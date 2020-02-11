2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Review

Mercedes-Benz is famously associated with luxury in the United States. But in many markets around the world, the brand is known for vehicles that outlast and outwork the competition. The Metris, first offered here in 2016, introduces that ethos to the U.S. in the form of a compact van that is more grit than glam. Available as a two-seat Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van with cavernous space or the more comfortable Metris Passenger Van with up to eight seats, this Benz is designed to happily haul whatever you want to put inside. And compared with the competition, it does that with ease. The Metris has a powerful turbocharged engine and a strong frame that deliver not only class-leading towing and payload figures but also an engaging drive experience. The Metris has a few knocks against it. It's significantly larger than competitors in the class, which presents a confusing proposition for buyers who may as well just upgrade to Mercedes-Benz's more comfortable and capable Sprinter. It's also the most expensive option among small vans, with the worst fuel economy and a premium fuel requirement. The Metris is certainly not the value play here. But its payload and towing capacities speak for themselves, and fleets that put their drivers behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz badge will be fleets with happy employees.

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Mercedes-Benz Metris is a sort of "cheat code" among small cargo vans. Its larger dimensions and Mercedes build quality help it easily lead the class where it counts: maximum payload and towing capacity. Buyers will pay significantly more up front and sacrifice fuel economy, but the Metris is in a class above when it comes to work capability.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Metris stands out on the road with its powerful engine and great braking performance. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine has a lot more character than rival engines, and it delivers good response that matches smooth shifts from the seven-speed automatic transmission. This van is well-equipped for heavy work yet remains fun to drive.



The accuracy of the steering makes it less demanding to drive, which is key when lugging equipment around for hours a day. As to be expected, there is some body roll around turns, but the Metris keeps its composure and easily wheels around city streets. Be aware, though, that wind catches its upright stature despite Crosswind Assist stability control.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Metris is designed to handle the maximum amount of payload capacity possible, so it should come as no surprise that thin walls and little insulation detract from ride quality. An empty cargo area will flood with outside noise, and a full load isn't much better. There's not much getting around that in a van built for work.



But Mercedes-Benz did an impressive job everywhere else. The simple driver's seat is extremely comfortable with good support, and ride quality is great over cracks and ruts in the road. We also like the optional automatic climate control. The dials are simple, and if you set the temperature and lock the doors, it will automatically prep the cabin once you return and unlock the door.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Accessibility is a strong point inside the Metris. It's easy to climb inside, slide onto the flat seat cushion, and reach the array of straightforward dials and controls. There isn't much seat adjustment, and the steering wheel doesn't telescope, but it does tilt up and down.



The van's two front seats offer ample room for passengers, with plenty of head and elbow space. A little more legroom would be nice. Visibility was a challenge in the Cargo Van version we tested. That's partially because it lacked rear windows, but we also found that the van's thick front roof pillars hampered the driver's ability to see through turns.

How’s the tech? 7.0

Technology is not traditionally a main focus of work vans, and the Metris doesn't break the mold. It comes with a 5.8-inch screen with optional navigation, one USB port, and an auxiliary input jack, keeping things basic but functional. Bluetooth connectivity is standard, and pairing a phone is straightforward and easy to use.

How’s the storage? 9.0

The Metris stands out in storage and utility even among small vans. Payload and tow ratings are the highest you'll find in the segment. Maximum cargo space is also impressive.



Optional cargo area features include variable tie-downs, LED lighting, double sliding rear doors and roof rails. The rear doors can be configured to open 270 degrees wide or even as a vertical-opening hatch.

How economical is it? 6.0

According to EPA estimates, the Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van is good for 22 mpg combined (21 city/24 highway). Its peers do better. Mileage will vary based on cargo weight, of course. In mixed driving, we averaged 22 mpg over 430 miles, including 27 mpg on the 116-mile Edmunds evaluation loop.

Is it a good value? 6.5

Mercedes relies on its three-pointed star and larger size for pricing, charging thousands more than competitors for similarly equipped vans. If you think of the Metris as a well-built van with Mercedes-Benz quality and a gutsy engine, and consider its impressive payload and towing capability a trade-off for middle-ground EPA ratings, it holds a lot of value. Otherwise one of the smaller, weaker, cheaper vans will work just fine.

Wildcard 8.0

In the bland world of cargo vans, a torquey engine gives the Metris more personality than you might expect. It's fun to swing around city street corners, and when it's time to punch in and get on the clock, the Metris can haul or tow more — by far — than other vans. It's comfortable and responsive, but the primary purpose is guts. And the Metris has plenty of that.

Which Metris does Edmunds recommend?

Shoppers can choose between the Metris Passenger Van for people-moving and the windowless Metris Cargo Van for hauling, which will suit fleets in the mobile service industry. Both models offer a bare-bones Worker version that is significantly less expensive, but you miss out on a long list of additional equipment including optional safety and comfort features.

Mercedes-Benz Metris models

The Mercedes-Benz Metris is a compact van built for carrying a lot of goods or people. Businesses and fleets hauling products will lean toward the Metris Worker Cargo and the optioned-up Metris Cargo. Families and shuttle services should consider the Metris Worker Passenger or the cushy Metris Passenger with up to eight seats.