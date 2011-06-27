  1. Home
2000 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Camry genes, excellent crash-test ratings, refined powertrain, optional stability control system, available side airbags.
  • Dull styling, small size, lacks optimal utility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No more exciting than a toaster, but comes close to being the perfect minivan appliance.

Vehicle overview

Now in its third model year, the Toyota Sienna is one of the top competitors in the minivan market. With the Sienna, Toyota has placed an emphasis on safety, quality, and performance.

There are three models: the base CE, the midlevel LE, and the top-level XLE. The CE can be ordered with four or five doors. The LE and XLE come standard with five doors. Under the hood are a standard 3.0-liter V6 and a four-speed automatic transmission. This same powertrain setup can also be found in the Toyota Camry, as the Sienna is built on a stretched and modified Camry platform. In the Sienna, the engine produces 194 horsepower and 209 foot-pounds of torque.

This rigid and lightweight unitized body does exceptionally well in government crash testing. Front driver and passenger airbags are standard, though no side airbags are offered. Other safety features include ABS, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters, front height-adjustable seatbelt anchors, and daytime running lights. A low tire-pressure warning system is also a standard feature. The ABS wheel-speed sensors measure each wheel's rotational speed relative to the other wheels, allowing the stem to detect low pneumatic pressure in the tires.

The Sienna's driving experience is similar to the Camry's in that it's pleasantly non-confrontational. Steering is sure if not quite nimble. The suspension does a good job of soaking up road imperfections, and wind noise is kept to a minimum. Acceleration from the V6 is acceptable for almost all situations.

Sienna was designed to offer optimum interior roominess in a compact, easy-to-maneuver package. The interior has a definite Camry feel to it. Removable modular seating allows for custom configurations to accommodate a variety of cargo requirements. Second-row bench seats or captain's chairs and third-row seats can be folded or removed to accommodate bulkier cargo items. Third-row seats also add a 50/50 split-folding and tumble feature for additional cargo space. A power-operated passenger-side sliding door is optional.

Overall, Toyota does not make the biggest minivan, but it does make a convenient alternative to either Chrysler-designed family-haulers or the Honda Odyssey. Need to trade in your old Camry to make room for another member of the family? Toyota has a built-in answer to your dilemma. And it's hoping you see it that way, too.

2000 Highlights

New for Sienna are two exterior colors and various audio enhancements. All grades feature a standard AM/FM/cassette audio system. XLE models add a CD deck and offer an optional in-dash six-disc changer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Toyota Sienna.

5(65%)
4(21%)
3(12%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.5
95 reviews
See all 95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A BEST BUY if ever there was one
h37338,05/03/2011
I've owned literally hundreds of vehicles. I've owned this the longest; purchased with 70k, now have 175k. This has proven to be one of the most comfortable and versatile vehicles I have ever owned and one of the most reliable. It has NEVER let me down. NEVER!!! I don't know if I'll ever be able to part with it because it does everything I ask of it whether hauling people or 25 bags of mulch, or towing a boat. Kids are now grown and my wife says I should sell. I can't bring myself to do so. It really is family...
its worth it to buy this van
izar,03/07/2013
I just bought the 2000 toyota sienna 3.0 ce, the car is well kept and mechanically maintained by the previous owner. It has 155k miles on it and the interior & exterior are still in good conditions. The price I got was cheap too about $3,500. I choose this van because of the big space inside & because of its brand. toyota van will just move on the road without any trouble. The spare part are cheap & easy to get & there are so many mechanic that can handle this car too. I would suggest to people to but this car. Don't really trust on the negative review about this vehicle, because if you realized, there are many Sienna out there still move strong on the road..
2000 Toyota Sienna
carperson2,05/28/2011
We got this van new in the year 2000. Right now the cars has 213,000 miles on it, no problems, only oil change and timing belt. We've used this car in all kinds of conditions, in snow, dirt, and heavy rain. This van has never let us down. We are looking forward to buy a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Thank you Toyota for a reliable mini-van.
This is the best minivan around.
M. Karp,10/12/2016
XLE 4dr Minivan
At 340,000 miles, the time has now come to retire my sienna. I bought this well-maintained example just under a year ago to use for my courier business. In a little under a year I have put over a hundred ten thousand miles on the van. In that time all I've done is a couple of brake jobs, a set of tires, an alternator, and a battery. Not even a tune-up. It still gets 23 MPG or better and does everything I needed to do. The original engine now Burns about a quart of oil every twelve hundred miles or so, the power steering fluid is leaking badly from the rack and pinion, and it's going to need a catalytic converter to pass emissions. This is the reason for the retirement. As it is right now it still runs, shifts, turns, and stops very well. If you're looking for an inexpensive family hauler or something for Courier work, this is about the most reliable older van you can find.
See all 95 reviews of the 2000 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2000 Toyota Sienna

Used 2000 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2000 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 4dr Minivan, CE 3dr Minivan, and XLE 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Toyota Sienna?

Can't find a used 2000 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,097.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,432.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,374.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,747.

