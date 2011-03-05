Used 2000 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

I've owned literally hundreds of vehicles. I've owned this the longest; purchased with 70k, now have 175k. This has proven to be one of the most comfortable and versatile vehicles I have ever owned and one of the most reliable. It has NEVER let me down. NEVER!!! I don't know if I'll ever be able to part with it because it does everything I ask of it whether hauling people or 25 bags of mulch, or towing a boat. Kids are now grown and my wife says I should sell. I can't bring myself to do so. It really is family...

