Used 2008 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

3,021 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sienna Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,021 listings
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    116,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,998

    $3,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger

    145,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,650

    $4,285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    115,332 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    154,012 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,000

    $3,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger

    112,746 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,498

    $1,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger

    171,304 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    182,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    $1,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Black
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    90,543 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,800

    $1,190 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    157,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,254

    $1,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna

    93,263 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,990

    $1,456 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    147,109 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    128,289 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,788

    $864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    162,392 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,400

    $722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    133,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,990

    $442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    168,920 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger in Light Green
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    63,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,383

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger

    127,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger
    used

    2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger

    155,074 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sienna searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,021 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2008 Toyota Sienna

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Sienna
Overall Consumer Rating
4.593 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
I always buy Toyotas
Maryellen Voigt,03/20/2017
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I had a 2000 Sienna CE that I recently gave away to someone who needed a van. It had 280,000 miles on it and still ran, everything (but a few minor things) works on it including the AC. It had no bells or whistles on it that could break anyway. It was an amazing van for our family. Three years ago, I bought a pre-owned 2008 Sienna LE, and I am very happy with this one as well. I hope it lasts as long as the 2000 one. It has a more powerful engine so accelerates nicely, though a little noisy, is roomy inside and has a very large cargo area. Toyota finally made the part for the recalled spare tire mount so I had it installed several months ago. This improved the cargo space in the rear because I no longer had the spare in the rear cargo compartment. I find the front seats uncomfortable for my lower back, even with the lumbar support fully extended so I keep a long pillow in the crack of the seat which remedies the problem. I have met other Toyota owners who seem to have the same problem. I was not a fan of the automatic side doors because I found them to be very slow, but they're growing on me. However, the driver’s side automatic door sometimes does not open when door handle is pulled after the car has been sitting for a day or two. But works with the inside button or from the remote. The rear seats fold into the back compartment easily. The middle row captain’s chairs roll forward to create space but are a bit difficult to remove and put back in—mainly because they are very heavy. This van handles well in all types of driving, even in snow. I bought this van with 72K miles on it in May of 2015 (the year bought below doesn't work). I have driven it over 40K miles since purchased and it has not had any problems. Update on 3/21/2018 for the 2000 Sienna: It now has 292,000 miles on it and still going.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Sienna
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Sienna info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings