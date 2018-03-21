Used 2008 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

I had a 2000 Sienna CE that I recently gave away to someone who needed a van. It had 280,000 miles on it and still ran, everything (but a few minor things) works on it including the AC. It had no bells or whistles on it that could break anyway. It was an amazing van for our family. Three years ago, I bought a pre-owned 2008 Sienna LE, and I am very happy with this one as well. I hope it lasts as long as the 2000 one. It has a more powerful engine so accelerates nicely, though a little noisy, is roomy inside and has a very large cargo area. Toyota finally made the part for the recalled spare tire mount so I had it installed several months ago. This improved the cargo space in the rear because I no longer had the spare in the rear cargo compartment. I find the front seats uncomfortable for my lower back, even with the lumbar support fully extended so I keep a long pillow in the crack of the seat which remedies the problem. I have met other Toyota owners who seem to have the same problem. I was not a fan of the automatic side doors because I found them to be very slow, but they're growing on me. However, the driver’s side automatic door sometimes does not open when door handle is pulled after the car has been sitting for a day or two. But works with the inside button or from the remote. The rear seats fold into the back compartment easily. The middle row captain’s chairs roll forward to create space but are a bit difficult to remove and put back in—mainly because they are very heavy. This van handles well in all types of driving, even in snow. I bought this van with 72K miles on it in May of 2015 (the year bought below doesn't work). I have driven it over 40K miles since purchased and it has not had any problems. Update on 3/21/2018 for the 2000 Sienna: It now has 292,000 miles on it and still going.

