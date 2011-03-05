Used 2000 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

3,021 listings
  • 2000 Toyota Sienna CE
    2000 Toyota Sienna CE

    212,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,699

  • 2000 Toyota Sienna
    2000 Toyota Sienna

    303,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 2001 Toyota Sienna LE
    2001 Toyota Sienna LE

    25,782 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

  • 2001 Toyota Sienna LE in Light Brown
    2001 Toyota Sienna LE

    167,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,290

  • 2001 Toyota Sienna LE in Silver
    2001 Toyota Sienna LE

    210,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,225

  • 1999 Toyota Sienna CE
    1999 Toyota Sienna CE

    149,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,800

  • 2001 Toyota Sienna CE
    2001 Toyota Sienna CE

    184,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,450

  • 2002 Toyota Sienna LE in Silver
    2002 Toyota Sienna LE

    141,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

  • 2002 Toyota Sienna XLE
    2002 Toyota Sienna XLE

    248,654 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 2002 Toyota Sienna LE in Silver
    2002 Toyota Sienna LE

    175,348 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

  • 2002 Toyota Sienna CE
    2002 Toyota Sienna CE

    221,700 miles

    $2,989

  • 2002 Toyota Sienna LE in Silver
    2002 Toyota Sienna LE

    166,120 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

  • 2002 Toyota Sienna CE in Dark Brown
    2002 Toyota Sienna CE

    201,111 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 2002 Toyota Sienna XLE in Silver
    2002 Toyota Sienna XLE

    182,243 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,000

  • 1998 Toyota Sienna LE
    1998 Toyota Sienna LE

    274,754 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,000

  • 2003 Toyota Sienna LE in White
    2003 Toyota Sienna LE

    169,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

  • 2003 Toyota Sienna LE in Silver
    2003 Toyota Sienna LE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,488

  • 2003 Toyota Sienna CE in Red
    2003 Toyota Sienna CE

    240,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,799

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna

Overall Consumer Rating
4.595 Reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
A BEST BUY if ever there was one
h37338,05/03/2011
I've owned literally hundreds of vehicles. I've owned this the longest; purchased with 70k, now have 175k. This has proven to be one of the most comfortable and versatile vehicles I have ever owned and one of the most reliable. It has NEVER let me down. NEVER!!! I don't know if I'll ever be able to part with it because it does everything I ask of it whether hauling people or 25 bags of mulch, or towing a boat. Kids are now grown and my wife says I should sell. I can't bring myself to do so. It really is family...
