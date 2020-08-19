Used 2003 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

3,021 listings
Sienna Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Toyota Sienna LE in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Sienna LE

    169,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

  • 2003 Toyota Sienna LE in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota Sienna LE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,488

  • 2003 Toyota Sienna CE in Red
    used

    2003 Toyota Sienna CE

    240,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,799

  • 2003 Toyota Sienna CE in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Sienna CE

    194,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,995

  • 2003 Toyota Sienna CE in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Toyota Sienna CE

    148,814 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,992

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    129,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    $2,595 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    159,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,973

    $1,071 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in White
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    175,425 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    $566 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    177,226 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    128,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $946 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    99,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,250

    $278 Below Market
  • 2004 Toyota Sienna
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna

    104,748 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,387

  • 2002 Toyota Sienna LE in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Sienna LE

    141,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger

    170,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,000

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger

    125,912 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,595

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    204,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

  • 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    175,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,888

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna

Overall Consumer Rating
4.763 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
King of all minivans-Better than honda, even
shane,01/18/2018
CE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
"Ive owned several minivans in my time, a mercury villager, an Oldsmobile Silhouette and a Chrysler Town and Country. I will say there previous vans listed were all more stylish but the Sienna is hands down the winner when it comes to reliability. I bought the car used and for being 15 years old it runs excellent, for its both quiet and durable. We recently had a huge winter storm with temps plummeting far below zero and my van started up every single time when I had neighbors with newer cars with no such luck! Im amazed at how quiet the engine is for its age, also. The interior/exterior have also held up very well over the years but the one minor issue I have would be the door handles which are prone to break on this particular model. Currently, my passenger side handle is on the verge of coming off and the back drivers sliding door came off altogether and is currently glued on. But that is minor league stuff compared to the major drive train issues I experienced with my previous vans from different brands. As other reviewers have stated, change the oil in this one and use synthetic and you shouldn't have a sludge problem. This van also handles a bit more like an SUV or larger vehicle and not so much like a car. Its fabulous in snow and even did fine with the ice. No complaints. LOVE and I think I shall keep it as long as I can. Def. a Toyota fan for life! I cant name a single car after so many years that has held up so well. If you're looking for quality look no further! Also--one last note, if you are looking for a van from this era I would avoid the Odyssey for transmission issues!
