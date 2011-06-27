  1. Home
2009 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful V6, available all-wheel drive, seven- or eight-passenger seating.
  • Expensive option packages, uninspired handling even for a minivan.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, comfortable and well-built, the 2009 Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for larger families.

Vehicle overview

Five years ago, the Toyota Sienna was completely redesigned. Since then, we've consistently praised the Sienna as a top choice in its segment, deeming it luxurious, roomy and even Lexus-like in its refinement. The 2009 Toyota Sienna is unchanged from last year, but it remains one of the best minivans you can buy.

Competition is fierce in this segment, but the Sienna boasts Toyota's familiar 3.5-liter V6, an all-star engine renowned for its smooth power and laudable fuel efficiency. Another feather in the Sienna's cap is the fact that it's currently the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive, so if you live where ice and snow are common, the Sienna has a decided advantage over its rivals.

In CE and LE trim, the Sienna can accommodate eight passengers; XLE and Limited models offer seating for seven, thanks to captain's chairs in the second row. The Limited version is especially luxurious, and it wouldn't be that far off to call it the Lexus of minivans. Gathered leather on the doors, comfortable captain's chairs, a JBL sound system and the option of adaptive cruise control almost make the Toyota logo on the steering wheel seem like a mistake.

When it comes to handling prowess, the 2009 Toyota Sienna doesn't offer a particularly compelling package. Of course, no minivan is going to be purchased on the strength of its corner-carving ability, but the Sienna's archnemesis, the Honda Odyssey, happens to deliver responsive handling along with a reasonably smooth ride. The Kia Sedona/Hyundai Entourage twins are also satisfying alternatives, especially for those put off by Toyota's typically higher prices. But overall, the Sienna is an excellent van with many compelling features and options. We wouldn't buy another minivan without trying the Sienna first.

2009 Toyota Sienna models

The 2009 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in four trim levels -- CE, LE, XLE and Limited. The CE and LE come in seven- and eight-passenger configurations; the upper trims are seven-passenger only. All but the CE offer a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive; the CE is front-wheel drive only.

The base Sienna CE includes 16-inch steel wheels, dual sliding rear doors with power-down windows, front and rear air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack, a telescoping steering wheel and full power accessories. The LE adds privacy and solar energy-absorbing glass, a roof rack, heated side mirrors, a CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a folding front passenger seat, cruise control and upgraded instrumentation.

The Sienna XLE features alloy wheels, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, automatic headlamps, tri-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood grain interior trim, a trip computer and a removable center console. The plush Limited adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a leather-and-wood steering wheel, an upgraded 10-speaker JBL sound system, satellite radio, Bluetooth, rear window shades and a windshield-wiper de-icer. All-wheel-drive Siennas receive 17-inch wheels, run-flat tires and the wiper de-icer.

Options on the Toyota Sienna are grouped into packages that vary based on buying region, and they can get rather pricey. You'll need to study them carefully to ensure that the Sienna you pick has just what you want. Notable items include xenon headlights, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a navigation system (with a back-up camera), a power-folding third-row seat and a pair of 115-volt power outlets. A new package for the LE combines a JBL stereo with Bluetooth and rear-seat entertainment.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Toyota Sienna is unchanged other than minor feature revisions. There's a new option package for the Sienna LE that includes Bluetooth and rear-seat entertainment, and the XLE's optional parking sensors now cover both the front and rear of the van.

Performance & mpg

All Siennas come with a 266-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine that's matched to a five-speed automatic transmission. This refined combination provides brisk acceleration (we timed an AWD version of the XLE from zero to 60 mph in just 8.0 seconds) as well as respectable fuel economy. EPA estimates for 2009 come in at 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models; the AWD versions are rated at 16 city/21 highway and 18 combined.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control and a full complement of airbags (including front-seat side and full-length side curtain) are standard on all Siennas. The Limited also comes with front and rear park assist; it's optional on the XLE. If you opt for the navigation system, you'll also get a rearview camera.

In government crash testing, the 2009 Toyota Sienna earned four stars (out of five possible) for driver protection in frontal impacts and five stars for the front passenger. It also received five stars across the board for side-impact crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave Toyota's minivan a "good" rating (the highest possible score) for its performance in frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Although the 2009 Toyota Sienna's automatic transmission is calibrated more for fuel economy than performance, there's no denying the refined potency of the van's V6. When you step into it, acceleration is spirited, yet the engine delivers its power in a smooth and unobtrusive manner. Ride quality is plush, but the Sienna offers minimal steering feedback and considerable body roll during cornering. Braking distances are class-competitive, but the pedal feels too soft to inspire confidence.

Interior

The Sienna's cabin is handsomely fitted with high-quality fabric on lower trim levels and leather and faux wood on the higher-end models. The various controls are simple to use, storage space is plentiful and the seats are plush. Seven-passenger Siennas allow the second-row captain's chairs to be pushed together to create a bench seat. The eight-passenger version uses a 40/20/40-split second-row bench whose center section slides 13 inches closer to the front seats for easier access to the little one seated there. The Sienna provides a cavernous 149 cubic feet of cargo capacity. In Limited trim, the Sienna's interior looks and feels as if it came straight out of a luxury car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Toyota Sienna.

4.5
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

9 Years in.... Will never go without AWD!
Lee,10/15/2015
Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
As a Mercedes E63 owner I can not believe that my best vehicle I've ever owned is our Sienna AWD limited 2009. After 7 years of family fun - I have no complaints. we have decided to keep it for years to come and purchase a new Sienna as our long trip vehicle using the older one for day to day and teaching the now teenager to drive. I'm writing more to focus on the AWD version - we are a mini van family - but the Sienna was our first AWD - purchased for the occasional trips to mountains for sking - but to the contrary we use it almost every day!!! Turning a sharp right turn into a highway - no problem - no spinning front tire - wet pavement - wow amazing control.
isn't holding up well
wmau,09/28/2011
We bought the sienna only because of the 8 seater and the local dealer offers a life time guarantee on the transmission. Everything seems to need to be replaced just as the warrenty runs out - brakes, tires, etc.. This spring (only 1 1/2 year old car) the left passenger door broke and recently at less than 2 years old the right side broke. The estimate is over $4000 to fix them. The reason I was told is that we drive too much. Dealer informed us that we should only be driving 13k miles per year.
Great So Far
rs118,04/29/2010
Never had a car this big so it's easy to love the huge space. Captains chairs are great for the toddlers. Third row works for two large adults after configuring all seats. Really nice inside. Much smoother and quieter than the Odyssey I'm familiar with and tested. 13,000 miles, just regular maintenance. Occasionally when starting the van, the JBL stereo lights are off and the volume knob won't work. Using volume on the steering wheel seems to correct it. Engine is a little loud, seems like a loud exhaust note at times, but quiet when cruising. Tires wearing quickly. Only 17 mpg in city driving. People don't hear us well on Bluetooth, cheap no-name aftermarket is better.
THE BEST VAN MONEY CAN BUY
zama,09/15/2015
XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
The best minivan can you can buy don't listen other people who are picky and u never made them happy
See all 42 reviews of the 2009 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2009 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2009 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2009 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger is priced between $6,000 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 111338 and167230 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is priced between $7,995 and$9,444 with odometer readings between 110079 and131160 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is priced between $5,877 and$5,877 with odometer readings between 142681 and142681 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2009 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,877 and mileage as low as 110079 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2009 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,499.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,518.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,570.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,078.

