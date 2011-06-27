  1. Home
2010 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful V6, available all-wheel drive, seven- or eight-passenger seating.
  • Expensive option packages, uninspired handling even for a minivan.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, comfortable and well-built, the 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for larger families.

Vehicle overview

If you're searching for a high-quality minivan, you don't have to go any further than the 2010 Toyota Sienna. It's reliable, easy to drive and simply a solid choice when it comes to family haulers. Although the Sienna is unchanged from last year, it remains one of the best minivans you can buy. Budget-minded shoppers will like the low-priced Sienna CE that has room for up to eight passengers. Those who can spend considerably more will appreciate how the Sienna Limited comes off like nothing less than a Lexus minivan.

All Sienna trim levels come with Toyota's familiar 3.5-liter V6, an all-star engine renowned for its smooth power and high fuel efficiency. Another feather in the Sienna's cap is the fact that it's currently the only minivan to be offered with all-wheel drive, so if you live where ice and snow are common, the Sienna has a decided advantage over its rivals.

There are a few downsides, though. The 2010 Toyota Sienna lacks some of the high-end entertainment features that are available on the Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan twins. And the Sienna is neither as slick nor as responsive to drive as the Honda Odyssey. Of course, no minivan is going to be purchased for its corner-carving ability, but it is worth noting that piloting a Sienna is about as bland as it gets.

One might also be concerned about the Sienna's pricing -- Kia's Sedona delivers much of the same utility as the Sienna but for less money. But the aforementioned strengths as well as Toyota's high resale value and strong reputation for reliability will likely be enough for many shoppers to choose this minivan. Overall, the Sienna is an excellent van, with many compelling features and options. We wouldn't buy another minivan without trying the Sienna first.

2010 Toyota Sienna models

The 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in four trim levels -- CE, LE, XLE and Limited. The CE and LE come in seven- and eight-passenger configurations; the upper trims are seven-passenger only. All but the CE offer a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive; the CE is front-wheel drive only.

The base Sienna CE includes 16-inch steel wheels, dual sliding rear doors with power-down windows, front and rear air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack, a telescoping steering wheel and full power accessories. The LE adds privacy and solar-energy-absorbing glass, a roof rack, heated side mirrors, a CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a folding front passenger seat, cruise control and upgraded instrumentation.

The Sienna XLE features alloy wheels, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, automatic headlamps, tri-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood grain interior trim, a trip computer and a removable center console. The plush Limited adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver memory settings, a leather-and-wood steering wheel, an upgraded 10-speaker JBL surround-sound audio system, satellite radio, Bluetooth, rear window shades and a windshield wiper de-icer. All-wheel-drive Siennas receive 17-inch wheels, run-flat tires and the wiper de-icer.

Options on the Toyota Sienna are grouped into packages that vary based on buying region, and they can get rather pricey. You'll need to study them carefully to ensure that the Sienna you pick has the options you want. Notable items include xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a navigation system (with a back-up camera), a power-folding third-row seat and a pair of 115-volt power outlets.

2010 Highlights

The Toyota Sienna remains unchanged for the 2010 model year.

Performance & mpg

All Siennas come with a 266-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine that's matched to a five-speed automatic transmission. This refined combination provides brisk acceleration (we timed an AWD version of the XLE from zero to 60 mph in just 8.0 seconds) as well as respectable fuel economy. EPA estimates come in at 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models; the AWD versions are rated at 16 city/21 highway and 18 combined.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control and a full complement of airbags (including front-seat side and full-length side curtain) are standard on all Siennas. The Limited also comes with front and rear park assist; it's optional on the XLE. If you opt for the navigation system, you'll also get a rearview camera.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Toyota Sienna earned four stars (out of five possible) for driver protection in frontal impacts and five stars for the front passenger. It also received five stars across the board for side-impact crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave Toyota's minivan a "Good" rating (the highest possible score) for its performance in frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Although the 2010 Toyota Sienna's automatic transmission is calibrated more for fuel economy than performance, there's no denying the refined potency of the van's V6. When you step into it, acceleration is spirited, yet the engine delivers its power in a smooth and unobtrusive manner. Ride quality is plush, but the Sienna offers minimal steering feedback and considerable body roll during cornering. Braking distances are class-competitive, but the brake pedal has an overly soft feel.

Interior

The Sienna's cabin is handsomely fitted with high-quality fabric on lower trim levels and leather and faux wood on the higher-end models. The various controls are simple to use, storage space is plentiful and the seats are plush. Seven-passenger Siennas allow the second-row captain's chairs to be pushed together to create a bench seat. The eight-passenger version uses a 40/20/40-split second-row bench whose center section slides 13 inches closer to the front seats for easier access to the little one seated there. The Sienna provides a cavernous 149 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. In Limited trim, the Sienna's interior looks and feels as if it came straight out of a luxury car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Toyota Sienna.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great family vehicle, but...
4grandsons,06/09/2015
XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Purchased new in January 2010 to replace a 2007 Honda Odyssey that had a myriad of mechanical issues. Overall, a great family vehicle, very comfortable on long trips, plenty of power, and feature rich with the rear entertainment system, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, and parking sensors. But, with just over 96,000 miles started hearing noises from the transmission. Took it to the dealer and the diagnosis was a failed internal component. Replaced the transmission and it runs better than new, but did not expect a transmission failure this soon.
Road Warriors Best Friend
napamatt,01/27/2014
I'm a manufacturer rep of engine management and fuel delivery systems for NAPA Auto Parts. I easily travel 40,000 miles annually and drive a 2010 Sienna. It currently has 115,000 miles on it and it's one of the most bullet proof vehicles I've ever had. At well over 100,000 miles I've kept up on the maintenance which has been almost nothing and it's still going strong. To date the only maintenance the van has required has been oil changes, a few sets of tires, and a couple of brake jobs. I've also flushed the power steering and transmission. It just doesn't really need a lot of maintenance and continues to run strong. The spark plugs are original and still look amazing.
Sienna XLE 2010: A Giant
Rahul Kapoor,11/15/2009
Sienna XLE has been given all the bells and whistles that can be given to a mini van; it has comfortable seats, mine is a 7 passenger so enough space for my wife to move around the vehicle and take care of kids while they're on the road. The only problem I have with this van is the accelerator and brake pedals are installed at much lower height which makes me change my sitting posture at least 2-3 times even if it is less than 2 hours drive one way. I have owned it for last over 2 weeks and have already put on over 1300 miles on it; 21mpg is what I am getting (all are highway miles). Overall I am satisfied with this van and will recommend it to my friends!
first toyota
marian107,09/11/2014
Bought our first Toyota sienna 2010.. Have own 5 other vans villager (awesome) venture (awesome) voyager (ok) uplander (worst ever).. So far our sienna is neck and neck with the other 2 vans.. Comfort is wonderful, with fibromyalgia and RA, long rides no longer hurt.. Seats are so comfy.. After owning the sienna for 3 weeks the tranny started acting up.. Took it to our tranni man , he put it on the comp. no issues.. He said, for some reason the trannies do act up. Some how it straightens it's self out and they have no idea why or how.. Every tranny tht has come into his shop has done this.. Well it has fixed it's self and haven't had a problem since... :)
See all 47 reviews of the 2010 Toyota Sienna
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2010 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2010 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger is priced between $5,990 and$8,998 with odometer readings between 99197 and153106 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is priced between $5,995 and$11,488 with odometer readings between 87815 and180203 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger is priced between $9,200 and$10,500 with odometer readings between 121494 and129590 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger is priced between $7,900 and$7,900 with odometer readings between 182940 and182940 miles.

Which used 2010 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2010 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,990 and mileage as low as 32029 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2010 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,295.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,550.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,239.

