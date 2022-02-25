What is the Odyssey?

The Honda Odyssey has been one of the most popular minivans since its debut, nearly 30 years ago. The current model features a strong V6 engine and offers plenty of storage space and a stable feel on the road.

There isn't much minivan competition these days, but those that remain, including the Toyota Sienna, Chrysler Pacifica, and the Kia Carnival, are all solid options. The Sienna and the Pacifica can both be had in a hybrid model, which greatly improves the fuel economy. The Odyssey is a standout for its comfortable ride, capable handling and well-executed tech features, but it does not offer a hybrid powertrain. Meanwhile, the Kia Carnival offers a compelling value with more features available at a lower price point and a longer warranty than the Odyssey.

It's a bit unclear what the future holds for the 2023 Honda Odyssey. On one side of things, the Automotive News is reporting that the Odyssey will get a full redesign in 2023. But on the other hand, the current Odyssey was given a styling and features refresh in 2021, so it wouldn't surprise us if Honda kept this fifth-generation model going a year or two longer. We'll update this page as soon as we get more concrete information on the 2023 Honda Odyssey.