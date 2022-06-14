Skip to main content
2023 Dodge Hornet

Release Date: Spring 2023
Estimated Price: Starting around $30,000
What to expect
  • New small SUV based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale
  • Expected to offer two turbocharged engines, with the upgrade being a plug-in hybrid
  • Launches the first Hornet generation for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 2023

