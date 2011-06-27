  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2008 Toyota Sienna
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(93)
Appraise this car

2008 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful V6, comfortable ride, an abundance of convenience features, choice of seven- or eight-passenger seating, available all-wheel drive, tight build quality.
  • Expensive option packages, uninspired handling even for a minivan.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Toyota Sienna for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$4,692 - $10,195
Used Sienna for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, comfortable and well-built, the 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan is an easy choice, especially if you have a big family.

Vehicle overview

Ever since its last makeover four years ago, the Toyota Sienna has been a top choice in the minivan segment for consumers and automotive critics alike. Things got even better last year, when Toyota updated the minivan with a new, 266-horsepower V6 that improved performance while remaining as fuel-efficient as the previous (and less powerful) engine. For 2008, the Toyota Sienna stands pat, and that sits just fine with us.

As you might expect from a Toyota product, the Sienna has a comfortable ride, earns respectable gas mileage and has top-notch safety ratings. It's also one of the roomiest minivans available and one of the few that offers eight-passenger capacity and all-wheel drive. Inside, the Sienna can be fitted with luxury features not typically seen on a minivan, such as a telescoping steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and rear sunshades. If Lexus made a minivan, we imagine it would be a lot like the Sienna.

Although it's got plenty of power, the Sienna still isn't the best choice for those looking for at least some driving involvement due to its softly tuned suspension and numb steering. Granted, most people buying a minivan are more concerned with getting all the kids to school and sports activities than tearing it up on a twisting road. However, those who'd like a more carlike experience behind the wheel of their family shuttle would be better served by the Honda Odyssey, which is as close to a sporty sedan as a minivan gets.

Besides the Honda, there are a few other minivans you might want to consider. The redesigned Dodge and Chrysler minivans offer a number of segment-exclusive features this year, and the less expensive Hyundai Entourage/Kia Sedona twins provide better value than the Sienna. But overall, the 2008 Toyota Sienna remains one of the best choices out there, especially if price isn't a huge concern.

2008 Toyota Sienna models

The 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in four trim levels -- CE, LE, XLE and XLE Limited. The CE and LE come in seven- and eight-passenger configurations while the upper trims are seven-passenger only. All but the CE offer a choice of either front-wheel or all-wheel drive; the CE just comes as a front-driver.

The base Sienna CE includes 16-inch steel wheels, dual sliding rear doors with power-down windows, front and rear air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack, a telescoping steering wheel and full power accessories. The LE adds privacy and solar energy-absorbing glass, a roof rack, heated mirrors, a CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a folding front passenger seat, cruise control and upgraded instrumentation.

The Sienna XLE features alloy wheels, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, automatic headlamps, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain interior trim, a trip computer and a removable center console. The plush XLE Limited adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a leather/wood steering wheel, an upgraded 10-speaker JBL sound system, rear window shades and a windshield wiper de-icer. All-wheel-drive Siennas automatically receive 17-inch wheels, run-flat tires and the wiper de-icer.

Options on the Toyota Sienna are grouped into packages that vary based on buying region, and they can get rather pricey. You'll need to study them carefully to ensure the one you pick has just what you want. Notable items include xenon headlights, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a navigation system (with a back-up camera and Bluetooth), a power-folding third-row seat and a pair of 115-volt power outlets.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Toyota Sienna sees no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

A superb 3.5-liter V6 engine with 266 hp matched to a five-speed automatic transmission is featured on every 2008 Sienna. This refined combination provides brisk performance (we timed an AWD version of the XLE from zero to 60 mph in just 8.0 seconds) as well as respectable gas mileage. The revised 2008 EPA figures come in at 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway for front-drive models, while the AWD versions rate 16 and 21, respectively.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control and a full complement of airbags (including front-seat side and full-length side curtain) are standard on all Siennas. The XLE Limited also comes with front and rear park assist, while rear park assist is available on LE and XLE trims. If you opt for the navigation system, you'll also get a handy rearview camera.

In government crash testing, the 2008 Toyota Sienna earned four stars (out of five) for driver protection in frontal impacts and five stars for the front passenger. It also received five stars across the board for side-impact crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave Toyota's minivan a "Good" rating (its highest) for its performance in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Although the 2008 Toyota Sienna's automatic transmission is calibrated more for fuel economy than performance and thus tends to shift conservatively, there's no denying the potency of the new V6 when you step into it. Acceleration is spirited in most situations, and the engine delivers its power in a quiet, refined manner. Ride quality is smooth and comfortable, but the Sienna offers little inspiration in the handling department. It feels secure enough when going around corners, but with minimal steering feedback and considerable body roll, it's not a minivan you'll relish driving. Braking distances are on par with the rest of the minivan class, but pedal feel is too soft to inspire confidence.

Interior

The Sienna's spacious cabin is handsomely fitted with high-quality fabric on lower trim levels, and leather and faux wood on the higher-end models. The various controls are simple to use, storage space is plentiful and the seats are plush. Seven-passenger vans allow the second-row captain's chairs to be pushed together to create a bench seat. The eight-passenger version uses a 40/20/40-split bench in the second row whose center section slides 13 inches closer to the front seats for easier access to the little one seated there. The Sienna provides a cavernous 149 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Sienna.

5(63%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.5
93 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I always buy Toyotas
Maryellen Voigt,03/20/2017
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I had a 2000 Sienna CE that I recently gave away to someone who needed a van. It had 280,000 miles on it and still ran, everything (but a few minor things) works on it including the AC. It had no bells or whistles on it that could break anyway. It was an amazing van for our family. Three years ago, I bought a pre-owned 2008 Sienna LE, and I am very happy with this one as well. I hope it lasts as long as the 2000 one. It has a more powerful engine so accelerates nicely, though a little noisy, is roomy inside and has a very large cargo area. Toyota finally made the part for the recalled spare tire mount so I had it installed several months ago. This improved the cargo space in the rear because I no longer had the spare in the rear cargo compartment. I find the front seats uncomfortable for my lower back, even with the lumbar support fully extended so I keep a long pillow in the crack of the seat which remedies the problem. I have met other Toyota owners who seem to have the same problem. I was not a fan of the automatic side doors because I found them to be very slow, but they're growing on me. However, the driver’s side automatic door sometimes does not open when door handle is pulled after the car has been sitting for a day or two. But works with the inside button or from the remote. The rear seats fold into the back compartment easily. The middle row captain’s chairs roll forward to create space but are a bit difficult to remove and put back in—mainly because they are very heavy. This van handles well in all types of driving, even in snow. I bought this van with 72K miles on it in May of 2015 (the year bought below doesn't work). I have driven it over 40K miles since purchased and it has not had any problems. Update on 3/21/2018 for the 2000 Sienna: It now has 292,000 miles on it and still going.
Expensive, but worth it.
jamie_z,10/22/2014
I purchased the 2008 Toyota Sienna Limited from Carmax with 112,000 miles on it. I've owned it now for three weeks. I'm fairly impressed. Overall gas mileage is a tick under 20 mpg. I'm a single guy with no kids and I drive a minivan, but I'm ok with that. This one is pretty nice and it holds a lot of stuff when I need it to. Superbly flexible and comfortable accommodations for any number of people. It's an expensive car compared to the competition, but hopefully with the Toyota reputation, it'll last a long time.
Very Good...Could be better
sabadir,09/19/2014
I bought this used in 2010 w 45K miles. It has 119k now and is in very good shape. Its a great and comfortable car. It keeps me safe and gets through all the weather. Its pretty darn comfortable too. I feel safe in it and frankly I like it. I have a Yakima roof rack and I added a 2" trailer hitch to pull a small trailer. Its perfect for me and my two kids.
The minivan to buy
hmac,06/02/2008
I test drove both the Odyssey and the Sienna and went with the Sienna at the end. The ride is more comfortable and quiet... you dont want to hear that wind noise and feel more bumps while driving do you? Performance is good, it has a lot of power in it, fuel consump. is about 24-28 hwy/18-22 city. Interior looks are great and roomy though there seems to be some cheap looking plastics inside. Handsome look from outside, not so square and bulky.
See all 93 reviews of the 2008 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Toyota Sienna

Used 2008 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 2008 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Toyota Sienna?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Toyota Sienna trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger is priced between $6,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 97330 and136163 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger is priced between $4,936 and$5,981 with odometer readings between 127840 and204893 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is priced between $4,981 and$4,981 with odometer readings between 175214 and175214 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger is priced between $8,998 and$8,998 with odometer readings between 102194 and102194 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Toyota Siennas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Sienna for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2008 Siennas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,692 and mileage as low as 97330 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Toyota Sienna.

Can't find a used 2008 Toyota Siennas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sienna for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,905.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,983.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,366.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,506.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Toyota Sienna?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Sienna lease specials

Related Used 2008 Toyota Sienna info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles