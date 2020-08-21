Used 2009 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

3rd Row Seat Le Evp 2 Daytime Running Lights Stone; Fabric Seat Trim Super White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2009 Toyota Sienna LE with 167,090mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Toyota Sienna is so immaculate it is practically new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Sienna LE is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2009 Toyota Sienna: The Sienna stands out from the minivan pack for several reasons. It's the only one to offer optional all-wheel drive, with run-flat tires included. It also boasts true luxury-vehicle options like laser cruise control. And there's a choice of two different seating configurations. Resale value is another strong point. Strengths of this model include resale value, good handling, Available all-wheel drive, very spacious, comfortable interior, choice of seating configurations, and tech options Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDZK23C39S256212

Stock: 9S256212

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020