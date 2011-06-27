Vehicle overview

If you're searching for a high-quality minivan, you don't have to go any further than the 2010 Toyota Sienna. It's reliable, easy to drive and simply a solid choice when it comes to family haulers. Although the Sienna is unchanged from last year, it remains one of the best minivans you can buy. Budget-minded shoppers will like the low-priced Sienna CE that has room for up to eight passengers. Those who can spend considerably more will appreciate how the Sienna Limited comes off like nothing less than a Lexus minivan.

All Sienna trim levels come with Toyota's familiar 3.5-liter V6, an all-star engine renowned for its smooth power and high fuel efficiency. Another feather in the Sienna's cap is the fact that it's currently the only minivan to be offered with all-wheel drive, so if you live where ice and snow are common, the Sienna has a decided advantage over its rivals.

There are a few downsides, though. The 2010 Toyota Sienna lacks some of the high-end entertainment features that are available on the Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan twins. And the Sienna is neither as slick nor as responsive to drive as the Honda Odyssey. Of course, no minivan is going to be purchased for its corner-carving ability, but it is worth noting that piloting a Sienna is about as bland as it gets.

One might also be concerned about the Sienna's pricing -- Kia's Sedona delivers much of the same utility as the Sienna but for less money. But the aforementioned strengths as well as Toyota's high resale value and strong reputation for reliability will likely be enough for many shoppers to choose this minivan. Overall, the Sienna is an excellent van, with many compelling features and options. We wouldn't buy another minivan without trying the Sienna first.