Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

2001 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Camry genes, excellent crash-test ratings, refined powertrain, optional stability control system, available side airbags.
  • Dull styling, small size, lacks optimal utility.
Toyota Sienna for Sale
List Price
$7,295
Used Sienna for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

No more exciting than a toaster, but comes close to being the perfect minivan appliance.

Vehicle overview

Despite the fact that it's four model years old and doesn't offer as much utility and functionality as newer competitors, the Toyota Sienna is one of the top choices in the minivan class. With the Sienna, Toyota has placed an emphasis on safety, quality, and performance.

There are three models: the base CE, the mid-level LE, and the top-level XLE. All come standard with five doors for 2001. Under the hood is a smooth, powerful, and refined 3.0-liter V6 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. This same powertrain setup can also be found in the Toyota Camry, fitting since the Sienna is built on a stretched and modified Camry platform. In the Sienna, the engine produces 210 horsepower and 220 foot-pounds of torque, both figures up from last year thanks to the addition of variable valve timing technology.

Sienna's rigid and lightweight unitized body performed exceptionally well in government crash tests. For 2001, Sienna's safety record is enhanced by newly optional side airbags and an available stability control system. Other standard safety features include ABS, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters, front height-adjustable seatbelt anchors, and daytime running lights. Every Sienna is also equipped with a low tire-pressure warning system.

The Sienna driving experience is similar to the Camry in that it's pleasantly non-confrontational. Steering is sure, if not quite nimble. The suspension does a good job of soaking up road imperfections, and wind noise is kept to a minimum. Braking is exceptionally competent. Acceleration from the V6 is acceptable for almost all situations, and the cabin is quiet at highway speeds.

Sienna was designed to offer optimum interior roominess in a compact, easy-to-maneuver package. The interior has a definite Camry feel to it, constructed and trimmed in high-quality materials. Removable modular seating allows for custom configurations to accommodate a variety of cargo requirements. A second-row bench seat or captain's chairs and third-row seats can be folded or removed to accommodate bulkier cargo. Third-row seats also add a 50/50 split-folding and tumble feature for additional cargo space, but can't match many competitors for overall user-friendliness. Dual power-operated sliding side doors are optional this year.

What Sienna needs to remain competitive in the class is a third-row seat that tumbles into the floor like newer models from Honda and Mazda. More comfortable front seats would help, too, as the current chairs are firm yet unsupportive, and don't offer a wide enough range of adjustment.

Overall, Toyota does not make the biggest or most useful minivan, but it does make a reliable, safe, good-performing and refined alternative to a number of family haulers on the market.

2001 Highlights

Like other minivans on the market, the 2001 Sienna can be equipped with an on-board entertainment system. Dual power-sliding doors are optional, and the safety-conscious will like the fact that side airbags and a stability control system are available. Sienna's smooth V6 makes more power and torque this year. A rear defroster is standard on all Siennas, while JBL audio, heated front seats and an electrochromic rearview mirror with integrated compass are optional on XLE models. Styling has been tweaked front and rear, four new colors replace four old colors and all Siennas come with a driver-side sliding door.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Sienna.

5(58%)
4(27%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Babe Magnet
VanMan,10/28/2010
I am amazed by the reviews on here, some honestly just make me laugh, I run full synthetic, and run 3k mile oil change runs, never had an issue with sludge. My interior takes a beating (not by kids, but snowboards, mountain bikes, and drunken friends) I have replaced the brakes twice in the front, the rears i believe are original, pads in NYC cost me 35 bucks a wheel to replace. rotors are 50 bucks each. The seats are super comfortable, and the ride is better then my friends 99 deville. The seats could be uncomfortable if you are huge, but then just pull the back seats out and roll yourself in.
After 14 years it was time to go
BattleWagon!,08/27/2015
XLE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this van used, it was mashed, someone backed over the front of it with a truck and crushed the front end, which i ended up having to replace with junk yard parts.. The van had 37K miles on it when i purchased it and i only paid 4k for it with a clean title. I ended up spending a little less than 2k in parts and put it back together. It never had a single dealership take care of it, which i look for in used toyota's, because the dealerships are terrible when it comes to repairs, i have never seen a single toyota dealership actually fix an issue. Once back together the van was painted with a rattle can one color, the paint was never it's high point, but it was a low mile van, got decent MPG at 20 average, and had enough space to fit people, and stuff in it to move around. It had a great quality feeling interior, something the new ones still don't have. It didn't have the power doors, which is better since they never broke, and everything always worked. I recently sold the van with 397K miles on it.. It suffered from rust in the front rack, and it needed to be replaced, and some welding done, i purchased a used rack and it went with the van, i would have fixed it myself but, at this point in mileage i couldn't justify the work time to fix the issue. But, it ran/runs great, the next owner bought it for 2k and will replace the rack in it.. Never dropped a drip of oil, never burned anything, and if not for the rack i would have made a coast to coast trip with it tomorrow, without any concern it would have broken down. Unfortunately though, toyota's new cars lack the same solid feel, and quality.. so the day's of me driving a newer toyota are over.. Oh well it was nice while it lasted..
Good Boring Van
631rob1991,03/07/2011
Drove it to 240,000 miles with no problems. Great quality reliable ride. But about as boring as can be and had a smaller interior then most other mini vans. Overall positive thoughts about the 01 Sienna.
Toyota Sienna - Excellent mini van
Satisfied consumer,03/06/2006
Drives like a car. Purchased for its reliability and safety rating. I wanted something safe for passengers (children in the car.) It has lived up to all expectations in terms of comfort, performance and reliability. We are on the highways a lot here - no complaints about acceleration. Excellent turning radius. After five years, still like the way it looks, inside and out.
See all 60 reviews of the 2001 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2001 Toyota Sienna

Used 2001 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2001 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), CE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and XLE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Toyota Sienna LE is priced between $7,295 and$7,295 with odometer readings between 119563 and119563 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,295 and mileage as low as 119563 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2001 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,247.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,058.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,015.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Toyota Sienna?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Sienna lease specials

