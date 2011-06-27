  1. Home
2015 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available eight-passenger seating
  • comfortable and far-sliding second-row seating
  • high-quality interior
  • user-friendly controls
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Second-row seats are awkward to remove.
List Price Range
$14,649 - $27,684
Used Sienna for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, comfortable and offered in several different trim levels, the Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for families. And the changes for 2015 have made it even better.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Toyota Sienna as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

You're not likely to buy a minivan to make a fashion statement. A box on wheels just doesn't lend itself to sleek, Jaguar-esque proportions, you know? But if you need something to expertly haul your family, your stuff, or your family and stuff, you've come to the right place in checking out the updated 2015 Toyota Sienna.

Previously, we've lauded the Sienna for its comfortable seating and both strong performance and respectable fuel economy. That continues to be the case for 2015. However, we were previously turned off by the interior's odd dash design and hard, cheap-feeling plastics. For 2015, Toyota has righted those wrongs with a new more user-friendly dash and nicer interior trim.

Updated for 2015, the Toyota Sienna is one of top recommended minivans. It comes in many trim levels, including this SE.

You might also notice the 2015 Sienna's subtly updated front and rear exterior styling, and those improvements don't just end at the surface. Toyota says it also strengthened the body structure and retuned the van's suspension to improve ride comfort as well as handling. We've driven this year's Sienna and can report that it is indeed a more secure-feeling and comfortable minivan to drive.

In previous years, we always recommended the SE version of the Sienna, as it offers the sharpest and most carlike handling of the Sienna line. It returns for 2015, but now the SE is available with more equipment, meaning you no longer have to forgo desirable creature comforts if you choose the sportiest model in the Sienna family. Meanwhile, the continued availability of all-wheel drive ( the Sienna is the only minivan that gives you this option for 2015) is another bonus if you frequently deal with snow or wet road conditions.

With all these points in its favor, the 2015 Toyota Sienna is one of our top recommended minivans. Our other favorite is the equally impressive 2015 Honda Odyssey, and we definitely recommend cross-shopping both of these all-stars. You might also want to check out the redesigned 2015 Kia Sedona, the off-beat 2015 Nissan Quest and the value-oriented Dodge Grand Caravan, especially if you want a van that can be more easily converted to carry lots of cargo. Overall, though, we think you'll be very happy with Toyota's latest version of this family-friendly box on wheels.

2015 Toyota Sienna models

The 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five main trim levels: base L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The SE, XLE and Limited are further available in "Premium" sub-trims. The LE and XLE come in seven- and eight-passenger configurations; the L and Limited versions are seven-passenger only and the SE is eight-passenger only. All trims come standard with front-wheel drive, but the LE, XLE and Limited also can be had with all-wheel drive.

These rear captain's chairs are luxurious, but larger families will prefer an eight-passenger Sienna with bench seating.

The Sienna L includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a tow prep package, manual sliding rear doors, automatic headlights, cruise control, triple-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LE adds roof rails, power-sliding side doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, upgraded exterior trim, floor- and overhead-mounted consoles, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), upgraded fabric upholstery, second- and third-row sunshades, and a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen, HD radio and satellite radio. All-wheel-drive versions get 18-inch wheels.

The sport-themed SE is equipped similarly to the LE but adds more aggressive styling thanks to 19-inch alloy wheels, a unique front fascia (with foglights, LED running lights and mesh inserts) and lower-body skirting. The SE also has sportier suspension tuning, a power liftgate, perforated leather upholstery (for rows one and two; row three gets leatherette premium vinyl), heated front seats and unique gauges with a larger multipurpose display. The SE Premium adds a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot and rear-cross-traffic warning systems, a navigation system, Entune smartphone app integration, a rear-seat entertainment system (with HDMI inputs, RCA jacks, a DVD player and a large screen that can be split to display two different sources) and the Driver Easy Speak system, which broadcasts the driver's voice through the rear speakers.

The Sienna XLE shares many of the SE trim's comfort and convenience equipment, but features similar suspension, steering and styling to the LE. The XLE and XLE Premium, however, differ with a four-way power front passenger seat and power-opening rear quarter windows. When equipped with the seven-passenger seating configuration, the second row captain's chairs feature extendable foot rests.

The plush Limited includes the XLE Premium's features (minus the rear-seat entertainment system) along with 18-inch alloy wheels, a different grille, LED running lights, auto-dimming and power-folding outside mirrors, front and rear sunroofs, front and rear parking sensors, upgraded leather seating, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, a power-folding third-row seat (FWD only), a navigation system and an upgraded 10-speaker JBL surround-sound audio system. To all that, the Limited Premium adds automatic wipers and the rear-seat entertainment system.

This is the larger of the two available touchscreen interfaces, and it includes integrated smartphone apps.

Although some of the upper trims' features are available on lower trims as individual options, most optional features are grouped into packages that vary based on trim level and where you live in the United States. For the Sienna Limited only, the Advanced Technology package adds adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Toyota Sienna gets a refresh. It doesn't look much different on the outside (updated grille and taillights), but under the skin there's a revised suspension, a stronger body structure and welcome improvements to the interior's design and materials quality.

Performance & mpg

Every Toyota Sienna comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers 266 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque and drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The Sienna LE, XLE and Limited models can also be equipped with all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing of last year's model, a front-drive Sienna Limited went from zero to 60 mph in a swift 7.5 seconds. The EPA fuel economy estimates come in at 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway) for front-wheel-drive versions. Opting for all-wheel drive drops those estimates to 19 combined (16/23).

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, a front passenger seat cushion airbag, active front head restraints and a rearview camera are standard on all 2015 Toyota Sienna models.

Blind-spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring systems and front and rear parking sensors are available depending on the trim level. The Limited can be had with a forward collision warning system. At our test track, last year's Sienna Limited stopped from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is about average for the minivan segment.

In government crash tests the 2015 Toyota Sienna received five out of five possible stars, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Sienna earned a top score of "Good" for its performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength tests and head restraint (whiplash protection) design. It received the second highest rating of "Acceptable" in the IIHS test for small-overlap frontal-crash protection.

Driving

We've long been impressed by the Sienna's V6 engine and how it delivers lively acceleration whether you're bopping around town running errands or getting up to cruising speed on the freeway. The six-speed automatic transmission does a great job of keeping the engine's thrust on tap, yet the Sienna still manages to provide respectable fuel economy, provided you're not too aggressive with the gas pedal.

The Sienna's ride quality is plush, but more controlled for 2015, and all versions offer competent handling. The SE's recalibrated suspension and steering give it even more agility around turns. If you're used to driving a car, the SE should make the switch to a minivan a bit easier. Its ride is somewhat firmer, but certainly still comfortable.

Interior

Lower trim levels of the Sienna are attractively decked out with high-quality fabric upholstery, while higher-end models get leather along with simulated wood cabin accents. Materials quality is very good, and the new dash design is both more attractive and more functional. Seating is plush, and there's abundant storage space along with user-friendly controls.

On the electronics front, every Sienna comes with a user-friendly Entune touchscreen interface. Each features a similar easy-to-decipher menu structure, but their screen size and the design of their surround buttons can differ along with the number of features they control. These include a navigation system and a suite of smartphone-connected services. There's also the available rear-seat entertainment system, which features a split-screen monitor that allows two different media (a movie on one side and a video game on the other, for example) to play simultaneously -- thereby making it easier to satisfy your backseat occupants.

The eight-passenger Sienna comes with a 40/20/40-split second-row bench, and its center section slides close to the front seats for easier access to the little one seated there. It can also be removed and stowed within the van itself (unlike the Odyssey's, which you must find a place for elsewhere).

With a seven-passenger Sienna, you get specialized second-row captain's chairs. Although their available La-Z-Boy-style footrests will likely catch your eye during a test-drive, you'll also likely be impressed by their ability to slide quite far fore or aft to increase sprawl-out comfort or cargo space. Maximum cargo space stands at 150 cubic feet of cargo space, though to achieve this you have to remove the second-row seats, which are quite heavy and awkward to remove.

You can fit four suitcases or a large stroller behind the third-row seat, while storage wells corral smaller items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Toyota Sienna.

5(47%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(14%)
1(5%)
4.0
77 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happily traded the 2011 for 2015!!!
DLu,11/15/2014
Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2015 has made improvements in basically all the areas that I've hated about our 2011 (Limited AWD). In terms of the driving experience, he steering feel and suspension have improved slightly. Rapid inputs in the 2011 are met with a very non-linear resistance, as if it would "catch" at different points of the rotation. That's gone for 2015. The ride has firmed up a bit, but with an equal amount of improvement in body control. The 2011 was needlessly firm with still too much body roll. The improvement in NVH and the interior (see below) sealed the deal for us. Update: We traded it for a 2017. The updated transmission was the biggest draw. It took several months of aggressive driving for the slow-shifting trans to learn, but it's been whipped into shape.
Navigation issues
Destiny,10/15/2015
SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I love my Sienna and it is my most favorite vehicle. However the navigation shuts down while driving and freezes and the most disappointing this is that Toyota says there is nothing they can do about it. I bought a brand new car and there is nothing they can do. For that I give Toyota low marks for not finding the issue and not being willing to fix it.
Great Ride But................
Ernest Armentrout,01/03/2016
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I would like to begin with this is a very nice minivan....lets keep that perspective. I did test drive many minivans and smaller SUV's. The Honda Pilot had some features that Toyota could look into (or charge for), and the Honda Odyssey. Almost all reviews gave the Odyssey the thumbs up over the very close second Sienna. However, as with most people looking for the bang for the buck, the Sienna was that "bang"; far more soothing for the wallet. One of the biggest complaints I have (and many more as I read more blogs and posts) about the entire vehicle is the navigation system. Had I known how bad this system was, I would had just had the regular system installed and spent far less money on a double din system and had it installed which would have preformed much more friendly and accurately. On long driving highways the fact that the GPS indication is not as critical for exiting and simple turns. However, do not rely on the GPS image to get you somewhere in a city or crowded neighborhoods or subdivisions. The GPS indication lags, terribly, and despite the POP UP, if you are not already familiar with the area you are driving, you will have to turn around to go back......anyone operating this system will attest to that experience. Also with the technology that will tell the operator that the vehicle is moving and disables the ability to change or find POI's, can not distinguish there is someone located in the passenger seat and allow the passenger to perform what are routine and necessary inputs into the system. After all, the navigation system does not limit how fast you are going for safety purposes when exceeding the speed limit. In fact, this feature may actually cause you to become MORE distracted as you will most likely attempt to get the information from your cell phone. My $100 dollar TOMTOM is far more accessible and accurate than this system, Toyota should be having some serious discussions with the person or group that thought this was a good system. Would like to end on a positive word. I like my Sienna, I am a grandfather, a bowler, a golfer and traveler, and for that reason, I do like this vehicle. Who would of thought after living my entire life, with five kids, after they grown and move away, I would be driving a minivan.......
First time minivan owner
dph1,05/13/2015
XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is my first time owning a minivan. I have a growing family and came from a long line of Honda Accords. I had recently purchased a 2014 Honda Pilot, but VCM vibration has turned me off on all Honda V-6s (if you are in anyway OCD, avoid Honda VCM V-6 engines like the plague - you will feel vibration and hear noise). Thus, I traded it for the Sienna. I have only owned the Sienna two days, but my family loves it! It rides so nicely and smoothly. It has good pickup for a van and seems very well built. The electronics are a easy to master, and the A/C is super cold, which is a huge plus in the humid South. The rear TV is huge, but you can get by with ipads and save the $$.
See all 77 reviews of the 2015 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Toyota Sienna
More About This Model

Quick Summary
This mid-cycle refresh includes substantial improvements to the interior's quality, ergonomics and design. Taken together this round of upgrades to the 2015 Toyota Sienna further elevates its position as one of our top-recommended minivans.

What Is It?
The 2015 Toyota Sienna represents a mid-generation refresh of this popular minivan that has previously impressed with its versatile seven- or eight-passenger cabin, smooth and powerful V6 engine, segment-exclusive all-wheel-drive system, and abundant family-friendly features. Previous complaints that largely centered on interior materials quality and the placement of commonly used controls have been addressed with this update.

2015 Toyota Sienna

Is It Me, or Does It Look Exactly the Same?
If you're looking at the pictures of the updated 2015 Toyota Sienna above and wondering whether we accidentally posted photos of last year's model instead, rest assured those are the correct photos.

Indeed, very little has changed with its exterior apart from slimmer headlight units with LED accents and certain trims getting slightly redesigned grilles or taillights. The old aerial antenna has also been replaced by a diversity antenna embedded in the rear window. According to Toyota, styling was not an area of concern for customers so it didn't try to fix what wasn't broken.

How Has the Interior Changed?
While the Sienna's interior wasn't broken, it certainly stood to be significantly improved. Flimsy, oddly textured plastics abounded, fake wood trim looked fake, and controls for the climate and entertainment system were too far away from the driver. The infotainment interface also wasn't exactly state-of-the-art, and in general, the cabin was the area in which the Sienna most clearly trailed its principal competitor, the Honda Odyssey.

That all changes for the 2015 Toyota Sienna. The materials have been greatly improved, with richer plastics and padded upper door trim. The dash is also padded and covered with stitched simulated leather, while the available wood trim is considerably more convincing and premium in appearance. The result is arguably the nicest interior look and feel in the segment, especially in the sport-themed SE trim and luxury-lined XLE and Limited.

More notably, however, those previously far-flung controls have been placed into a tidy, more sensibly designed and prominently placed cluster within easier reach of the driver. Some climate controls are a whopping 3 inches closer, which is a huge distance in automotive design terms.

2015 Toyota Sienna

The climate controls themselves are also more sensibly designed, with easily decipherable buttons, three large knobs for each climate zone (which can all be synced together now) and its own large display that liberates climate readouts from their previous spot high atop the dash. As an added bonus, it all looks much nicer.

Above the climate controls sits an audio and navigation interface offered in two different designs. The standard setup is similar to the one found in the Toyota Highlander, with either a 6.1-inch (L trim only) or 8-inch touchscreen bordered by touch-operated buttons in a matte black surround. The same basic layout of those buttons exists in the higher-end Entune system, but it features a snazzier gloss black surround as well as two levels of additional feature content.

Unlike the touch-operated buttons included with other electronics interfaces, such as MyFord Touch and Chevrolet MyLink, Entune's buttons respond consistently and are big enough and spaced apart enough to be functional at a glance. The menus and functionality of the touchscreen itself is also quite good and user-friendly, at least in the top-of-the-line unit tested. The ability to "swipe scroll" should be a welcome addition for those used to smartphones, while the redundant control knob remains for those who prefer to wheel through playlists or phonebook entries.

The gauges received an overhaul as well, with two unique designs (one for the sport-themed SE and another for everything else) that both have a classier and more premium look than the rather downmarket collection of dials they replace. The previous trip computer display on top of the dash has been relocated in between those gauges. In the upper trims, it's a larger color display that also shows redundant information from the audio and available navigation systems.

2015 Toyota Sienna

Are There Any Changes to the Interior Space and Its Functionality?
While the interior has been redecorated, the furniture remains the same. The Sienna seats seven in trims that come with second-row captain's chairs, including those in the Limited trims that feature the "Lounge Seating" extending leg and foot support. Eight-passenger capacity is achieved by a small jump seat of sorts that installs in between those two jump seats. It's less comfortable than its counterpart in the Honda Odyssey, but also stowable when not in use.

The Sienna's versatility also remains intact with second-row seats that slide further forward than most of its competitor's setups, making third-row access and storing long cargo items easier. The second row slides further rearward, too, creating an unparalleled amount of sprawl space and comfort for those in Row 2. As for Row 3, it still folds flat, which in the Limited, can be accomplished by pressing a button just under the open liftgate.

With all seats in place, Toyota says there is still enough room for five golf bags or four large suitcases. In total, there is 150 cubic feet of space in the event you lower and/or remove all seats.

2015 Toyota Sienna

Are There Other New Features Available?
Besides the Entune touchscreen interfaces, a rearview camera and three-zone automatic climate control being standard on all 2015 Sienna models, there are other noteworthy new features, especially those on upper trims.

The Limited can be equipped with a heated steering wheel, while the rear-seat entertainment system that comes standard on all "Premium" trims now comes with a Blu-ray player and an HDMI port to go with its ultra-wide screen that can display two things at once. Arguments over whether to watch Frozen or Cars should be a thing of the past.

The SE Premium, XLE Premium and both Limited trims also come with Toyota's Driver Easy Speak system. It uses the Bluetooth phone system microphone to pipe voices from the front seat back to the speakers located in the third row. It's subtle, and not indicative of the booming voice of god you may hope it to be, but it should at least aid in any declaration of "Don't make me stop this car!"

The sport-themed SE trim now comes standard with leather and is available with many of the same options and features as the upper trims. This is especially true of the new SE Premium trim. Essentially, no longer must a driver choose between a more engaging driving experience for themselves and greater comfort and convenience equipment for their family. Cake, eating it, too, etc.

What About New Safety Features?
Every 2015 Toyota Sienna now comes with some sort of blind-spot aid. Integrated mirrors are found in the L, LE and SE, while all others get a sensor-based warning system
(lights in the mirrors and audible warnings) bundled with a rear-cross traffic alert system. The front passenger seat also has a new cushion airbag that prevents submarining and the side curtain airbags have 30 percent more coverage to satisfy new government safety standards.

2015 Toyota Sienna

Will the 2015 Toyota Sienna Drive Differently?
Toyota added 142 spot welds to the Sienna's structure for increased body rigidity. This made it possible to make changes to the suspension for enhanced ride comfort and handling performance. Indeed, during a brief drive, the Sienna XLE felt less nautical in its body motions than before and instilled a greater sense of control without losing any semblance of its comfortable, cosseting ride for all board. At the same time, its steering remains rather remote, with a gooey on-center effort and turn-in that makes you feel more like a chauffeur than a driver.

If that sounds like a negative to you, there is still the 2015 Toyota Sienna SE trim level, which remains the most engaging and responsive minivan to drive. Its steering is higher in effort, far more responsive on center and generally more indicative of sporty family sedan. At the same time, it rides firmer, but we'd never deem it to be anything other than comfortable. The fact that you can now get the SE with the same sort of higher-end feature content as the upper trims should hopefully help its popularity grow beyond the current 5-percent take rate.

As for its powertrain, all Siennas come with the same carry-over 3.5-liter V6 engine good for 266 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque. This is a strong, smooth engine, although despite an abundance of new sound-deadening throughout the Sienna for 2015, it still gets quite noisy when really pushed. The six-speed automatic displays a willingness to downshift and its ability to be manually controlled (on extended grades, for instance) further sets the Sienna apart from the Odyssey. The same can be said for the segment-exclusive optional all-wheel-drive system.

How Much Will All This Newness Cost?
The most basic 2015 Toyota Sienna L costs $28,600, which is a $1,680 increase from last year, while the other trims increase by between $800 and $1,500. Given the added equipment and much nicer interior, this isn't entirely unwarranted. Its price is also essentially on par with the Honda Odyssey, but much more than the budget-minded Chrysler minivans.

L FWD: $28,600
LE: $31,330 FWD/$33,860 AWD
SE: $34,900 (FWD only)
SE Premium: $39,680
XLE: $35,100 FWD/$37,300 AWD
XLE Premium: $38,355 FWD/$40,555 AWD
Limited: $41,650 FWD/$42,780 AWD
Limited Premium: $45,020 FWD/$46,150 AWD

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Honda Odyssey: This van is the closest competitor to the Sienna in virtually every respect, and should be the one you primarily cross-shop it against. Although the Odyssey has previously proved superior in an Edmunds comparison test, the Sienna's upgrades for 2015 push it that much closer to parity with its rival.

Kia Sedona: The Sedona has been completely redesigned for 2015. Thoroughly impressive in its features and style, the revamped Sedona is once again worth a look.

Nissan Quest: This would be the alternative in the minivan segment. Besides its unique styling, it boasts a luxurious cabin and a fold-flat rear-seat design that prioritizes ease of transformation over all-out capacity. We appreciated it during a long-term test and think it's worth considering.

Why Should You Consider This Minivan?
The Sienna was already one of our top rated minivans and this latest round of improvements has addressed its few flaws. It also remains the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive, so it's still the leader when it comes to all-weather performance.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Minivan?
The Sienna is still one of the more expensive minivans in the class, so if you're looking for maximum bang for your buck, there are other vans to consider first.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger is priced between $14,995 and$24,963 with odometer readings between 58132 and157088 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger is priced between $15,797 and$17,390 with odometer readings between 31610 and52474 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is priced between $14,649 and$19,850 with odometer readings between 51798 and106316 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger is priced between $18,500 and$27,684 with odometer readings between 49559 and123159 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger is priced between $18,995 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 48489 and98871 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is priced between $16,597 and$16,750 with odometer readings between 84988 and102920 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger is priced between $20,976 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 64383 and100093 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access is priced between $19,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 78820 and78820 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger is priced between $18,450 and$18,450 with odometer readings between 117974 and117974 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger is priced between $23,991 and$23,991 with odometer readings between 87240 and87240 miles.

