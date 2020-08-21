Used 2009 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 95,300 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$3,134 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
2009 Toyota Sienna equipped with Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, and more. Previous corporate fleet vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK23C39S247932
Stock: 247932AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$1,930 Below Market
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
INCREDIBLE CONDITION! 2009 Toyota Sienna Limited All Wheel Drive with every imaginable option just in on trade, ready for a new owner! Treat yourself to this fully loaded Sienna, the ultimate in luxury, reliability, and efficiency. This Limited model features all wheel drives, leather, navigation, sunroof, and so much more. All offered at well below market value, a true wholesale opportunity to own this Sienna before it is sent to auction! Do not miss this one. Financing is available as are up to 3 year warranties. Nationwide shipping is available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK22C99S022515
Stock: Z43
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,338 miles
$7,500$2,839 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK22C29S251195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,438 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900$1,168 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* 3RD ROW SEAT, ALLOY WHEELS, MULTI-ZONE AC, REMOTE ENTRY, POWER LIFT GATE.This front wheel drive 2009 Toyota Sienna XLE features an impressive 3.5l v6 smpi dohc Engine with a Super White Exterior with a Stone Interior. With only 174,438 miles this 2009 Toyota Sienna is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2009 Toyota Sienna in Columbus,OH Includes: Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, CD Changer, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 9S241558 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2009 Toyota Sienna XLE ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2009 Toyota Sienna XLE! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 23.0 Highway MPG and 17.0 City MPG! This Toyota Sienna comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.5l v6 smpi dohc engine, an 5-speed automatic with overdrive transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tachometer, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Rear Heat / AC, Compass, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Beverage Holder(s), Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to Grove City, Hilliard or Upper Arlington, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Roof / Luggage Rack, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK22C69S241558
Stock: 9S241558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 184,584 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,650
M & R Auto Sales - Plainfield / New Jersey
SALVAGE HISTORY This Vehicle Is Sold AS-IS, Financing Is Not Available. New plugs and Coils Just Installed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK23C69S241963
Stock: 9S241963-SOM49
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,720 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,790$822 Below Market
Prestige Subaru - Turnersville / New Jersey
You'll love the look and feel of this 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger, which features a rear air conditioning, braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $7,790. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Rocking a stunning gray exterior and a stone interior, this car is a great pick. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. All offers can not be combined or not necessarily used in conjunction with Manufacturer's Low APR Programs and all prior sales are excluded from any available incentives offered by the Manufacture. Our Internet Pricing includes All Incentives and does not include all applicable Sales Tax, Title and License Fees, Dealer Doc Fee of $349 in our Online Sale Price*. Dealer is Not Responsible for Typographical/ Web Errors. Contact Information: Kate Wiley BDC / Internet Manager, 4271 Black Horse Pike, Turnersville, NJ, 08012, Phone: (856) 629-9200, E-mail: kwiley@prestigeautocomplex.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK23C39S263046
Stock: 63046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,884 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$1,131 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK22C29S023702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Commercial Motor - Aransas Pass / Texas
Our experienced sales staff is eager to show you this 2009 Toyota Sienna. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Stop at one of our two locations: 2677 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, TX 78336 (Next to WALMART) or 160 S. Commercial, Aransas Pass, TX, 78336 (up the road from HEB) CALL NOW: 361-758-5361
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK22C69S262667
Stock: 9S262667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 179,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,690
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
"Slate Metallic XLE 7 Passenger FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC New Tires
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK22CX9S249291
Stock: DP79802A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 163,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK23C79S242622
Stock: 7361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,360 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
GREAT SPACE!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK22CX9S238324
Stock: B4104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,507 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,987
Ghent Chevrolet - Greeley / Colorado
3rd Row Seat, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Power Fourth Passenger Door, U.S. News Best Minivan for the Money SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: REAR SPOILER, PREFERRED PREMIUM ACCESSORY PKG cargo net, carpet floor mats & door sill protector, first aid kit. Toyota XLE with Salsa Red Pearl exterior and Taupe interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 266 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Car and Driver Editors Choice. Edmunds.com's review says "The Sienna has an excellent reputation for overall quality and long-term dependability, which make it a hassle-free vehicle to drive day in and day out, while contributing to peace of mind on long road trips.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK22C29S258499
Stock: 20251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 167,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
3rd Row Seat Le Evp 2 Daytime Running Lights Stone; Fabric Seat Trim Super White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2009 Toyota Sienna LE with 167,090mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Toyota Sienna is so immaculate it is practically new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Sienna LE is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2009 Toyota Sienna: The Sienna stands out from the minivan pack for several reasons. It's the only one to offer optional all-wheel drive, with run-flat tires included. It also boasts true luxury-vehicle options like laser cruise control. And there's a choice of two different seating configurations. Resale value is another strong point. Strengths of this model include resale value, good handling, Available all-wheel drive, very spacious, comfortable interior, choice of seating configurations, and tech options Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Toyota Sienna. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2009 Toyota Sienna: The Sienna stands out from the minivan pack for several reasons. It's the only one to offer optional all-wheel drive, with run-flat tires included. It also boasts true luxury-vehicle options like laser cruise control. And there's a choice of two different seating configurations. Resale value is another strong point. Interesting features of this model are resale value, good handling, Available all-wheel drive, very spacious, comfortable interior, choice of seating configurations, and tech options Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK23C39S256212
Stock: 9S256212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 117,518 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Vision Kia - East Rochester / New York
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** Tired of the same dull drive? Well change up things with this sweet MiniVan!!! Classy! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Stability control...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Rear air conditioning...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK23C49S257126
Stock: 147440KA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 161,654 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
Stokes Brown Toyota of Hilton Head - Bluffton / South Carolina
***Stokes Toyota Hilton Head*** Local Trade** Navigation** AWD** DVD** Very Clean Van** 2009 Toyota Sienna Sienna Limited in Blizzard Pearl, Factory Equipped With: Leather Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, 8-Way Power Drivers Seat, Integrated Back Up Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, AWD, JBL Sound System, Power Sliding Doors, 3rd Row Seats, Power Lift Gate, 2 115V Outlets, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Navigation System, DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, JBL AM/FM 4-CD/10 Speakers, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Roof rack, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XLE Limited Extra Value Package #1, XLE Limited Extra Value Package #2. CARFAX One-Owner.Professionally Serviced and Detailed for your Peace of Mind. CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT 843.815.0240 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.STOKESTOYOTAHILTONHEAD.COM OR VISIT US AT 100 FORDING ISLAND ROAD, BLUFFTON SC 29910.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK22C49S025192
Stock: 27858A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 161,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Budget Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 2009 Toyota Sienna. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota Sienna XLE is a perfect addition to any home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2009 Toyota Sienna: The Sienna stands out from the minivan pack for several reasons. It's the only one to offer optional all-wheel drive, with run-flat tires included. It also boasts true luxury-vehicle options like laser cruise control. And there's a choice of two different seating configurations. Resale value is another strong point. Strengths of this model include resale value, good handling, Available all-wheel drive, very spacious, comfortable interior, choice of seating configurations, and tech options. Come see us at 345 Goodpasture island rd. Kendall Budget Used Car Center.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK22C29S248278
Stock: TZS6237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 143,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,988
Crown Toyota - Lawrence / Kansas
Look at this 2009 Toyota Sienna . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/211 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna has the following options: Washer-linked variable intermittent wipers, Vehicle stability control (VSC) w/traction control, Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Upper & lower glove boxes, Torsion beam rear suspension, Tire pressure monitor system, T155/8017 compact spare tire, Remote keyless entry, Pwr soft-touch rear door release, and Pwr front & side windows w/jam protection. See it for yourself at Crown Toyota, 3430 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66046.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK23C39S287542
Stock: T37202A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 143,854 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Cadillac of Bend - Bend / Oregon
LE trim, SLATE METALLIC exterior and STONE interior. JUST REPRICED FROM $9,990. 3rd Row Seat, Multi-CD Changer, Fourth Passenger Door, iPod/MP3 Input, LE EVP 1, Rear Air, U.S. News Best Minivan for the Money, ConsumerReports.org explains "Our top-rated minivan.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $9,990. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Fourth Passenger Door. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: LE EVP 1 pwr RH sliding door, LH door closer, rear door closer, 8-way pwr driver seat, overhead multi-info display, HomeLink. Toyota LE with SLATE METALLIC exterior and STONE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 266 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Car and Driver Editors Choice. "The Sienna has an excellent reputation for overall quality and long-term dependability, which make it a hassle-free vehicle to drive day in and day out, while contributing to peace of mind on long road trips." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: At Chevrolet/Cadillac of Bend, we believe two things. Integrity isn't built overnight & respect is something a car dealership earns by the way it treats people over time. We are committed to earning customers for life. That means we respect your time, treat you like a neighbor, listen to what you want, & give you the straightforward information you need to make an intelligent decision. That's the way business should be done. Just like the Chevrolet cars & trucks we sell, Chevy of Bend runs deep. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK23C69S286210
Stock: 9S286210G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sienna searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna
- 5(71%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(7%)
Related Toyota Sienna info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota C-HR Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota Camry Chattanooga TN
- Used Toyota Corolla Naples FL
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Colorado Springs CO
- Used Toyota GR Supra Silver Spring MD
- Used Toyota Avalon Lexington KY
- Used Toyota GR Supra Arlington VA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Jersey City NJ
- Used Toyota Camry Indianapolis IN
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Des Moines IA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Avalon 2016 Gilbert AZ
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017 Akron OH
- Used Toyota Camry 2013 Providence RI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect