Used 2015 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $21,489Great Deal | $1,734 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier SV1,756 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phillips Chevrolet - Frankfort / Illinois
Auto Check - Accident free, Back up camera, Bluetooth, New tires, One Owner, Great condition, Save Big!!, Low miles, Bedliner, NICE SUPER LOW MILE TRUCK!!!, 4D Crew Cab, 4.0L V6, 4WD. Grey 2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6Odometer is 76894 miles below market average!With the internet today, a great value shouldn't be hard to find. Here at Phillips Chevrolet we do the research for you. We monitor the market daily to ensure our customers are getting the best value achievable. We price all of our vehicles to make the buying process as simple and easy as possible. Our internet prices are just one factor that makes us the #1, #2, and out to be the #3 Chevrolet dealerships in Illinois. The #1 Chevy dealership in Illinois is conveniently located just a few miles south of I-80 at 9700 West Lincoln Highway, the corner of Rt. 30 and La Grange road, in Frankfort, IL 60423. Phillips Chevrolet has been family owned and operated since 1968. We strive to improve and serve our communities. We look forward to helping you become part of the Phillips Chevrolet family too! Call 866-469-9000 today to schedule your test drive!.Payment is 84 mo. @ 4.9 apr to qualified buyers. $14.12 per 1,000 borrowed payments 1,000 dwn + tax, title, lic. & Doc $300.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV6FN714737
Stock: T18141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $9,995Great Deal | $3,297 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier S126,324 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Glacier White 2015 Nissan Frontier S RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 DOHC Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change.Recent Arrival!WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC, THIS USED NISSAN FRONTIER WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE 7 DAYS BEFORE GOING TO AUCTION. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! For your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. AS you do your comparison shopping, you will see Audi Orange Park offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you with a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection. Call 904-565-4000 or visit Audi Orange Park. Located at 7230 Blanding Blvd. Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport. See more cars online at https://www.audiorangepark.com/used-inventory/index.htm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT9FN728475
Stock: FN728475T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $12,945Great Deal | $1,803 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier S61,423 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Airport Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Platte City / Missouri
***One Owner/Clean CARFAX*** This White 2015 Nissan Frontier S RWD 5-Speed 2.5L I4 DOHC is equipped with 15 Styled Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Rear step bumper, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and more!Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely manner.We look forward to the opportunity to help you with all of your automotive needs. 2 miles from KCI airport! To see how easy it is to do business with us, call 816-219-2000!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT2FN720069
Stock: P20069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $15,651Great Deal | $2,034 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier SV79,812 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
New Price! Clean CARFAX. Night Armor 2015 Nissan Frontier SV RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHC Clean Carfax. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.3, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.7, Assist handle: front, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: manual day/night, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.13, Limited slip differential: front, Alternator: 130 amps, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: removable, Window trim: black, Infotainment: NissanConnect, Clock, Digital odometer, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 20.4, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.6, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Electronic messaging assistance, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Pickup sliding rear window: manual, Power windows, Rear privacy glass
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ERXFN713867
Stock: IAD7110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,388Great Deal | $899 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier SV55,021 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Daytona Nissan - Daytona Beach / Florida
2015 Nissan Frontier SV Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8980 miles below market average! All of our vehicles are ASE Certified inspected so you can buy with confidence. Daytona Nissan at the Daytona International Automall. WE MAKE IT EASIER! Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Daytona Nissan: professional and courteous sales staff, Nissan Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. *All Sale Prices are after $2,000 Cash Down or Trade-In Equity and do not include tax, tag, title, $998.50 dealer fee and $279 electronic registration filing fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to availability. Inventory, options and pricing are all subject to change. Not responsible for typographical and human error. Please contact dealer for further details and thank you for reading the fine print, happy motoring! Please call Max at 386-274-6828 for more details. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program BUY SMART, OWN CONFIDENCE Only Nissans that meet our high standards qualify for Certified Pre-Owned status. They must be less than six years old from the original in-service date, with less than 80,000 miles on the odometer. Plus, they must have a clean, non-branded title and, most important, pass a comprehensive 167 points Certified Pre-Owned inspection. Benefits of buying a Certified Pre-Owned Nissan include: 7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Car Rental Reimbursement and Towing Benefit Genuine Nissan parts CARFAX® Vehicle History Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription Optional Security+Plus® Extended Protection Plan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ERXFN741250
Stock: 24901B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $12,995Great Deal | $725 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier SV74,000 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV8FN705392
Stock: 705392AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,950
2015 Nissan Frontier S106,361 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi
Check out this 2015 Nissan Frontier S. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/146 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Frontier has the following options: STEEL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GLACIER WHITE, [L92] FLOOR MATS, [A92] UNDER RAIL BED LINER, Wheels: 15" Styled Steel, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Manual Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, and Tires: P235/75R15 BSW AS -inc: General Grabber. Test drive this vehicle at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. In-house financing available with $3,500 down.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT1FN735663
Stock: AI0155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- $13,999Fair Deal | $411 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier S21,531 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 Nissan Frontier S RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 DOHC Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, Great Economy, POWER SEATS, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, BEDLINER, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, Frontier S, King Cab, 2.5L I4 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Glacier White, Graphite Cloth.Odometer is 46785 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT7FN758137
Stock: 13434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $20,880Good Deal
2015 Nissan Frontier SV20,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV7FN722653
Stock: 10424469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $11,177Good Deal | $2,241 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier S115,862 milesDelivery available*
Castle Subaru - Portage / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT1FN751877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,488Good Deal | $676 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier SV73,282 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunset Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival! *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BED LINER*, HEATED SEATS/, RUNNING BOARDS/HEATED SEATS, 16" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER6FN757221
Stock: J20165A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $11,950Good Deal | $2,055 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier S60,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nationwide Auto Group - East Windsor / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CTXFN719395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,399Fair Deal | $622 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X63,336 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sayville Ford - Sayville / New York
2015 Nissan Frontier SL 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHC Clean CARFAX. * NO FEE DEALER*, 4WD, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors. Odometer is 29900 miles below market average! 10/10 - THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A 10 YEAR/100,000 MILE LONG TERM POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY (NON COMMERCIAL USE VEHICLES ONLY) Sayville Ford, located in Suffolk County, Long Island, has been family owned and operated for three generations over- 50 years! Not only are we the largest independent Ford dealership in the New York region, but Sayville Ford's focus on complete customer satisfaction has earned us the reputation as a leader in the automotive industry!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV1FN728853
Stock: 25495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- New Listing$13,987Fair Deal | $671 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier S61,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Palm Bay Ford - Palm Bay / Florida
2015 Nissan Frontier S RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.5L I4 DOHC**LIKE NEW CONDITION.This vehicle includes the following Features: 15" Styled Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.083 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Rear step bumper, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS! #1 FORD DEALER IN THE AREA. LOCALLY OWNED AND OPERATED. "NOBODY BEATS A PALM BAY FORD DEAL, NOBODY!!" We have a wide range of pre-owned vehicles that come with features such as; Preferred Equipment Pkg, Navigation, Special Edition Package, Running Boards, Sun Roof, DVD Entertainment Package, Off-Road Package, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Wheels, Roof Rack, Trailer Tow Package, EcoBoost Engine, Driver Assistance Package, Technology Package, Chrome Appearance Package, and much more. Call to confirm details of individual vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT4FN759200
Stock: XPB12723A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $19,988Good Deal | $1,029 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier SV65,302 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM NISSAN! 4X4 CREW CAB LOADED HEATED SEATS TOW HITCH ALLOY WHEELS NEW TIRES TONNEAU COVER GO ANYWHERE FUN MACHINE READY FOR WORK OR PLAY SUPER CLEAN GARAGE KEPT MOST SAFE RELIABLE GAS SIPPIN' MONSTER TRUCK 3 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 14388! WE HAVE SEVERAL CREW CAB TRUCKS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EVXFN731427
Stock: 731427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $20,965Good Deal | $1,669 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X91,406 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National City Auto Center - National City / California
Presented in Glacier White, our SUPER CLEAN, FULLY LOADED, CAR FAX CERTIFIED, 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab 4X4 is eager to help you conquer the toughest terrain! It features a 4.0 Liter V6 providing 261hp while mated to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth acceleration. This Four Wheel Drive Crew Cab will achieve near 21mpg on the highway. The Bilstein shocks, locking rear differential and skid plates tell you this truck means business on or off-road. After all, the PRO-4X is designed with the ultimate off-roader in mind. You'll find the interior of our PRO-4X was designed to last, but also made to be comfortable. Once inside, you'll appreciate heated front seats, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, two 12-volt DC power outlets, clever storage cubbies, and more! Staying connected is easy via a 5.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with full-color navigation, Bluetooth streaming audio, available satellite radio, and voice controls. Safety is a priority at Nissan, you'll find an army of airbags, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, RearView Monitor and vehicle dynamic control all standard. You work hard so now is the time to buy this PRO-4X that works even harder for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV3FN731625
Stock: 11290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,491Fair Deal | $239 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier SV71,615 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Nissan Frontier 2WD Crew Cab SWB Auto SV..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER8FN725404
Stock: X725404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- New Listing$15,000Good Deal | $250 below market
2015 Nissan Frontier SV94,649 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER7FN728892
Stock: R6993A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020