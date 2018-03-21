Used 2008 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
- 116,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,998$3,023 Below Market
- 145,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,650$4,285 Below Market
- 115,332 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$2,733 Below Market
- 154,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$3,110 Below Market
- 112,746 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,498$1,592 Below Market
- 171,304 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,450
- 182,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,113 Below Market
- 90,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,800$1,190 Below Market
- 157,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,254$1,329 Below Market
- 93,263 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990$1,456 Below Market
- 147,109 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 128,289 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,788$864 Below Market
- 162,392 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,400$722 Below Market
- 133,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990$442 Below Market
- 168,920 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499
- 63,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,383
- 127,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$336 Below Market
- 155,074 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,499
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Sienna
Maryellen Voigt,03/20/2017
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I had a 2000 Sienna CE that I recently gave away to someone who needed a van. It had 280,000 miles on it and still ran, everything (but a few minor things) works on it including the AC. It had no bells or whistles on it that could break anyway. It was an amazing van for our family. Three years ago, I bought a pre-owned 2008 Sienna LE, and I am very happy with this one as well. I hope it lasts as long as the 2000 one. It has a more powerful engine so accelerates nicely, though a little noisy, is roomy inside and has a very large cargo area. Toyota finally made the part for the recalled spare tire mount so I had it installed several months ago. This improved the cargo space in the rear because I no longer had the spare in the rear cargo compartment. I find the front seats uncomfortable for my lower back, even with the lumbar support fully extended so I keep a long pillow in the crack of the seat which remedies the problem. I have met other Toyota owners who seem to have the same problem. I was not a fan of the automatic side doors because I found them to be very slow, but they're growing on me. However, the driver’s side automatic door sometimes does not open when door handle is pulled after the car has been sitting for a day or two. But works with the inside button or from the remote. The rear seats fold into the back compartment easily. The middle row captain’s chairs roll forward to create space but are a bit difficult to remove and put back in—mainly because they are very heavy. This van handles well in all types of driving, even in snow. I bought this van with 72K miles on it in May of 2015 (the year bought below doesn't work). I have driven it over 40K miles since purchased and it has not had any problems. Update on 3/21/2018 for the 2000 Sienna: It now has 292,000 miles on it and still going.
