Consumer Rating
(70)
2002 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Camry genes, excellent crash-test ratings, refined powertrain, optional stability control system, available side airbags.
  • Dull styling, small size, lacks optimal utility.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
List Price Estimate
$1,421 - $2,348
Used Sienna for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

No more exciting than a toaster, but comes close to being the perfect minivan appliance.

Vehicle overview

Despite the fact that it's five model years old and doesn't offer as much utility and functionality as newer competitors, the Toyota Sienna is one of the top choices in the minivan class. With the Sienna, Toyota has placed an emphasis on safety, quality and performance.

There are three models: the base CE, the mid-level LE and the top-level XLE. All come standard with five doors. Under the hood is a smooth, powerful and refined 3.0-liter V6 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. This powertrain setup can also be found in the Toyota Camry, fitting since the Sienna is built on a stretched and modified Camry platform. In the Sienna, the engine produces 210 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque.

The Sienna's rigid and lightweight unitized body performed exceptionally well in government crash tests. Standard safety features include ABS, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters, front height-adjustable seatbelt anchors, a low tire-pressure warning system and daytime running lights. Every Sienna can also be ordered with optional side airbags and a stability control system that helps prevent dangerous skids and spins.

The Sienna driving experience is similar to the Camry in that it's pleasantly non-confrontational. Steering is sure, if not quite nimble. The suspension does a good job of soaking up road imperfections, and wind noise is kept to a minimum. Braking is exceptionally competent. Acceleration from the V6 is acceptable for almost all situations, and the cabin is quiet at highway speeds.

The Sienna was designed to offer optimum interior roominess in a compact, easy-to-maneuver package. The interior has a definite Camry feel to it, constructed and trimmed in high-quality materials. Dual power doors are optional, and removable modular seating allows for custom configurations to accommodate a variety of cargo requirements. A second-row bench seat or captain's chairs and third-row seats can be folded or removed to accommodate bulkier cargo. Third-row seats also add a 50/50 split-folding and tumble feature for additional cargo space, but can't match many competitors for overall user-friendliness. What the Sienna needs to remain competitive in the class is a third-row seat that folds flat into the floor like newer models from Honda and Mazda. More comfortable front seats would help, too, as the current chairs are firm yet unsupportive and don't offer a wide enough range of adjustment.

Overall, Toyota does not make the biggest or most useful minivan, but it does make a reliable, safe, well-performing and refined alternative to a number of family haulers on the market.

2002 Highlights

Nothing major is in store for Toyota's minivan this year. The most significant change is the availability of a new "Symphony" special edition for LE models. This special edition includes items like keyless entry, a roof rack, captain's chairs for the first two rows (six-way power driver seat), a premium JBL audio system, power swing privacy glass, color-keyed heated power side mirrors, an overhead console with HomeLink and painted bumpers and cladding. There's also a new color this year exclusive to the Symphony: Lunar Mist Metallic. The base CE model's Extra Value package now includes a roof rack and keyless entry for no extra cost.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Sienna.

5(54%)
4(26%)
3(16%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
70 reviews
70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Passenger Door & Sliding Door Problems
homemakerdad,08/11/2009
Passenger side door not responsive to remote or automatic features. The right sliding door just completely jammed yesterday. Earlier this year, the right side sliding door just closed on its own and trapped a passenger's finger. Earlier this month, had at least a couple of friends ask us what mini-van they purchase and we recommended the Sienna. Now I really regret making that recommendation after having these door problems and finding out this has been a common problem with this model.
2002 Sienna 3.0 V6 - 113K
jackman7,04/16/2013
Purchased new in 2002, now 113k. Overall a great buy for us. Tires a problem with wear due to frt. end weight. You will replace rotors if you do not replace pads earlier than expected. We only get 12-14k on a set of front pads just to be safe. Wife's van; she's a little speedy. Rear shoes repl @ 65k. Normal maintenance items; timing belt @ 90k, change trans fluid every 35-40k, coolant @ 70k, plugs @ 60k. Front end parts great though must keep aligned. No problems with doors but recommend periodic greasing of all. Engine and transmission still pull like new (knock on wood). Please report on this site engine/transmission problems and mileage occurred.
Purchased new Mar 2002, Great Reliability.
G. Bishop,08/18/2016
LE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Fourteen years of ownership, 173,000 miles and never had a breakdown or an unscheduled maintenance stop. The reason for this reliability was that I always maintained the Toyota Recomended Maintenance schedule at a Toyota dealer's shop. If your buying this kind of car or any other brand, validated maintenance history should be your number one consideration. Besides this, Toyota builds a great reliable product.
over 370,000...
cab_man,07/31/2012
My sienna was purchased with 84,000 miles on it, it has been a taxi for 3 years now and has over 370,000 miles... normal maintanence and some minor interior annoyances, but this van has been fantastic. transmission is starting to slip now, but hey, look at the hard miles it gets as a taxi....looking for another sienna to replace it now.
See all 70 reviews of the 2002 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2002 Toyota Sienna

Used 2002 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), CE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and XLE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

