’ as other competitors in the segment but on average this Car does everything very well. Highly recommend.
This is a beautiful suv!! Lexus has definitely put out a quality vehicle. However it’s cargo space is limited and it’s overall back seat space is that as well. The new designed front grill is far superior to older models and was the selling point for me. I wish I could get better acceleration possibly more power from this engine but it’s not to say everything about this suv is quality.
2020 Lexus RX 450h video2020 Lexus RX First Look
2020 Lexus RX First Look
[MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: If you've been in the market for a luxury crossover any time in the last 20 years, you're probably familiar with what's behind me. The Lexus RX. This is the new 2020 RX 350, the F sport in this particular case. It's got some new details. We're going to check out what this mid-cycle refresh is all about and see what's new. [MUSIC PLAYING] Since it's one of Lexus' top selling models, and one of the top selling luxury vehicles in America, they haven't really messed with the formula on this one. There are small changes to the front bumper and headlights, as well as the rear bumper, exhaust pipes, but the profile of this car stays the same. It was only redesigned four years ago, so they're not going to mess with success. And that's it on the outside. Sure, you get some new wheels, but if you see the 2019 and 2020 model next to each other in a parking lot, you might have a hard time telling them apart. That's because the side profile is pretty much the same. But everything up front looks a little bit sleeker, more grown up, which is strange to say about a luxury vehicle. I think it's a big improvement for this Lexus. Under the hood, you get the same choice of engines as you did last year. There's a 3.5 liter V6 that puts out about 295 horsepower, as well as another 3.5 liter V6 paired with two electric motors for the hybrid model. That puts out about 310 horsepower. Both of those engines get the same horsepower and fuel economy ratings as the previous model year. Under the car and the suspension bits things have changed a little bit more. The F-sport is actually now broken into two different packages. You can get the appearance package or the performance package. And the performance package includes an adaptive suspension sourced from the Lexus LC. They're big sporty grand coupe. On the safety front, there's new equipment too. All Lexus RX models get the Safety System Plus 2.0, which includes cool stuff like Cyclist Detection and Pedestrian Detection. Great when you add it to the already full list of safety features available on our models. Along with the tech updates and the things on the outside, there's some styling changes on the inside in the form of a couple of new interior colors like this red, as well as a couple of different options for paint. You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A first for this car. As well as this 12.3 inch optional touchscreen that moves 5 and 1/2 inches closer to the driver, not just controlled by this frustrating to use touchpad. That's going to be a big difference and might just change the game for the RX. So should you buy a new 2020 Lexus RX? Well, depends on what you want out of your luxury crossover. This one's well rounded. It's got lots of great standard and optional equipment, but it's not the sportiest in the bunch, despite the F-sport name. Other vehicles like the Audi Q5 might be better at that. And if you're looking at the long version, the RX 350L, you might look at something with more space in the back like an Audi Q7 or an XC 90 from Volvo. Those are going to be less cramped in the third row. And if you're looking at hybrid models, we also recommend a vehicle like the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid or the XC 90 T8 hybrid. But if you want a well-rounded luxury crossover, take a look at the RX. We think it's worth your time. For all the details on the RX 350, the F-sport, the 3-row version, and all of the RX models, go to edmunds.com. Take a look at our First Looks. Also for videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, and check us out on Facebook and Instagram.
Halfway through its current life cycle, the Lexus RX is getting a mild refresh in the form of some styling, tech and equipment updates. The 2020 Lexus RX acquires new headlights, a new front and rear fascia, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment. The standard RX 350 model all the way up to the Lexus RX 450h hybrid and its three-row variant, the RX 450hL, also receive suspension and chassis updates to improve ride quality and steering responsiveness. The optional 12.3-inch infotainment screen has also been moved closer to the driver and given touchscreen capability, a change that should make the system much easier to use.
Sponsored cars related to the RX 450h
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$46,800
|MPG
|31 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6000 rpm
|F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$52,920
|MPG
|31 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6000 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$50,600
|MPG
|31 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
Lexus RX 450h vs. the competition
Lexus RX 450h vs. Lexus RX 350
While we do like the Lexus RX 450h for its impressive fuel economy, we recognize that it has a price premium compared to the standard Lexus RX 350. We'd caution buyers to think a bit more long-term, though, noting that the 450h has an EPA combined rating of 30 mpg, compared to the 350's EPA combined rating of 23 mpg — so it might not take long for the price difference to pay off at the pump.
Lexus RX 450h vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 is slightly larger on the outside than the RX 450h, and it has much more interior space. Because the X5 doesn't have to accommodate a hybrid powertrain, it has 33.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. The RX 450h only has 18 cubes. The X5 is more expensive, though, both up front and at the pump, where it falls behind in EPA-estimated combined fuel economy by 7 mpg.
Lexus RX 450h vs. Lexus RX 450hL
For buyers who have settled on the Lexus RX but want a bit more space for their cargo or passengers, the RX 450hL might make sense. It has a third row of seating that's suitable for small children, and it provides most of the same features you get with the standard-length vehicle. But if you're in charge of the carpool at work and you're transporting adults on a regular basis, you might want to search for something a bit bigger.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RX 450h a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus RX 450h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h:
- New front and rear fascia, new suspension hardware
- New optional 12.3-inch touchscreen and increased standard safety equipment
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Is the Lexus RX 450h reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus RX 450h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus RX 450h?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus RX 450h is the 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,800.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,800
- F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $52,920
- F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $50,600
What are the different models of Lexus RX 450h?
More about the 2020 Lexus RX 450h
2020 Lexus RX 450h Overview
The 2020 Lexus RX 450h is offered in the following submodels: RX 450h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus RX 450h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RX 450h 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RX 450h.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 RX 450h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus RX 450h?
2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $6,836 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,836 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,109.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 12.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,625. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $6,826 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,826 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,799.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 13.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $6,783 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,783 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,042.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 14.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lexus RX 450hs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus RX 450h for sale near. There are currently 48 new 2020 RX 450hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,980 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus RX 450h. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,059 on a used or CPO 2020 RX 450h available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus RX 450hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RX 450h for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,574.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,757.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus RX 450h?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2020 Lexus RX 450h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback