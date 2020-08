Used 2006 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2006 Toyota Sienna CE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.3L/201 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna comes equipped with these options: Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Torsion beam rear suspension, Tire pressure monitor system, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel, T145/80D16 compact spare tire, Side-impact front & sliding door beams, Removable 2nd-row indexing seats w/armrests, Rear privacy glass, Rear child-seat lower & top tether anchors, and Pwr steering oil cooler. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDZA23C36S537960

Stock: 26134

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-19-2020