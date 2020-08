Used 2016 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me

AutoWits - Scottsdale / Arizona

2016 Nissan Leaf SV!! Full electric, automatic, power windows, power door locks, tilt steering wheel, cruise control, AM/FM MP3 PLAYER, Bluetooth, Back up camera, Sirius XM Satellite, Navigation, BOSE Sound System, Nissan connect, heated seats and NO GAS!! All service is up to date and ready to GO! This green and commuter friendly vehicle will not last long, CALL US TODAY AT 480-949-1200! AutoWits is fully open for business, sales & service, just as weve always been since 2012. Rest assured that AutoWits is monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully We want to let everyone know that we are taking social distancing to the next level! We call it AUTOWITS DELIVERY DASH! We are here to bring the vehicle that you are interested in looking at to the safe and convenient place of your choosing, albeit your home or office anywhere here in the State of Arizona. We can complete all the sales paperwork online, and deliver your new vehicle to you anywhere you want without you ever having to come into the dealership. We can even take your vehicle that you might want to trade in as well! Please call the dealership directly at 480-949-1200, or you can send us an email at SALES@AUTOWITS.COM , you can also send us a text at 408-640-8527. Our website, www.AUTOWITS.com is always available and has current and up to date information. We understand these are trying and unprecedented times in our great nations history and all of us here at AutoWits are committed to our tradition of Customers First, Excellence Always! Thank you for your continued patronage and friendship, rest assured we are here to help in anyway that we can.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

112 Combined MPG ( 124 City/ 101 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4BZ0CP5GC307377

Stock: A3370T5

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020