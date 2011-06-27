Close

Phillips Chevrolet - Frankfort / Illinois

Auto Check - Accident free, Back up camera, Bluetooth, New tires, One Owner, Great condition, Save Big!!, Low miles, Bedliner, NICE SUPER LOW MILE TRUCK!!!, 4D Crew Cab, 4.0L V6, 4WD. Grey 2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6Odometer is 76894 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AD0EV6FN714737

Stock: T18141

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020