What is the Hornet?

Your eyes don't deceive you: There really is a Dodge under the camouflage you see here — the first new Dodge, it's worth noting, since the Charger and Durango bowed over a decade ago — and it's a small crossover called the Hornet.

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is expected to ride on the same platform as the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale, and it's a sure bet that the two will share powertrains as well. The Hornet's standard engine will likely be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder; in the Tonale, this motor produces just over 250 horsepower. While that output is essentially par for the course for the luxury class in which the Alfa Romeo competes, it's quite a lot by the standards of the non-luxury segment that the Dodge will slot into.

But the Hornet won't stop there: The Tonale's optional plug-in hybrid powertrain is also expected to carry over. In the Alfa, the turbocharged four-cylinder is downsized to 1.3 liters and drives the front wheels, while a 90-kW electric motor fed by a 15.5-kWh battery pack powers the rear axle. The system makes a stout 272 horsepower in addition to providing a few dozen miles of all-electric range on a full charge.

The Hornet should be roughly the same size as the Tonale — a vehicle that is surprisingly roomy given its small footprint. At a recent Tonale preview, we found that Alfa's most compact vehicle has enough room to fit 6-footers in the front and rear. There's even a pretty sizable cargo area in the back.

Check back for more information closer to the Hornet's official unveiling later this year.