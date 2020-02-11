2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
What’s new
- New Weekender camper package for Metris Passenger Van
- Mercedes Pro Connect fleet management technology debuts
- Minor package and equipment changes
- Part of the first Metris generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Offers a larger cargo area than small van competitors
- Payload and towing ratings are at the top of the small van class
- More maneuverable than full-size vans
- Premium fuel is required
- More expensive than the budget-friendly competition
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Review
Mercedes-Benz is famously associated with luxury in the United States. But in many markets around the world, the brand is known for vehicles that outlast and outwork the competition. The Metris, first offered here in 2016, introduces that ethos to the U.S. in the form of a compact van that is more grit than glam.
Available as a two-seat Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van with cavernous space or the more comfortable Metris Passenger Van with up to eight seats, this Benz is designed to happily haul whatever you want to put inside. And compared with the competition, it does that with ease. The Metris has a powerful turbocharged engine and a strong frame that deliver not only class-leading towing and payload figures but also an engaging drive experience.
The Metris has a few knocks against it. It's significantly larger than competitors in the class, which presents a confusing proposition for buyers who may as well just upgrade to Mercedes-Benz's more comfortable and capable Sprinter. It's also the most expensive option among small vans, with the worst fuel economy and a premium fuel requirement. The Metris is certainly not the value play here. But its payload and towing capacities speak for themselves, and fleets that put their drivers behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz badge will be fleets with happy employees.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The accuracy of the steering makes it less demanding to drive, which is key when lugging equipment around for hours a day. As to be expected, there is some body roll around turns, but the Metris keeps its composure and easily wheels around city streets. Be aware, though, that wind catches its upright stature despite Crosswind Assist stability control.
How comfortable is it?7.0
But Mercedes-Benz did an impressive job everywhere else. The simple driver's seat is extremely comfortable with good support, and ride quality is great over cracks and ruts in the road. We also like the optional automatic climate control. The dials are simple, and if you set the temperature and lock the doors, it will automatically prep the cabin once you return and unlock the door.
How’s the interior?7.5
The van's two front seats offer ample room for passengers, with plenty of head and elbow space. A little more legroom would be nice. Visibility was a challenge in the Cargo Van version we tested. That's partially because it lacked rear windows, but we also found that the van's thick front roof pillars hampered the driver's ability to see through turns.
How’s the tech?7.0
How’s the storage?9.0
Optional cargo area features include variable tie-downs, LED lighting, double sliding rear doors and roof rails. The rear doors can be configured to open 270 degrees wide or even as a vertical-opening hatch.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?6.5
Wildcard8.0
Which Metris does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz Metris models
The Mercedes-Benz Metris is a compact van built for carrying a lot of goods or people. Businesses and fleets hauling products will lean toward the Metris Worker Cargo and the optioned-up Metris Cargo. Families and shuttle services should consider the Metris Worker Passenger or the cushy Metris Passenger with up to eight seats.
All Metris vans are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Cargo versions come with two front seats, while Passenger models can be ordered with seating for up to eight passengers.
The Metris Worker Cargo has a sliding passenger side door and swing-out rear doors. Both front seats are manually adjustable, and the steering wheel tilts up and down. Air conditioning, a 5.8-inch color touchscreen radio, and a backup camera are standard. It also comes with safety equipment such as Crosswind Assist, hill start assist and a stability control system.
Stepping up to the Metris Cargo Van enables buyers to choose a long-wheelbase version, plus extra wide-opening rear doors or a rear liftgate. It also includes an automatic engine stop-start system and a ton of options the Worker Cargo doesn't have — navigation, alloy wheels, body-colored bumpers, roof rails, dual sliding doors, and heated windows and mirrors are all available.
The Metris Worker Passenger comes with seven seats inside, plus dual sliding doors and the choice of 180-degree rear doors or a liftgate. Buyers can upgrade to cruise control, power-sliding doors and body-colored bumpers. Additional equipment includes rain-sensing wipers, faux leather upholstery, a blind-spot monitoring system, roof rails and more.
The top-level Metris Passenger comes with two additional seating options: five seats or eight seats. You can also add 17-inch alloy wheels, a premium interior, power-adjustable front seats, a Cold Weather package, a comfort-tuned suspension and additional safety features.
All Metris models now come with a complimentary trial of Mercedes Pro Connect, a vehicle and fleet management system designed to make businesses more efficient. Also, a new Weekender camper van package is available for the Metris Passenger through the company's MasterSolutions upfitter program. It includes a pop-up roof with sleeping for two, a sliding rear bench seat that converts into a two-person bed, and swiveling front seats. Metris Weekender upgrades include an awning, mosquito netting, solar panels, a pull-out kitchen, a tent for the rear liftgate, and more.
Features & Specs
|126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$31,390
|MPG
|21 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$27,180
|MPG
|21 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$31,910
|MPG
|21 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Passenger 4dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$33,580
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Metris safety features:
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents the Metris from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.
- Blind Spot Assist
- Displays a visual warning if a vehicle is in your blind spot. Sounds an alert if you move into a space occupied by another vehicle.
- Collision Prevention Assist
- Sounds an alert if the Metris is approaching the vehicle in front too quickly.
Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. Ford Transit Connect
The Transit Connect is the best driver of the smaller cargo vans, with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and handling that makes it feel almost car-like. It makes good use of the limited interior space and offers two wheelbase choices too. You'll pay less for the Transit Connect, though it has less payload capacity than both the Metris and ProMaster City. For small shops and delivery services, it's a solid budget buy.
Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. Nissan NV200
If you need space and not much else, the NV200 is a great option. It has an affordable starting price, dual sliding doors, and a low floor that eases loading and unloading. There are few frills. The interior is a step below the competition, the engine lacks power, and there aren't many safety features. But the NV200 covers the necessities, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, making it a perfectly viable option.
Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. Ram Ram ProMaster City
The Ram is the workhorse of the smaller Metris competitors, offering better payload capacity than both the Transit Connect and the NV200. It doesn't drive as well as the Ford, though, and it's more expensive than the Nissan. And the Metris is bigger and more well-rounded. For the money, though, the ProMaster City offers the most hauling power in a compact package.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz Metris a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris:
- New Weekender camper package for Metris Passenger Van
- Mercedes Pro Connect fleet management technology debuts
- Minor package and equipment changes
- Part of the first Metris generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mercedes-Benz Metris reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,180.
Other versions include:
- 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $31,390
- Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $27,180
- 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $31,910
- Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $33,580
- Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $31,350
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Metris?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris is offered in the following submodels: Metris Minivan. Available styles include 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), and Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Metris.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Metris featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,105. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $2,911 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,911 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,194.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) is 8.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,545. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $3,511 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,511 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,034.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) is 10.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metrises are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale near. There are currently 20 new 2020 Metrises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,915 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metriss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,424.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,501.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
