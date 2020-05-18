2021 Toyota Sienna Review

The Toyota Sienna is one of the most recognizable minivans on the market. This is due in no small part to the "Swagger Wagon" ads that defined the last-generation model early in its life cycle. Though the quirky marketing — and Toyota's traditionally rock-solid reliability — helped carry the previous Sienna for nearly a decade, a new minivan would need more than a rapping family to connect with modern buyers. The fully redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna debuts later this year with a healthy list of unique features, along with a potentially groundbreaking powertrain.

Out with the old and in with the ... familiar. Gone is last year's 3.5-liter V6; in its place is a hybrid powertrain that uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine for the bulk of its output. If that sounds familiar, that's because this system is the heart of most of Toyota's larger hybrid vehicles, including the Avalon Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid. It produces 243 total system horsepower, which is a far cry from the current Sienna's 296 hp.

Though we will lament the power loss, there are a few positives. The two electric motors that help drive the front wheels will give the Sienna some extra oomph at lower speeds, so it shouldn't feel slow as you're accelerating from a stop. We have liked the smooth acceleration this powertrain provides in other Toyota vehicles, but we're concerned the Sienna's extra mass will make the engine feel strained.

Of course, the primary reason for switching to a hybrid is the gain in fuel economy. Toyota estimates the new Sienna will earn 33 mpg combined, which is a whopping 50% improvement over the current front-wheel-drive model's 21 mpg. All-wheel drive will again be offered on the 2021 Sienna. And despite the drop in power, the Sienna can still tow up to 3,500 pounds.